Charleston Catholic's Mary Rushworth (10) puts up a shot above Roane County's Maddie Hall (left) and Anna Tolley (12) during Tuesday's Class AA Region 4 co-final at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

For the third year in a row, Charleston Catholic's girls are headed to the Class AA state basketball tournament. 

The Irish defense stifled Roane County as it allowed just nine Raiders field goals en route to a 42-30 Region 4 co-final victory on Tuesday at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.

