For the third year in a row, Charleston Catholic's girls are headed to the Class AA state basketball tournament.
The Irish defense stifled Roane County as it allowed just nine Raiders field goals en route to a 42-30 Region 4 co-final victory on Tuesday at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
With the win, Catholic (15-10) eliminates Roane County (16-9) and the Irish will have a week to prepare for the state tournament which begins on March 7 at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Catholic will be the No. 5 seed in the state tournament and will take on No. 4 Wheeling Central in the quarterfinal round on March 8 at 9 p.m.
Catholic coach Wes Hevener expressed his pride for his squad which is hot at the right time as it has won seven of its last 10 games.
"I'm elated for this group," Hevener said. "Our seniors put in so much hard work over the last four years. Every other player has come and bought into the system. They practice hard every single day. For them to be able to get the results, I can't even put into words how happy I am for that group."
Roane County's most successful quarter was the first in which the Raiders outscored the Irish 10-8. Roane County scored just 20 points over the next three quarters and trailed for the rest of the game.
Catholic prevented Roane County from scoring a field goal for the entire second quarter and half of the third quarter.
"That's huge," Hevener said. "There's already a lot of pressure in the game so when you go into a situation where maybe the ball's not going through the basket, I think it just added to the pressure of not being able to score as much."
Catholic had a 20-13 lead at halftime and the Irish built a 26-13 lead midway through the third quarter.
Roane County responded with a 6-2 run to end the third quarter and Catholic led 28-19 going into the final period of regulation.
The Raiders got some offense going in the fourth, scoring 11 points. That wasn't enough for freshman Mary Rushworth and the Irish. Rushworth scored nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as Catholic outscored Roane 14-11 down the stretch.
Molly Messer, a sophomore, was the game's leading scorer as she paced the Irish with 16 points.
Hevener said Catholic's defensive performance was the difference.
"I thought defensively we were phenomenal," Hevener said. "I thought we rebounded the ball well for a good portion of the game. We had to be cautions of Faith Mason. I just thought we did a really good job of shading to where she was at. I think everybody stepped up. Offensively I thought we were patient and methodical with the ball. I think it just led to us getting good looks at the basket."
Mason, a senior who was second team Class AA All-State last season, scored 12 points to lead the Raiders. No other Roane scorer had more than five points.
Roane had turnover trouble the entire game and that was in large part due to Catholic's full-court press.
"We tweaked a couple of things we do on our press just a little to make it a little more pressure on [Mason]," Hevener said. "Outside of that we didn't change a whole lot. We actually got out of the press a little bit in the second half. We just made sure [Mason] didn't beat us deep."
Hevener said the younger players compliment his seniors nicely.
"I think both of them stepped up," Hevener said. "You're talking about a freshman and a sophomore stepping up and leading this team tonight. That doesn't take away from [seniors] Annie [Cimino] and Claire [Mullen] who defensively were a huge factor.
"But I thought Molly made some really big shots in the first half and she really came in and focused. We talked a little bit to Mary about being aggressive and I thought she really looked to score the basketball a little bit more than she had in the last couple of games."
Cimino was Catholic's third double-figure scorer with 10 points and Mullen was the only other scorer for the Irish as she added two points.
In Catholic's last two tournament appearances, the Irish were eliminated in the first round.
Hevener said he and his team want to stick around a little longer this season.
"I think last year we needed to improve in some areas in order for us to make a little bit of a run once we got to the civic center," Hevener said. "I think a lot of the girls came in and did a lot of stuff in the summer and the offseason to work on their game and to get to a point where, if we're fortunate to make it to the civic center, we're planning on staying for a little bit."
Catholic went 3-0 against Roane this year.
Roane left plenty of points at the line as the Raiders were 7 of 14 as a team.
Charleston Catholic 42, Roane County 30
Roane County;10;3;6;11;--;30
Charleston Catholic;8l12l8l14l--l42
Roane County (16-9)
Hall 4, Thurman 3, Tolley 5, H.Mason 1, Starcher 3, F.Mason 12, Mealey 2
Charleston Catholic (15-10)
Mullen 2, Cimino 10, Rushworth 14, Messer 16