After Wednesday night’s game, Ripley coach John Kennedy couldn’t guess how seeding in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 girls basketball would fall once postseason play begins on Feb. 18.
And that was good news for the Vikings.
That’s because No. 7 Ripley likely thrust itself right into the conversation for the top seed by gutting out a crucial 52-46 win at No. 5 Nitro on Wednesday night.
The win evened up the season series between the teams, with Nitro picking up a 51-38 win at Ripley on Jan. 5. Winfield is also in the section and has won six in a row, including a 62-54 win over the Wildcats on Monday. Those teams have also split the season series, with Ripley beating Winfield in the teams’ only meeting.
But all of that can wait. Kennedy saw his team withstand run after run by the defending state champions on Wednesday and make crucial free throws down the stretch in holding the Wildcats (12-7) at bay, and that was the most important thing for the time being.
“We tried to run some of our sets and it kind of broke down at times, but we had some girls step up and make some huge shots for us,” Kennedy said. “Our girls just kept staying positive with themselves and just kept believing.
“We grew up a bunch tonight.”
The loss snapped a two-game skid for Ripley, with those two defeats coming to Class AAA No. 4 Logan and Class AAA No. 6 Parkersburg.
Early indications Wednesday were that the Vikings could be headed to a third straight loss after the Wildcats jumped out to a 6-0 lead, leading to a Kennedy timeout. But Ripley (14-5) recovered to take a 14-11 lead after one quarter and a 29-24 advantage at halftime, with McKennan Hall scoring 11 of her team-high 16 points in the second quarter.
Throughout the second half the Vikings took shot after shot from the Wildcats as Nitro made multiple runs at the lead. A 7-0 Wildcat burst midway through the third quarter tied things at 31 before Ripley answered with seven of its own, kick-started by a 3 from Erin Ryan, who finished with 12 points.
With the game early in the fourth quarter, Nitro scored the next five points, capped by a Taylor Maddox 3 to cut the lead to 37-36, but Hall answered with two straight buckets, the second of which was also a 3 to push the lead to six again.
On it went. Twice more, the Wildcats cut the score to one possession, once after two Emily Lancaster free throws made the score 42-39 with 3:24 left and again after another Maddox 3 with 18.6 seconds to go made the score 49-46. But Ryan followed with a pair of free throws and Morgan Shanklin added one more to provide the final margin.
Free throws were certainly a factor. Ripley hit 10 of 14 while Nitro couldn’t take advantage of its opportunities, making just 7 of 21.
“The difference in that game was the free-throw line,” Nitro coach Pat Jones observed. “This game was ours to win, we just couldn’t make free throws.”
The Wildcats’ struggles didn’t stop there, however. Nitro attempted 17 more field goals (63-46) but made the same amount (18) as Ripley, shooting 28.5% from the field compared to 39% for the Vikings. Nitro also built a 44-27 rebounding advantage and got double-doubles from both of its post players, with Lancaster going for 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks and Lena Elkins adding 10 points and 11 boards.
Yet it was Ripley that made the plays when it needed them, and that -- not potential seeding -- had Kennedy most pleased.
“I’m extremely pleased with how we battled back after we took two losses from Logan and PHS and those games prepared us for tonight,” Kennedy said. “I really like where we stand right now.”
The feeling wasn’t quite the same on the other side as Nitro was strapped with its fourth loss in the last five games, leaving the Wildcats with some soul searching to do and not a lot of time to do it.
“We’ve lost a lot, we’re kind of in a downward spiral right now and I don’t know what’s going on,” Jones said. “Somehow we’ve got to get this team back on the right path and get focused. Get back on the positive path, right now we’re too negative.
“I told them after the game, ‘We’ve been there before. We’ve been down before and came back and won, just stay focused and stay on the right path.’ They have to believe in themselves.”
Sophie Nichols also hit double figures, scoring 13 points for Ripley, while Maddox led all scorers with 17 points for Nitro.