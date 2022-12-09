Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20221210 hsj girls 12.jpg
Huntington St. Joe takes on Riverside during a high school girls basketball game on Friday in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Mallory Crowder and Alanna McKenzie combined for 31 points and Riverside survived some off-target free throws in the fourth quarter to edge St. Joseph 45-41 Friday night at the St. Joe gym.

The Warriors (3-2) used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to break from a 19-19 tie at the half for a 29-19 lead. The Irish wouldn’t go away and cut the lead to 33-32 with 6:54 left on a basket by Chloe Lee.