Mallory Crowder poured in 16 points to help the Riverside girls basketball team open its season with a 55-40 home win over Sherman Wednesday night.

Alanna McKenzie chipped in 12 points for Riverside (1-0), which jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter.

Hailea Skeens scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Tide (0-1).

