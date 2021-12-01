Girls basketball: Riverside opens with win Staff reports Dec 1, 2021 17 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mallory Crowder poured in 16 points to help the Riverside girls basketball team open its season with a 55-40 home win over Sherman Wednesday night.Alanna McKenzie chipped in 12 points for Riverside (1-0), which jumped out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter.Hailea Skeens scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Tide (0-1). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Riverside Basketball Team Basketball Sport Sherman Mallory Crowder Alanna Mckenzie Hailea Skeens Trending Now Articles ArticlesNew West Side barbecue restaurant officially opens On Da TracksWVU Faculty Senate to hold ‘no confidence’ vote in ‘Gee-Reed administration’WVU falls to Kentucky in LexingtonPrep football playoff notebook: Kennedy candidates swarm Super SixRich Rod's revampMan accused of killing Charleston officer wants trial moved out of KanawhaAntolini: WV Public Broadcasting addressing critical staffing shortagesChuck Landon: Hokies have Herd connectionsJohn Palmer: Is Manchin eyeing a presidential run? (Opinion)Build Back Better bill conservation funding touted as antidote to Chesapeake Bay watershed pollution, farming challenges Upcoming Events