Roane County made up for its deficiencies in quantity with its late quality, and the resulting victory was certainly that as well.
The visiting Raiders (11-10) shook off massive disadvantages in rebounding (49-32) and field goal attempts (65-33) and took advantage of a couple of key, late exchanges and a struggling Charleston Catholic offense in a 37-34 conquest on Wednesday night.
It marked the Irish’s third straight loss overall and second in as many nights to Class AA Region 4 Section 2 squads. Catholic, which resides in Region 4 Section 1, also fell 41-31 at Ravenswood on Tuesday.
The common denominator in Catholic’s recent swoon in which the team has gone just 1-8 in its last nine has been offensive struggles, and they showed up again on Wednesday. The Irish made just 12 of their 65 shot attempts, including 5 for 24 from 3-point distance, and no matter how many extra chances their rebounding and swarming defense gave them, they couldn’t convert on enough of them against Roane’s 3-2 zone defense.
“Right now we’re just struggling scoring the basketball from time to time,” Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. “We go through spurts where offensively it looks pretty good. We’re seeing a lot of zone here recently and we’re just struggling to put the ball in the basket. I think offensively we’re getting good looks, the ball just isn’t falling.”
The Raiders weren’t exactly lighting the world on fire either, but got pivotal plays in crunch time to seal the deal. A free throw by Catholic’s Chloe Clark gave the Irish a 27-26 advantage midway through the fourth quarter, but the Raiders responded with a 9-0 run, ignited by an offensive putback from Abby Eastman and a 3-pointer from Kam Starcher, who scored all 10 of her points in the second half.
A Faith Mason bucket with 2:44 to play gave Roane a 33-27 advantage and the Irish, despite ample opportunities, couldn’t come up with an answer. The Raiders missed the front end of three one-and-one opportunities, but after Clark’s free throw, Catholic (7-10) wouldn’t score again until an Annie Cimino 3 with 33 seconds to play. That briefly cut the lead to five at 35-30, but it was too little too late.
“It’s always good to win here,” Roane coach Frank Farrar said. “We didn’t shoot very well, we missed a lot of critical foul shots until the very end. We knew this is what we’d be in for when we came down here because Catholic is always a good defensive team.”
And Catholic is still a good defensive team. Wednesday marked the 10th time in 17 games the Irish held an opponent under 40 points.
But to find postseason success in an extremely competitive region, Hevener knows his team must find its feet offensively, and Catholic has a week and a couple of games left against Petersburg and Moorefield to figure it out. The Irish were awarded the No. 1 seed and will await the winner of the game between second-seeded Buffalo and third-seeded Poca on Thursday, Feb. 24.
“We’ve been working on trying to move the basketball and trying to attack in the paint,” Hevener said. “We’re getting shots, we’re getting looks. It seemed to me like a good job in offensive rebounding we just didn’t finish. Right now, when you’re kind of going through one of these streaks, we’ve just got go come in tomorrow, get back to work and get ready to play here Friday.”
The win moved the Raiders to 7-1 against Region 4 foes with their only loss coming to sectional rival Ravenswood. Roane and the Red Devils split their season series.
Mason led all scorers with 14 points to go with four steals. Cimino had 10 points and was Catholic’s lone double-digit scorer.