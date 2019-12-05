Allison Dunbar shot 12 for 16 from the free- throw line on her way to a game-high 19 points and lead visiting Herbert Hoover past Charleston Catholic 47-27 in girls basketball Thursday night.
Sydney Bowles led Catholic with 10 points.
Nitro 61, Poca 16: Baylee Goins led all scorers with 19 points as Nitro eased past Poca in the Wildcats’ first game of the season. Emily Lancaster added 11 points for Nitro. Brooke Campbell led Poca (0-2) with 10 points.
Buffalo 47, Elk Valley Christian 33: Abby Darnley led Buffalo with 17 points as the Bison topped Elk Valley Christian at home. Chloe Hale added 14 points for the Bison while Kaylee Bowling scored 10. Gracie Frame led Elk Valley with 22 points.
Ravenswood 40, Roane County 31: Annie Hunt led Ravenswood past Roane County on the road in both teams’ season opener with 11 points. Faith Mason led Roane County with 10 points.
Greenbrier East 88, Summers County 56: Amaya Damon scored a game-high 34 points as Greenbrier East improved to 2-0 with a home win. Haley McClure added 24 points for the Spartans while Taylor Dunbar added 11 points. Taylor Isaac led Summers County (1-1) with 21 points while Gavin Pivont scored 15 for the Bobcats.
Riverside 74, Sherman 55: A balanced Riverside offensive attack helped the Warriors beat Sherman at home in both teams’ season opener. Jasmine Symnes led the Warriors with 17 points, with Mallory Crowder scoring 11 and Alanna McKenzie chipped in 10 points. Haley Skeens led Sherman with a game-high 27 points.
Woodrow Wilson 56, Pikeview 42: Victoria Starcher led Woodrow Wilson to a road win over Pikeview with 15 points. Lakin McKinney led Pikeview with 18 points.
Braxton County 66, Calhoun County 48: Jocelyn Abraham poured in 29 points as Braxton County topped Calhoun County on the road. Savannah Cunningham led Calhoun with 17 points.