Ripley shot a sizzling 63% from the floor in a 77-37 girls basketball romp over visiting Lewis County Saturday.McKennan Hall led the Vikings with 26 points and Sophie Nichols added 25. Emma Pinkney led Lewis County (0-1) with 13.Tolsia 68, New Hope Christian 50: The Rebels (2-0) used a 25-point fourth quarter to down New Hope Christian (1-1).Lindsey Cassell and Autumn Block led the Rebels in scoring with 21 points each. Carrigan Salmons scored 15 points.For New Hope Christian, Maren McCallister scored a game-high 27 points and Ivy Hines contributed 11 points.