Girls basketball roundup: Spring Valley girls edge Capital 56-52 Staff reports Feb 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Holley Riggs registered 17 points and Alexandria Parker had 16 as Spring Valley edged host Capital 56-52 Wednesday night in girls basketball.Raegen Crum chipped in 12 points for the Timberwolves (10-6).Natalyia Sayles led the Cougars (10-6) with 16 points while Kierra Brown scored 15 and Mya Toombs 10.Buffalo 45, St. Joseph 36: Lilly Wyant tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds as Buffalo held off the visiting Irish.Abby Darnley donated 10 points for the Bison (8-7).Ramey George paced St. Joseph with 16 points while Julia Preservati fired in 14.Logan 72, Chapmanville 28: Peyton Ilderton tallied 19 points and seven steals as Logan cruised to a home win.Halle Crouse added 15 points and seven rebounds and Abbie Myers chipped in with 12 points and six steals for the Wildcats (15-2).Laken Parks led the Tigers (7-9) with seven points. Parkersburg 65, South Charleston 32: Kristen Roberts tossed in 16 points to power Parkersburg to a road win.Taylor Miller knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Trinity Balog tacked on 11 for the Big Reds.Desire'e Thomas led the Black Eagles (7-7) with eight points.Roane County 51, Poca 21: Faith Mason netted 14 points as Roane County rolled to a road win.Kam Starcher added nine points for the Raiders (6-8).Zoey Williams led the Dots with six points.Wayne 54, Charleston Catholic 33: Laneigh Brooks scored a game-high 14 points to power the Pioneers past homestanding Charleston Catholic.Brooke Adkins added 12 points and Addie Adkins chipped in 11 for Wayne (13-2).Katherine Skinner led the Irish (6-6) with 11 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Point Basketball Sport Rebound Charleston Win Capital Irish Trending Now Articles ArticlesMEC football: UC coach Pat Kirkland takes assistant job at Jacksonville State under Rich RodriguezWVU football: Reports say Parker leaving for Notre Dame jobBen Fields: Facebook is OK, if you're not dead (Opinion)BridgeValley, WorkForce to help train workers for GreenPower plantHouse Health votes down WV certificate-of-need repeal while supporters still say ending the law is “inevitable”Volunteer fire chief faces embezzlement, larceny chargesGazette-Mail editorial: Better surveillance needed in some classroomsJanuary revenue exceeds expectations, lawmakers consider options for surplus moneyDear Abby: Food fight results in friendship's bitter endIn short order, French Creek Freddie predicts long winter