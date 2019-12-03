Mara McGrew knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 17 points as Winfield opened its girls basketball season with 58-36 win Tuesday evening in Hurricane.
Lauren Hudson and Emily Hudson each added 14 points for the Generals (1-0), who outscored the Redskins 20-8 in the second quarter to pull away.
Nadia Legros led Hurricane (0-1) with nine points.
South Charleston 53, Russell, Ky. 42: Maliha Witten fired in 15 points and Myra Cuffee tallied 13 as South Charleston churned out a home win.
Genevieve Potter tacked on nine points and five rebounds for the Black Eagles (1-0). For Russell (0-1), Shaelyn Steele scored 16 points and Kaeli Ross recorded 11 points and nine boards.
Boyd County, Ky. 79, Huntington 68: Harley Paynter erupted for 30 points as host Boyd County held off Huntington in the Highlanders’ season opener. Audrey Biggs added 18 points for Boyd with Graci Opell chipping in 11.
Madison Slash led the way for Huntington with 23 points with Latisha Jackson scoring 18 and Alezha Turner 13.
Greenbrier East 87, James Monroe 24: Cadence Stewart registered 20 points and Haley McClure added 14 as the Spartans took down James Monroe in their home opener.
Amya Damon donated 13 points and Tucker Nunley recorded eight points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for East (1-0). Karissa Hunnicutt led James Monroe with five points.
Wayne 64, Tug Valley 43: Kierston Stroud and Jasmine Tabor each netted 14 points as Wayne won at home.
Sara Hooks had 13 points and Alana Eves tacked on 10 for the Pioneers (1-0). Alyssa Newsome scored 13 points for Tug Valley (0-1).
Summers County 104, Richwood 44: Taylor Isaac racked up 28 points and 11 steals as Summers County cruised to a road win.
Gavin Pivont piled up 18 points and 13 assists and Maggie Stover added 12 points for the Bobcats (1-0). Trinity Amick powered Richwood (0-1) with 19 points and Kiara Smith tallied 10.
Oak Hill 52, Montcalm 33: Marcayla King tossed in 16 points as the Red Devils started their season with a home victory.
Samiah Lynch chipped in 12 points for Oak Hill (1-0). Olivia Alexander paced Montcalm (0-1) with eight points.
Tolsia 58, Cross Lanes Christian 23: Katie Marcum scored 11 points as Tolsia opened its season with a road win.
Selena Browning and Kylea Pollinger each added eight points for the Rebels (1-0). Karis Shannon led Cross Lanes (0-2) with 12 points.
Braxton County 57, Doddridge County 31: Jocelyn Abraham pumped in 22 points to power Braxton County to a season-opening road victory.
Peyton Smith knocked down five 3-pointers for 17 points for the Eagles (1-0). Abby McDonough led the Bulldogs (0-1) with 10 points.
PikeView 89, Tazewell, Va. 51: Shiloh Bailey scored 21 points and grabbed 28 rebounds as PikeView opened its season with a home victory.
Laken McKinney tallied 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Panthers (1-0), while Hannah Perdue scored 16 points and Hope Craft 11. Lexi Herald had 18 points to lead Tazewell.