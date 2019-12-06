Buffalo 61, Wirt County 34: The Bison led by 18 after the first quarter and had good balance in earning the home win.
Abby Darnley and Katie Bowling both had 11 points for Buffalo (2-0) and Chloe Hale added 10 points. Thirteen different players scored for the Bison.
Logan 66, Man 28: The Wildcats led the Hillbillies by 21 and only allowed six first half points in earning the home win.
Sophomore Peyton Ilderton tallied a game-high 24 points for Logan (1-0), Jill Tothe added 14 points, and Autumn Adkins contributed 10 points. Olivia Ramsey scored 13 points for Man.
Thursday's girls game
Hurricane 54, Ripley 37: Hurricane jumped out to a 16-point lead after the first quarter en route to a home win over Ripley. Maggie Odour led the Redskins with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Kaitlyn Sarver scored a game-high 17 points for Ripley.
Friday boys
Teays Valley Christian 67, Grace Christian 58: TVC trailed by eight after the first quarter but rallied for the home win.
Cole Young led the way for TVC (5-0) with 18 points, Richard Fu added 13 points, and Brandon Cook contributed 12 points. Eli Foster scored a game-high 26 points for Grace Christian.