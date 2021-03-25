Even as high as coach Pat Jones’ expectations are for his Nitro squad, even he could excuse a little rust on Thursday.
Eventually, the Class AAA No. 4 Wildcats did shake off that rust -- and a pesky Ripley team -- using a 17-3 run across the second and third quarters to pull away from the Vikings in a 57-39 victory at Alumni Arena in Nitro.
But it wasn’t pretty early as the Wildcats’ offense bogged down against a Vikings team switching in and out of multiple zone-and man-defense schemes. Nitro adjusted, hitting 7 of 10 shots from the floor in the third quarter in pulling away.
It’s that Nitro team that Jones said will have to become the norm in order for the Wildcats to make a run to the state tournament for a second straight year. But on Thursday, it was just good to see his team on the floor at all.
The win over the Vikings (3-6) marked Nitro’s first game in eight days. The team’s season was put on hold due to contact tracing stemming from a positive test in the Logan program. The Wildcats survived a 44-43 decision against Logan on March 17.
And so, when his team came into the locker room clinging to a 23-22 lead on Thursday, there was no panic from Jones.
“I told them in the locker room before the game, I said, ‘We haven’t played in a week, we’ve got to come out and stay composed and not get ahead of ourselves,’” Jones said.
As the Wildcats (6-1) slog through an ever-changing schedule, staying in the moment is easier said than done as the squad has made no bones about its postseason aspirations. And why not, after losing just two contributors from last season? Star senior Baylee Goins is one of those back and she turned in a vintage performance on Thursday, scoring a game-high 24 points and dishing out eight assists.
While the season has certainly been different, it was rocky for Goins before it ever got started. The 5-foot-9 guard had to have an emergency appendectomy just a few weeks before practices began, giving her some adversity to overcome before she even stepped on the court.
“I was throwing up for a week straight and I finally just went to the doctor because I couldn’t eat for like a week and they said, ‘You need surgery, it’s about to burst,’” Goins said. “It was terrible. I couldn’t even have my mom there.”
But Goins, now in the midst of her final prep season, wasted no time getting back.
“It felt like it took forever, me being weak, but they said to wait six weeks and I was in the gym in three weeks running full speed,” Goins said.
While Goins certainly steals the headlines, the Wildcats are far from a one-player show. It’s an experienced group with senior Brooklyn Bowen, juniors Patricia and Danielle Ward, Lena Elkins and Emily Lancaster having all made significant contributions over the past two seasons. Taylor Maddox, a sophomore sharpshooter, also transferred in from Hurricane this season.
On Thursday, Bowen recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with Maddox scoring 10 points as well. The Ward twins continued to pride themselves in doing the dirty work, combining for four points, nine rebounds and four steals while Lancaster and Elkins helped turn the tide on the glass. After giving up some key offensive rebounds to the Vikings in the first half, Nitro finished with a 35-28 edge.
Between scheduling woes and illnesses and over four years of the Goins era, the Wildcats have gone from hunter to hunted and it’s still an aspect Nitro is trying to adjust to.
“It is a little bit different,” Goins admitted. “I feel like we’re still the hungriest team, but there’s other teams coming for us now. It used to be us coming for the Waynes, the Winfields and now there’s teams coming for us.”
Despite the state tournament being halted due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago, Nitro’s fate had already been decided in a quarterfinal loss to Lincoln. Since that night, there has been one goal for the Wildcats -- a state championship.
On Thursday, just playing a game felt like a good step and with seven games scheduled over the next 10 days, Jones is likely to know a lot more about his team by next weekend than he did on Thursday night. That is, of course, if those games are actually played.
And while his team was understandably hit and miss on Thursday, it was good enough to tell him what he wanted to know -- that the capability for another deep run is indeed there.
“Overall, I just want to see us continue to rebound, box out and make our free throws,” Jones said. “We’ve got to knock those down and finish at the basket, if we can do that, I’ll play against anybody.”
McKennan Hall had 15 points to lead Ripley.