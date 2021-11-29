After a shortened COVID-19 season, girls basketball teams in the Kanawha Valley are getting set for a full slate of games that begin this week.
As the season approaches, Kanawha Valley teams are coming into form and some teams have a slightly new look.
Defending Class AAA champion Nitro is one of those teams as the Wildcats lost two key contributors in Baylee Goins and Brooklyn Bowen.
“We’re excited about this season,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “Obviously I’ve told the girls several times that being defending state champions means you have a target on your backs every time you step onto the court. We have to prepare a lot harder and prepare for a lot more things. When you lose Baylee Goins you lose a lot. When you lose Brooklyn Bowen, you lose a lot.”
The Wildcats have four seniors in Danielle Ward, Emily Lancaster, Lena Elkins and Patricia Ward. Jones said he’s excited about his freshmen, particularly guard Ava Edwards, who may be a starter.
“[Edwards] handles the ball very well,” Jones said. “I’m excited to see how she handles the spotlight because she’s stepping into Baylee Goins’ role and she has [big] shoes to fill.”
Juniors Alli Long, Taylor Maddox, Natalie Nelson and Carly Mathes will all play a part. Nitro has three sophomores and five freshmen to round out its roster.
The Wildcats will travel to St. Albans on Dec. 9 to start their season. That game is set for 7 p.m.
George Washington
The Patriots are coming off a Class AAAA state semifinal appearance and are another team that lost some thunder on its roster.
The Patriots lost some key components, including 2020 state player of the year Kalissa Lacy. Also graduated are Mary Lyle Smith, Vivian Ho and Sarah Riley. Macie Mallory, who was supposed to play a pivotal role, will not play for the Patriots due to a torn ACL/MCL.
“With those kids leaving and [Mallory] hurt, I essentially lost four of my five starters from last year,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said.
Aamari Washington is George Washington’s lone senior. Junior guards Kierstyn Fore and Kensy Thomas will also see playing time and may start for the Patriots.
“Kierstyn is more of a guard,” LaMaster said. “She’s a wing player, guard-type shooter. Kensy is more of a high-screen-and-roll type kid. She played soccer. She’s not afraid to be physical.”
From a sophomore standpoint, guard Finley Lohan will be a key player for the GW. The Patriots’ other sophomores are Alaira Evans. Sya Smith is a freshman who will get playing time.
The Patriots will tip off their season off at 7 p.m. Friday at Princeton.
South Charleston
The Black Eagles are coming off a 4-7 season and have a first-year head coach at the helm in Karley Walker. SC had five seniors graduate and and Walker said there will be “quite a few new faces in orange and black this year.”
The Black Eagles have four main players returning from last season. Senior guard Mickaylah Saunders, senior forward/center Daviya Leggett, junior guard Sidney Harris and junior guard Desiree Thomas will be key players for the Black Eagles. Walker said Leggett and Harris will have the most in-game experience.
“I’m going to be expecting a lot from [Leggett and Harris], especially from a leadership perspective,” Walker said. “Sidney is gonna be one of point guards and she’s going to be handling the ball a lot and Daviya is gonna be my inside presence. She’ll be my starting center. I’m expecting a lot from those two this year.”
Thomas is also returning as a starter and will be a defensive presence for the Black Eagles. SC will also have a couple freshmen in the mix in Natalie Smith and Jayla Mosley, who Walker said have the potential to be in the starting five when the Black Eagles open up against Hurricane at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hurricane
The Redskins are one Kanawha Valley team that doesn’t have a lot of turnover from last season. Hurricane had no seniors last season and is returning its top six players. Despite that, the Redskins will still be young as they will have just one senior, Natalie Dempsey.
Hurricane is returning four juniors in three-year starters Maggie Odour and Lauren Dye. The other two juniors are Maddy Young and Erin Dempsey. Sophomore Lilly Lucas is also a returning starter.
Sophomore Rylan Bielinski will not start the season as she’s recovering from a torn ACL but Hurricane coach Shawn Lucas hopes to have her back by January.
Sophomore Rylee Dennis will take the court for her second year for Hurricane. The Redskins also have a class of freshmen who should contribute on the varsity level, including Alex Anderson, Kate Dempsey, Gabby Guijano, Nadia Kise and Riley Moore.
“This is my fifth year and I think we have improved a lot.” Lucas said. “We’re probably going to play with a lot of guards this year. We’re not going to be very big. I think we’re gonna be better skilled. I think we’re just gonna be overall a better team than we have in the past.”
Capital
The Cougars bring some experience to the table. Capital, which went 6-9 last season, has four returning starters, two of whom are seniors and four-year starters in Natalyia Sayles and Talayah Boxley. The other two returning starters are juniors Mya Toombs and Kyra Brown.
The Cougars have two other seniors who have been with the program their full four years in Skylar Bishop and Kierra Brown.
Capital coach Michael Cunningham said Junior Kyleigh Bulger will come off the bench and get “15 minutes per game.”
“I feel good about my team,” Cunningham said. “The senior class that I have now is the group that changed my program.”
The Cougars open their season at home on Friday at 7 p.m. against Huntington.
St. Albans
St. Albans is coming off a forgettable 1-8 season but has three experienced seniors who can turn things around.
The Red Dragons are led by Jayden Doub, who was a second-team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference player last season. Emily Sharp is another senior who didn’t play last season but is back out playing “at a high level” according to first-year head coach Rick Steele. Starting at point guard will be senior Jayla Seems.
“Jayla is a really good guard, she does a lot of things well,” Steele said. “Doub can shoot the lights out and Emily Sharp is a power forward, she does a lot of good things well. That senior class is very experienced.”
Carson Lane Sturgill, St. Albans’ only junior, she rotated in and out of the starting lineup last year. She figures to get a lot of minutes this season.
The Red Dragons travel to Lincoln County to play their first game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Sissonville
The Indians were a game away from the state tournament last season but lost to PikeView in their Class AA regional.
Though Sissonville lost two starting seniors, it has three returning starters in juniors Kennedy Jones, Madison McCutcheon and Haley Jarret. Sissonville has two seniors, Abbigale Ward and Ameila Compston.
The Indians will rely on young players as they have 10 underclassmen — two sophomores and eight freshmen. First-year head coach Chad McClanahan said those freshmen will be led by Makaela Ullman and Kynadee Britton.
“We’re looking to get to the Civic Center [for the state tournament] and that’s our main goal, to put in the hard work,” McClanahan said. “Hopefully good things will happen with this group.”
The Indians will take on Roane County on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Herbert Hoover
The Huskies enter the season with three seniors — Caroline Woody, Courtney Dunbar and Sasha Savetava. Woody and Dunbar are four-year starters and Savetava is an exchange student from Belarus and it’s her first year playing in the United States.
Hoover has four juniors who will all see playing time at some point in Taylor Ray (a three-year starter) Regan Geary, Paige Canterbury and Breanna Buckley. Colleen Wilcox is the lone sophomore on the team and Julie Byrd and Sadi Wehrle are the freshmen.
“I’ve really got a great group of kids and this is probably the best all-around team I’ve had as far as putting five solid players on the floor at one time,” Hoover coach John Vencill said.
The Huskies open their campaign at home on Thursday against Chapmanville at 7 p.m.
Charleston Catholic
The Irish are coming off a Class AA state title appearance in which they lost to Parkersburg Catholic in the quarterfinal.
Charleston Catholic graduated four seniors — including a key component in Sydney Bolles — but has two returning starters, juniors Annie Cimino and Claire Mullen. Cimino will be the starting point guard.
“I’m really excited to have [Annie] back,” Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. “She does a really good job of running our offense and kind of being our quarterback on the court. Claire Mullen is a really good defender. Offensively her game has developed.”
Senior Chloe Clark sat out last season but returns to the Irish this year and will be a starter. Sophomore Katherine Skinner and Junior Kayla Lucas will be the other two starters for the Irish.
The Irish will take on Scott at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Buffalo
The Bison are coming off a loss to Ravenwood in their Class A regional final last season and has four starters returning.
Three of those four returning starters are seniors in Kaylee Bowling, Abby Darnley, Lilli Wyant. The other returning starter for the Bison is junior Chloe Hale. Buffalo has not yet decided on a fifth starter.
Katherine Darnley is the only other senior on the team. She and Sophomore Alyssa Raynes should see significant playing time this season. Buffalo will also have five freshmen.
"We're expecting a good year," Buffalo coach Mike Kelly said. "Our schedule is a lot harder than it has been. We've picked up some hard teams. Every game is going to be a challenge for us."
Buffalo starts its season on Wednesday against Clay on the road. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Winfield
Winfield was another Kanawha Valley team that was a win away from making the state tournament last season as the Generals lost in their Class AA regional final. The Generals graduated just one senior last season and has an experienced group featuring five seniors that will likely make some noise in Class AA this season.
The team leader though not a senior, is junior Meghan Taylor, who was second team All-Kanawha Valley and All-State last year. She averaged 14.5 points per game last season and was Winfield's leading scorer. She will likely be the leading scorer for the Generals again this season.
Lindsay Moore is senior who will start for Winfield.
"I always say that Meghan is our best player but Lindsay is our most all-around player," Winfield coach DJ Williams said. "She just fills the stats up every night."
Kennedy Dean returns to the Generals after not playing last season but is coming back for her senior year and Williams said she will likely lead the Generals in rebounding.
Poca
Elsewhere in the Valley
Poca plays its first game on Thursday on the road against Wayne. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Riverside will face Sherman at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.