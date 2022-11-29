Fairmont Senior's Meredith Maier (left) and Sissonville's Madison McCutcheon (right) go after a loose ball during the first round of the 2022 Class AAA state basketball tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Girls basketball season in West Virginia is underway as teams laced up and took the court on Tuesday in a quest to reach the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center for the state championship in March.
In the Kanawha Valley, three teams kicked off their season on Tuesday evening as South Charleston hosted Associated Press preseason Class AAAA No. 4-ranked Cabell Midland, St. Albans hosted Class AAAA No. 2 Huntington and Riverside played at Princeton. Scores for those games can be found at wvgazettemail.com
On Wednesday, Capital will be the lone area team playing as the Cougars travel to Ripley for a 7 p.m. matchup.
The Cougars went 15-11 last season before a losing to Cabell Midland in the first round of the state tournament.
Coach Michael Cunningham is excited to get back on the court.
"We're excited, it's a fun time of year for the girls," Cunningham said. "Just getting ready after those first three weeks of practice just getting out there and actually getting to play against somebody else in a meaningful game."
The Cougars lost four seniors including Talayah Boxley and Natalyia Sayles and Capital is a completely different team than it was last year.
"We have a lot of new faces that are going to be put into positions that they've never been in," Cunningham said. "As a coach I'm excited to see how they accept the challenge."
On Thursday, Riverside hosts Oak Hill at 7 p.m., Hurricane travels to Lincoln County for a 7:30 p.m. matchup, Herbert Hoover plays at Chapmanville at 7 p.m. and Clay County hosts Buffalo at 7 p.m.
Hurricane has a new head coach in Jeremy Young but Young has familiarity with the team as he's coached some of its players in the past.
"It's my first year coaching the team but I've coached the girls in youth league and middle school so it's my first year back with them in a few years," Young said. "I'm excited that we have four seniors that are coming back out that are going to be good leaders for us. I have a couple of good sophomores and a freshman class coming in.
"I think we're kind of flying under the radar. I know Hurricane basketball hasn't been in that top tier for a while. I think a lot of folks that will overlook us but we have a good team that is going to be balanced and play hard."
Two of Hurricane's four seniors are returning starters in Madelyn Young and Erin Dempsey. Maggie Oduour is another senior who was injured last year and Madyson Lunsford is the fourth senior who will likely start this year.
On Friday, Winfield hosts Lincoln at 6 p.m., South Charleston plays at Princeton at 7 p.m. and Capital faces Huntington at 7 p.m.
Saturday features a heavy slate of games, one of them being a Big 10/Cardinal Conference Challenge matchup between Sissonville at Lewis County at 3 p.m. at Sissonville High.
Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan is confident in his quad that earned a Class AAA state tournament berth last year.
"We're exited, we're returning four starters," McClanahan said. "We had a state tournament berth last year. We're trying to get back in the grind and prep. We have a very tough schedule. The cardinal conference in itself is very tough. It's going to be very difficult from top to bottom."
Sissonville's four returning starters are seniors Haley Jarrett and Madison McCutcheon and sophomores Kynna Britton and Makaela Ullman.
Nitro is also coming off a Class AAA state tournament appearance and will have a somewhat new look this year after losing Danielle and Patricia Ward, Emily Lancaster and Lena Elkins. Coach Pat Jones said his team is young but has talent.
"We're going to be young this year," Jones said. "We lost a lot last year in the Ward twins and Emily and Lena. I'm excited. We've got Ava Edwards and Taylor Maddox returning. That helps a lot. We have a lot of new faces that we have not really seen the high school varsity floor before."
The Wildcats start their season at home against Class AAA No. 3 Robert C. Byrd at 5:30 p.m. Also on Saturday, Hurricane plays at Bridgeport at 7:30 p.m., Herbert Hoover hosts Liberty Harrison at 2:45 p.m. and Buffalo travels to Point Pleasant for a 7 p.m. matchup.
George Washington, coming off a Class AAAA state tournament berth, is the No. 5-ranked preseason poll and Jamie LaMaster has some impactful returners from last year but needs his underclassmen to step up as he has just one senior.
"We have about 17 kids," LaMaster said. "I have one senior. As talented as I think we are, we still have a lot of underclassmen as well."
George Washington starts its season at home on Dec. 5 against Ashland Blazer (Kentucky) with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.