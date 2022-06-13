The second-annual Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout will be held at Nitro High School on Tuesday with games starting every hour, on the hour beginning at 9 a.m. The final games will tip off at 8 p.m.
A total of 16 teams will compete in the event with games being held simultaneously in both the main and auxiliary gymnasiums.
Included in the field is defending Class AAAA champion Huntington and the Highlanders, like nearly all teams in the state, have holes to fill. That includes those left by Gatorade player of the year Dionna Gray and post player Imani Hickman, both of whom graduated. Rising juniors Amara Jackson and Jada Turner will be looked upon to assume the production left by Gray and Hickman.
Reigning Class AAA title holder Logan will also attend on Tuesday and have plenty of question marks as well after losing first-team, All-State captain Peyton Ilderton to graduation as well as key contributors Abbie Myers and Emma Elkins. Rising sophomore Halle Crouse flashed big potential last season with defensive stalwart Natalie Blankenship back in the fold as well for her senior season.
The Kanawha Valley will be well represented on Tuesday as well with George Washington, Charleston Catholic, Winfield, Sissonville, Capital and Nitro all competing. GW, Catholic, Capital, Sissonville and Nitro are all coming off of state-tournament berths and all bring key players back including GW's Finley Lohan, Catholic's Annie Cimino, Sissonville's Kynadee Britton, Capital's Kyra Brown and Nitro's Taylor Maddox.
Spring Valley, Ripley, Woodrow Wilson, Lincoln, North Marion, East Fairmont, Oak Hill and Greenbrier East round out the field.