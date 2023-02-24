Parkersburg's girls had no answer for St. Albans' Laynie Binion on Friday night.
The junior guard hit seven 3-pointers and posted a game-high 31 points to lift the Red Dragons over Parkersburg 69-61 in a Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 final at St. Albans High.
It's the first sectional title for the St. Albans girls since 2017.
The Red Dragons (14-10) earn home court advantage for next week's Region 4 co-finals and St. Albans will host Cabell Midland on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
Parkersburg (13-11) will play at Spring Valley on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
Winners of those games advance to the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center March 8-11.
Binion said she simply had a good mindset going into Friday's matchup against a Mountain State Athletic Conference rival.
"I was ready," Binion said. "I had been thinking about it all day. In every class, I was like, 'What are we gonna do tonight? We have to come out strong.' I don't know. I just came out, got here around 4:30 [p.m.] and started shooting. I got in the right mindset. We were ready. We were so ready."
It was a balanced effort for the Red Dragons as seven players scored. Nunu Pannell, a freshman, was St. Albans' other double-figure scorer as she dropped 14 points.
"I can't say anything other than they gave it all they had for four quarters," Red Dragons coach Rick Steele said. "They came out hot in the first. They maintained it in the second. The defensive effort never lacked. They did what they were supposed to do. In the fourth quarter, they closed it out. I can't be more proud of the effort these girls put in today."
Steele was impressed with Binion's performance in a title game.
"Thirty-one of our 69 points," Steele said of Binion's scoring totals. "Then everyone else just collectively doing what they're supposed to do. She shot the lights out of that ball and it comes from shooting before practice and putting the extra work in after practice. I'm really proud of her."
Binion said Friday was one of the highlights of her basketball career.
"I think this was definitely my biggest moment," Binion said. "I think this is a high-point game ever in my life."
St. Albans led for most of the game. After Trinity Balog gave Parkersburg a 12-10 lead midway through the first quarter, St. Albans went on an 11-0 run to take a 21-12 lead at the end of the opening period.
Binion scored 15 of St. Albans' 21 first-quarter points. The Red Dragons led for the remainder of the game and were up by 20 points after a Binion 3-pointer made it 44-24 early in the third quarter.
The Red Dragons allowed just eight Parkersburg field goals in the first half.
"We talked about what they do and we talked about their shooters," Steele said. "There's no secrets right now late in the season. Everybody knows what's going on and everybody knows your players. The scouting report went out that they have girls that can shoot it and girls that can drive it. We just tried out best to make sure that we slowed them down and contained them."
Balog was effective for Parkersburg as she scored 23 points and Sierra Mason scored 17 points as they led the way on offense.
Most of that scoring was in the second half, when St. Albans had a double-digit lead.
Steele and the Red Dragons have a few days to relax as they prepare for Cabell Midland with a state tournament berth up for grabs.
"One win away," Steele said. "I think that's going to be the motto in our next couple of days of practice. We're just one win away. I think we got Cabell Midland and it's a tall task. We're going to be here on our home court and we should have the whole fan base out. Hopefully when it comes time to play Cabell Midland, we shock the world again."
Binion said she'll be as focused as ever in practice this week.
"I'm going to come into practice serious and I'm going to make sure my team is serious because I want to make it to the Civic Center," Binion said. "Cabell Midland is a great team. We just have to work really hard and we can do it. We can do it together."
Cabell Midland beat the Red Dragons 66-35 on Feb. 10 in Ona.