Parkersburg's girls had no answer for St. Albans' Laynie Binion on Friday night. 

The junior guard hit seven 3-pointers and posted a game-high 31 points to lift the Red Dragons over Parkersburg 69-61 in a Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 final at St. Albans High. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

