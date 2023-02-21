Nitro's girls were in control for the first three quarters of Tuesday's Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 semifinal against Winfield at Nitro High.
The No. 2-seeded Wildcats took an early 9-3 lead and led by 10 heading into the fourth quarter.
That's when visiting No. 3 Winfield found its stroke.
The Generals, led by senior guard Meghan Taylor, outscored the Wildcats 20-8 in the fourth quarter to come from behind and earn a 44-42 playoff victory over Cardinal Conference foe Nitro in Alumni Arena.
Winfield (13-9) advances to the sectional final, which will be at No. 1 Ripley on Friday at 7 p.m. The Vikings defeated No. 4 Point Pleasant 64-14 on Tuesday to advance to the final.
With the win, Winfield earns an automatic berth to the Region 4 Tournament next week.
Nitro is eliminated and ends its season at 11-12.
Winfield coach Andy Johnson said the Generals turned in a gritty performance.
"All the credit goes to my girls," Johnson said. "They decided to gut it out. They were tired. We were trapping and playing hard defense the whole second half. It was giving them a lot of trouble; it was getting us back in the game. We had girls cramping, but they sucked it up and toughed it out and I couldn't be more proud of them. I really couldn't."
Winfield took an initial 3-0 lead off Taylor's traditional three-point play, but from there the Wildcats rattled off a 9-0 run and ran.
Nitro's lead swelled to 13 points when Taylor Maddox's four-point play late in the third gave the Wildcats a 32-19 lead. Nitro led 34-24 after three quarters.
After Maddox's three-point play, Winfield outscored Nitro 25-10.
Winfield, which had just 24 points in the first three quarters, nearly matched that total in the fourth thanks in large part to Taylor's 12 points. Taylor finished with a game-high 23 points.
Johnson lauded Taylor's performance as her two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter were the team's lone 3-pointers in the game.
"Meghan Taylor, our senior, led us home," Johnson said. "She scored the baskets and made foul shots down the stretch. She was absolutely huge. She didn't want her high school career to end tonight. She hadn't been shooting the ball great the last few games, but she's our scorer. She's our go-to. She handles the ball. She can shoot it. We needed every one of them."
Taylor started the fourth quarter with two free throws to make the score 34-26 Nitro. On Winfield's next possession, she drained a 3-pointer. The Generals got a stop on defense, and Anto Johnson's field goal made the score 35-31.
Ava Edwards and Maddox answered with a 4-0 run, but an 8-2 Winfield run put the Generals within two as Taylor scored five straight points to make the score 41-39.
After another defensive stop, Gabby Canterbury was fouled, went to the line and drained both free throws to tie the game at 41 with 45 seconds left in regulation.
On Nitro's next possession, Taylor stole the ball from Maddox, was fouled in the paint and went to the line, where she hit both shots to give the Generals a 43-41 lead with 32 seconds left in regulation.
Winfield's defense got another stop and Nitro was forced to foul with 25 seconds left in regulation.
Taylor missed the first of a 1-and-1 and Nitro had 16 seconds to tie the game or take the lead.
Karson Jones got a shot up inside the paint as she was fouled. The shot didn't go and she hit one of two free throws to make the score 43-42 with 14 seconds left.
Nitro was once again forced to foul Canterbury and she went to the line where she hit one of two to make the score 44-42.
Nitro had 10 seconds to try and force overtime or win with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Canterbury forced a steal and the buzzer sounded with Winfield on top.
Nitro coach Pat Jones said his team didn't execute when it mattered the most.
"We panicked," Jones said. "They took us out of our game. I've said it all year, we're young. I kept preaching during the timeout, I said 'We've got to stay composed. We have to stay under control. We're trying to force too many passes and we don't need to force them. Just run the offense and it'll be there.' They panicked and that showed their youth.
"This is not how we wanted to end the season, but they see this and it grows them in the offseason and makes us better for next year."
Maddox and Natalie Nelson are Nitro's lone seniors and the Wildcats will have an experienced group next year. Maddox finished her final high school game with eight points. Maddox, who will play at West Virginia State University next season, finished her Nitro career with 1,017 total points.
Ava Edwards led the Wildcats in scoring with 12 points.
Jones also gave credit to Winfield and Johnson, who is in his first year as coach.
"[Johnson] has come in and what he's done in his first year with the girls is remarkable, and they're young," Jones said. "They're only going to get better in the offseason. Hat's off to them. They had the right game plan and at the end of the game, when it mattered, they came through."
Johnson and his Associated Press Class AAA No. 9-ranked Generals won't have much time to celebrate as Winfield has to turn around and play No. 5 Ripley on Friday.
"It's going to be the third time we've played Ripley," Johnson said. "We'll have to come up with a game plan. I'm definitely going to enjoy this one tonight, but we'll be back at it after school tomorrow. Me and my assistant coaches will come up with a game plan and go to battle."
Winfield split the regular season series with Ripley. The Vikings downed the Generals 57-41 at home on Dec. 17 before Winfield earned a 31-28 home victory on Feb. 14.