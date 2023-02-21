Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nitro's girls were in control for the first three quarters of Tuesday's Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 semifinal against Winfield at Nitro High. 

The No. 2-seeded Wildcats took an early 9-3 lead and led by 10 heading into the fourth quarter. 

Rick Farlow covers sports.

