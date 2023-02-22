St. Albans' depth advantage was apparent late in the game on Wednesday night.
The No. 1-seeded Red Dragons stymied No. 4 Hurricane's offense late in the game as St. Albans outscored Hurricane 11-3 in the fourth quarter to earn a 44-39 Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal victory at St. Albans High.
The Red Dragons (13-10) move on to Friday's sectional semifinal. St. Albans will host No. 2 Parkersburg after the Big Reds downed No. 3 Parkersburg South 59-52 on Wednesday.
Hurricane ends its season with a 10-12 record.
St. Albans coach Rick Steele said no matter the seeding, it's tough to win in Region 4.
"This region, this section, is the toughest in the state for a reason," Steele said. "You just don't know what's going to happen or when it's going to happen. Thankfully, the girls stayed together. We got in foul trouble early. Girls had to come in and play. You just don't know the hand that you're going to be dealt.
"The girls stuck together and they found a way to win the game even though we weren't playing at our best. Hats off to the girls and hats off to [Hurricane] coach Jeremy [Young]. He's doing something special with his group in his first year."
The Red Dragons were led in scoring by Jaycee Elzy, who had 13 points and was one of six St. Albans players to record a point.
Young thought his team played well but made some mistakes down the stretch.
"I don't think there was a whole lot we could have done better," Young said. "We competed for 32 minutes. I told the girls it was going to be a 32-minute game. A couple plays go the other way, maybe we're on the higher end of the scoreboard. It was a back-and-forth game. The turnovers that lead to easy points, that's what hurt us. You can't have those live-ball turnovers. Outside of that, we played hard and we rebounded well."
St. Albans allowed just four points in the second and and three points in the fourth. Keeping Hurricane at bay in those two quarters was critical as Hurricane scored 14 in the first and 18 in the third. St. Albans, which scored 12 points in the third, was down 36-33 heading into the fourth as Hurricane went on a 10-2 run to end the third quarter.
It looked like Hurricane had the momentum heading into the final period, but St. Albans went on an 8-0 run to start the fourth, highlighted by stifling defense. Once the Red Dragons secured a 42-39 lead with 27 seconds left, St. Albans was forced to foul and Nisaiah Pannell drained the final two free throws of the game.
Pannell scored five of her eight total points in the fourth quarter.
"We said, 'If you want to win the game you have to play defense. If not, be ready to turn your jerseys in tomorrow,'" Steele said. "They buckled down; they bought in. We put them through things in practice to prepare them mentally for these type of moments and they answered the call. It came down to being able to rebound and they did that. They played like what it takes to win championships."
Young said St. Albans' depth was crucial late in the game.
"They're deeper than us," Young said. "They're eight or nine deep, and we only go seven deep. Our best player who didn't have her best night, she played hard. She was in foul trouble. It was tough battling through that."
It was important for St. Albans to have depth on Wednesday night as starting guard Samyah Riggan went down with a right ankle injury just before halftime and did not return. Steele said it's been a lingering injury since before the season, but he expects Riggan to be ready to go Friday night.
"Before the season even started, she had some ligament problems," Steele said. "It's not torn or anything like that. I fully anticipate her being ready to go Friday."
Steele said he was impressed with the girls who stepped up in Riggan's absence.
"When a player like that goes down you have to kind of rely on the bench," Steele said. "Thank God we have a bench because we needed them and they came through and they played really well."
St. Albans and Parkersburg faced off once in the regular season, a 58-30 Red Dragons win on Jan. 13.
Both teams automatically qualify for the regional tournament, but the winner of Friday's matchup secures home-court advantage.
"We're going to go in the locker room and celebrate for about five minutes and then it's over," Steele said. "We'll be back on the grind and ready to go against Parkersburg on Friday. I'm sure they'll be ready to play. They have a great team. They'll be playing championship-level basketball. I know we beat them in the regular season, but that don't mean nothin' because I'm sure they're going to come in here ready to go."
St. Albans 44, Hurricane 39
Hurricane;14;4;18;3;--;39
St. Albans;13;8;12;11;--;44
Hurricane (10-12)
A.Anderson 10, Spolarich 2, K.Anderson 8, Oduor 5, Young
St. Albans (13-10)
Vance 2, Ni.Pannell 8, Elzy 13, Binion 8, Montgomery 8, Nu.Pannell 5