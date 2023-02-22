Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ST. Albans' NuNu Pannell (4) defends against Hurricane's Alexandra Anderson (1) during Wednesday's Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal at Hurricane High. 

 RICK FARLOW | Gazette-Mail

St. Albans' depth advantage was apparent late in the game on Wednesday night. 

The No. 1-seeded Red Dragons stymied No. 4 Hurricane's offense late in the game as St. Albans outscored Hurricane 11-3 in the fourth quarter to earn a 44-39 Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinal victory at St. Albans High. 

Rick Farlow covers sports.