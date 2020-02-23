All year, Winfield, South Charleston and George Washington have emerged and reinforced their places atop the heap in the Kanawha Valley.
But what happened all year doesn’t mean a thing now as sectionals will be decided this week.
Outside of the Generals, Black Eagles and Patriots, the Valley is full of teams that would like nothing more than to play spoiler and extend their own seasons into next week’s regional round.
One such team is St. Albans, which completed an 8-14 campaign under first-year coach Shayna Gore with a win over Ripley on Thursday. The Red Dragons have quietly gone 5-3 over their last eight games and were fairly competitive in losses at No. 6 Cabell Midland and No. 2 Parkersburg during that stretch as well.
St. Albans will get its crack at playing spoiler on Wednesday when it travels to No. 5 George Washington (13-9). The Patriots are the top seed in Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 with the Red Dragons seeded fourth.
GW swept the season series between the teams by a combined 73 points, but since their last meeting on Jan. 8, Gore says her team has grown by leaps and bounds, especially as of late.
“We’re playing our best basketball of the year right now,” Gore said. “People see our record and I don’t think they understand how hard they work and how much they’re willing to get after it. Most of all, they’re starting to believe at the perfect time.”
Brimming with confidence, hitting their stride and with nothing to lose, SA could certainly be a dangerous opponent for GW, especially if the Patriots dare glance ahead at a possible sectional title game with No. 7 South Charleston. The Black Eagles will play their own elimination game on Wednesday as well against third-seeded Capital.
But for St. Albans, it’s a loose and easy feeling heading into Wednesday’s showdown.
“I think my kids just need to believe they can get it done and right now, they have that,” Gore said. “It definitely gives us some momentum going into it. It’s all on [GW]. They’re the number one seed and we’re the four seed and we’ve got nothing to lose. It’s just whether or not you want to keep playing. I know for a fact my kids are fired up.”
•••
Hurricane is another Valley team largely left for dead early in the season that has gained steam late.
The Redskins (8-13) have won three of their last four and six of their last 11 after a 2-8 start. A lineup adjustment – putting senior 6-foot post Nadia Legros in the center and surrounding her with freshmen guards Maggie Odour, Taylor Maddox and Lauren Dye – has paid off and the results included big victories over the Spring Valley, Ripley, St. Albans and Capital, among others.
“We’ve really seen some improvement since we changed to the new lineup,” Hurricane coach Shawn Lucas said. “We have more speed on the court, we have better ball handlers and we’re able to handle pressure better.”
Like St. Albans, Hurricane finds itself as the fourth seed in Class AAA Region 4 Section 2, but instead of going on the road like the Red Dragons will, the entirety of the section will be played on the Redskins’ home court. Hurricane will open sectional play with top-seeded Cabell Midland on Wednesday, with that game being played after the conclusion of a matchup between second-seeded Huntington and the third-seeded Timberwolves. That game starts at 6 p.m.
Midland raced out to a 13-0 start before struggling to a 2-5 finish as the team’s schedule strengthened down the stretch. Spring Valley owns a win over the No. 10 Highlanders already and lost a late fourth-quarter lead to the Knights on Wednesday.
Needless to say, Wednesday night could be a little wilder than the bulk of the regular season led to believe and Lucas hopes his team is in the middle of some madness.
“I think in our section, I don’t think there really is a clear-cut favorite,” Lucas said. “I like to think our chances improve a little bit at home. We should be comfortable there and we have a little bit of momentum – I think we have a good chance to play well this week.”
Elsewhere, Riverside will play at top-seeded Greenbrier East in Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 on Tuesday. Princeton will take on second-seeded Woodrow as well on Tuesday with the winners meeting on Friday at the highest seed in the sectional championship game.
CLASS AA
Herbert Hoover kicked off its sectional run with a win over Clay County on Saturday and the rest of the Kanawha Valley double-A contingent will sort itself out as part of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 field.
Sixth-seeded Poca will visit third-seeded Nitro with Point Pleasant taking a trip to fourth-seeded Sissonville with both games starting at 7 p.m. on Monday. Winfield and Wayne received byes as the section’s top two seeds with the Generals awaiting the Point-Sissonville winner and the Pioneers getting the Nitro-Poca survivor with both of those games scheduled for Wednesday.
Should Nitro navigate past winless Poca for a third time this season, the Wildcats will find themselves in an oh-too-familiar place – facing elimination at Wayne in a sectional semifinal.
Nitro has bowed out in that fashion in each of the past two seasons and despite successful regular seasons and quality wins, it hasn’t resulted in a sectional final appearance. To get there this year, the Wildcats will have to conquer their own house of horrors.
“It’s a hostile environment,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “You’ve got to give them credit – they have a strong student section and they come out and support girls basketball.”
Nitro’s lone win against Wayne in Jones’ three season at the helm was a home game a season ago. The Wildcats were close to breaking through just a few weeks ago, falling 63-59 after leading inside the final 45 seconds.
Jones said rebounding, cutting turnovers and hitting free throws would all be paramount in a possible rematch, but the work his team has put in since its regular season ended with a 16-point home loss to Winfield on Feb. 15 has had little to do with basketball itself.
“We’ve been conditioning,” Jones said. “The girls have bought in – there’s been no complaining. A little throwing up, but no giving up. They run outside, blow chunks, and run right back in and get in line. We’ve probably done 100 up backs, we’ve run bleachers and we’ve done line drills. If they’re not in shape for this week, I don’t know what else to do.”
CLASS A
While Nitro tries to make a little history, Charleston Catholic will try and repeat it.
The Irish were awarded the third seed in the five-team Class A Region 3 Section tournament and will play at second-seeded Midland Trail on Wednesday.
The Irish (13-9) are just two years removed from making it all the way to the state tournament as a No. 4 seed. That year, Catholic knocked off the top two seeds to claim a sectional crown, a feat it’d have to repeat to do it again.
With plenty of big-game experience, Irish coach Wes Hevener believes his team is fully capable of such heroics.
“We have girls that both in basketball and soccer are used to playing in big games,” Hevener said. “We’ve had to go on the road earlier to [top-seeded] Pocahontas [County] and to Trail and to be able to go and be in the game and compete, it gives or girls a lot of confidence. We were right there, we just made some mistakes down the stretch.”
Pocahontas will play the winner of fifth-seeded Richwood and fourth-seeded Webster County on Wednesday. The Lumberjills and Highlanders are set to battle it out on Monday.
Pocahontas defeated Catholic 41-28 in the regular season. The Irish lost at Trail in the teams’ only matchup 50-44.