One would be hard pressed to find a group of seniors anywhere that enjoys and appreciates a victory like four upperclassmen on the Capital High School girls basketball team.
It’s the kind of perspective that can only be acquired over years of building a program from the ground up. And make no mistake, just a handful of years ago, the Cougars could get no lower.
From 0-23 to a winning record in five seasons, Capital has continued to take step after step under coach Michael Cunningham, and guided by four seniors and two star guards in particular, the Cougars could soon be on the doorstep of heights they haven’t reached in nearly a decade.
“They came from the bottom,” Cunningham admitted. My first year we were [0-23] and then my second year, when they were freshmen, we won six games and that was the start of the build. That was the building blocks to build to where we are now, and my senior class is a big reason for that.
"My underclassmen are coming and doing their part, but my senior class are good leaders, good student athletes and I’m blessed to have an opportunity to coach those girls.”
Indeed, to his point, Talayah Boxley and Natalyia Sayles didn’t necessarily have much help when the ascent began with a 6-15 season in 2018-2019. Along with Kierra Brown and Skylar Bishop, who have also been parts of the rebuild for four seasons, former South Charleston transfers Kyra Brown and Mya Toombs have added scoring punch and viable options in their junior seasons this year.
But for Sayles and Boxley, both four-year starters, their prep experience began with the burden of production and leadership placed on their shoulders from the start. It wasn’t an ideal situation back then, but it was necessary, and the byproduct is a pair of tough-minded players who don’t easily flinch in the face of adversity.
“It was hard coming in as a freshman to be a leader for our team,” Sayles said. “I felt a lot of pressure, but I stepped up and I chose to take on this team because I love basketball and I wanted to get to the state tournament. That was my ultimate goal.”
“We came from our freshman year and we were the leaders,” Boxley added. “We had to take over the team and as the years went on and we kept building up wins … it means a lot.”
For Sayles to mention the state tournament would’ve seemed like an impossibility just a few seasons ago. But the Class AAAA No. 8 Cougars -- 11-9 heading into a showdown with Cabell Midland on Thursday -- certainly have a viable path. Capital is 5-0 against its Region 3 brethren and 3-0 against the other three Section 1 teams, with a win each over rivals George Washington, South Charleston and Riverside. All of those victories came by 15 points or more.
The Cougars nearly crashed the party last season, falling by a single point to GW in the sectional championship game before losing at Woodrow Wilson in a regional co-final. Capital finished 9-9, its first season at .500 or better since a 14-10 campaign in 2011-2012.
“They’ve been kicking our butts since freshman year,” Boxley said. “Last year, we were able to beat South Charleston but we weren’t able to get GW. We lost by one point. But it feels great to finally kick their butt.”
The momentum of the program is slowly catching on in the community as well. Four years ago, seats weren’t hard to find and a student attendee, much less a full-blown student section, was rare.
Cunningham knows that Boxley, Sayles, Bishop and Kierra Brown are reaching the end of their prep careers, wherever that occurs. To continue what they’ve helped begin, the program will have to continue to take hold in the communities, and he said those players have helped in that aspect as well.
“That’s the special part, the loyalty and the community,” Cunningham said. “When West Side [Middle School] is playing, because that’s where [Sayles and Boxley] went, they’ll go down and cheer for those young ladies. It’s a special thing, man, and that’s what it’s all about. High school is a community thing. Capital is kind of tough, being where it is it’s kind of out of our community, and to try to keep that together is the tough part and that’s the key. We need everybody on board.”
If anyone in the Charleston area has been thinking about getting on board, now would be a great time. If Capital is to make a run to its first state tournament since the 2012-2013 season, it would certainly feel like a culmination of sorts.
For a group of players that could have transferred out during the lean times, to play in Charleston while donning Capital jerseys and representing the community they’ve helped bring aboard is a dream that it's oh-so-close to realizing. And it’s one that still drives them forward.
“That would be amazing,” Sayles said. “This year we can actually do it. We’ve just got to stick together as a team.”
“I might cry,” Boxley added, speaking of what that moment would feel like. “It would mean the world. We’ve been trying to get here since we got up to Capital. It would mean the world to hit the Civic Center floor.”