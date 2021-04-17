An unusual season is turning into a pretty decent one for Sissonville's girls basketball team.
Kennedy Jones tossed in 16 points Saturday evening and the Indians held on late to earn a 47-46 victory against visiting Midland Trail in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 championship game.
Sissonville, which started out this COVID-19-shortened season 0-4, now gets to host PikeView at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Region 3 co-final game for a chance to go to the state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Indians (8-7) seemed to be in control at halftime on Saturday, leading 26-16 over the previously unbeaten Patriots, but Trail made it too close for comfort down the stretch.
“In the fourth quarter, they were throwing them in from everywhere,'' said Sissonville coach Dave Sisson.
The Indians also received scoring support from Sydney Farmer (11 points), Haley Jarrett (eight) and Zoey McCutcheon (seven).
For the Patriots (7-1), Makenzie Kessler and Emily Dickerson each had 12 points and Jolee Stephenson nine. Trail is not eliminated from postseason play, but must travel to Shady Spring in the other Region 3 co-final on Tuesday.