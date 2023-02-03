Sissonville's girls had plenty to celebrate on Senior Night.
Haley Jarrett and Madison McCutcheon played their last home game at Sissonville High and it was a strong performance as the team thumped Poca 69-19 on Friday night.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Sissonville's girls had plenty to celebrate on Senior Night.
Haley Jarrett and Madison McCutcheon played their last home game at Sissonville High and it was a strong performance as the team thumped Poca 69-19 on Friday night.
Sissonville improves to 9-9, having won four of its last six contests. Poca (5-13) has lost six of its last eight.
Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan said there was no better way to celebrate Senior Night.
"We needed this game," McClanahan said. "We've had a couple days of rest. We've had a lot of back-to-back games. We just got back from a tough road game against Robert C. Byrd Monday. But what a good way to send out the seniors on Senior Night. We sent Madison and Haley out with a good win."
McCutcheon was one of Sissonville's two double-figure scorers as she tallied 13 points, while Jarrett scored eight points.
Kynadee Britton led all scorers with 22 points.
Sissonville pulled its starters early in the second half, which gave the reserve players a chance. As a result, 11 different players scored for Sissonville. McClanahan said it was good to give his younger players some game experience.
"It's good to get these games," McClanahan said. "The other girls come to practice every day and they need the reps. It's good to see them get out here and see what kind of skill they develop in practice. They've been playing really well."
Sissonville hit 11 3-pointers.
McClanahan said his team plays a tough schedule, but now is as good of a time as any to get the record back to .500.
"Postseason play, we have to be playing our best ball," McClanahan said. "Defensively, we're playing a lot better. We have Ripley on Monday. We have to get ready at their place Monday, and we have to play at a high level to compete with them."
That Monday matchup between Ripley and Sissonville will be at 7:30 p.m. Poca hosts Clay County on Monday at 7 p.m.
Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.