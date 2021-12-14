It took some time, but the Sissonville offense came through late as the Indians used a 19-point fourth quarter to down Herbert Hoover 37-33 on Tuesday at Calvin McKinney Gymnasium.
“We’ve been in this situation before,” Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan said. “We shoot bad and as long as we’re playing defense we’re going to be right there at the end of the game. This is like our third game out of four where we’ve come from behind in the fourth quarter.”
The Indians (3-1) were led on offense by Kynadee Britton, who scored 11 points, and Haley Jarrett was Sissonville’s other double-figure scorer as she tallied 10 points. Kennedy Jones scored seven points and Makaela Ullman scored five.
Hoover (2-2) was led by Regan Geary’s nine points.
Sissonville made 13 field goals, five of which were 3-pointers, and was 6 of 12 from the free-throw line. Hoover made 10 field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 11 of 13 from the charity stripe.
The Indians hit five field goals in the first quarter to jump out to a 12-8 lead.
Hoover’s defense answered in the second quarter, though, allowing just one Sissonville point off a Britton free throw. Hoover outscored the Indians 9-1 in the second to take a 17-13 lead into halftime.
Sissonville’s poor shooting carried over into the second half as the Indians hit just one field goal — a 3-pointer by Jones — and scored five points in the third quarter.
Hoover had a chance to run the score up but was equally cold in the third, making just two field goals for six points, and had a 23-18 lead going into the final period.
In the fourth, Hoover remained cold and made some mistakes while Sissonville heated up. Madison McCutcheon, who hadn’t scored a point in the game despite many shot attempts, hit a corner 3-pointer midway through the fourth to give the Indians their first lead since the second quarter.
Sissonville then forced a turnover off a steal and Britton converted the layup for two points to give the Indians a 27-23 lead midway through the fourth.
Hoover didn’t go away, though as Courtney Dunbar hit two free-throws to tie the game at 27.
Sissonville regained the lead, 34-33, and Hoover had the ball with a minute left in the game but the Huskies turned it over and Ullman scored a put-back layup as time expired to give the Indians a 37-33 win.
Sissonville had seven field goals in the fourth, more than it had in the other three quarters combined (six). Britton scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth and Jarret scored six of her eight in the final period.
“We started off slow and as a shooter you have to keep shooting,” McClanahan said. “At the end of the day, they guarded Kynadee well. They boxed her. She worked. Once we were able to speed them up a bit in the fourth quarter we were able to get some easy points.”