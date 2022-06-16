The 2021 season was a difficult one to quantify for George Washington coach Jamie LaMaster.
On one hand, his Patriots made the state tournament. On the other, they went just 10-16 in getting there and was trounced 74-30 in a quarterfinal by eventual-champion Huntington.
It was a tough start as GW lost three senior starters from 2020 and had to deal with the sudden absence of now junior Macie Mallory, who missed the season with a knee injury.
So, was all well that ended somewhat well?
“I think any time you make the state tournament it’s successful,” LaMaster said. “Overall, it was a bumpy ride it was just something we’re not very used to. We essentially lost four starters and we had to put all new pieces and kids off the benches around [junior guard] Finley [Lohan]. We worked through that. I will say the longer they went they better they got and of course, winning at the end of the season helps.”
Lohan was in attendance but in street clothes as the Patriots played in the Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout on Tuesday at Nitro High School. And that was just fine with LaMaster. With first-team All-Kanawha Valley and second-team All-State accolades under her belt from a year ago, Lohan was the most reliable player in the fold from the outset for the Patriots last season.
That’s likely the case now as well. Though Mallory is expected to return, her status is still unknown as she recovers and forward Alaira Evans, who averaged 11 points per game last season, transferred to Chapmanville. So, with Lohan on the bench playing assistant coach on Tuesday, LaMaster got a long look at several players who will need to play key roles in the rotation next season.
Seniors Kierstyn Fore and Kensy Thomas combined to average 10 points per game and Fore is a streaky and dangerous shooter from 3-point range. But of the returners, perhaps no player will be as important to GW’s cause as sophomore Siya Smith.
At 5-foot-11, Smith certainly has the length and she’s as comfortable shooting from distance as she is attacking the rim. Perhaps all that was missing was confidence and aggression as she averaged 8.1 points per game.
But if her 17 points in a loss to North Marion on Tuesday was any indication, Smith may be ready to take a step forward and it’s one the Patriots need her to make.
“Today she had great energy,” LaMaster said. “She used her length up and down the floor. She scored in transition, she scored behind the 3-point line, she scored from the mid-range – I think she showcased some of what she’s capable of doing. If we can get that on a more consistent basis we’re going to be in good shape. We can put some pieces around her.”
LaMaster and GW are hardly strangers to relying on freshmen. Both Lohan and Mallory started as ninth graders with Evans playing key minutes off the bench. Kalissa Lacy, the 2020 Mary Ostrowski Award winner was a four year starter as was Katy Darnell, a current player at Fairmont State.
Almost always, there’s a significant progression and uptick in confidence between freshman and sophomore seasons and with Smith’s inside-outside game playing alongside Lohan, who is certainly long and diverse in her own right, that kind of leap could be massive. LaMaster believes Smith’s performance on Tuesday was a sign of just that.
“A lot of them play travel ball with their age group and then they play middle school basketball and that first year of high school basketball, that speed and physicality kind of takes them back a step,” LaMaster said. “Then, as they continue to play they mature and grow and the competition increases and so does their skills and you’ll see them come back that sophomore year really ready to grow and I think with Siya, that’s what we saw today.”
Rising sophomore Candra Frazier and junior Tylie Barton were reserves a year ago but may get thrust into key roles this season and LaMaster pointed to Peyton Adkins and Zoe Pray as a pair of promising freshmen that could earn time as well.
Again, outside of Lohan, question marks surround the Patriots. But, for what could be controlled and worked on Tuesday, LaMaster was pleased with what he saw.
“Very young but very pleased with the energy and effort” LaMaster said. “We played at West Virginia State [on Monday] for the first time and we looked sluggish and unsure of ourselves – just so many young kids, we didn’t know what to expect. But today, their energy was great and their effort was great and I’ll take that in the summer.”