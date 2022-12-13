South Charleston's girls basketball team has talent across its roster.
The Black Eagles proved that with a gritty 53-47 win over visiting Linsly on Monday night.
Natalie Smith stood out in the win as the 5-foot-11 sophomore forward/center posted a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead. Her scoring totals led all scorers and she added three blocks and three assists to her overall tally.
Smith is picking up where she left off as a freshman last year as she was Class AAAA All-State honorable mention and a member of the All-Kanawha Valley all-rookie team in her first high school season.
Smith said she's doing all she can to help her team win.
"I'm just doing the best I can for the team," Smith said. "It's a team effort to win. I just try and make the best plays every time we come down the court. [Against Linsly] we came in, we put in more effort. We wanted it more. We're playing more team ball."
Smith said her good work all starts at practice.
"I come in to practice and put the work in and just try to do the best I can," Smith said. "[On the court]. I make sure I'm in the right position at the right time, make sure I look at where the defender is."
South Charleston coach Karley Walker talked about her standout sophomore.
"Natalie is a special player," Walker said. "We have her a 5-11, she grew a little bit over the summer. She's probably about 6-1. She can do it all. I ask a lot of her every game and she steps up for me every single game. She can hit the 3-pointer, she can go inside and defensively she works the bucket really well. Especially as a sophomore, she's having a fantastic year so far."
In four games played this season, Smith is 25 of 45 from the field, 5 of 14 from beyond the arc and 8 of 10 from the line for 63 points.
Walker said the sky is the limit for the young player.
"If she keeps working, Natalie can go Division I easily," Walker said. "I call her my center-point guard. She can play all five positions offensively and defensively. She's only going to keep improving. We worked with her really hard last year as a freshman, depended on her a lot. She had to play point guard for me last year. She's one of the best players I've seen in a long time."
South Charleston (3-1) is off to a good start as the Black Eagles have won three in a row with their only loss coming in the season opener when they dropped a 58-56 decision to Cabell Midland, which was ranked fourth in the Associated Press Class AAAA preseason poll.
It isn't just Smith contributing the South Charleston's winning ways. Smith has a cast of players around her who are making a difference for the Black Eagles. Players like Kyra Brown, Desire'e Thomas, Mya Toombs, Sidney Harris and Kyleigh Bulger are doing big things for South Charleston this year.
"Desire'e doesn't get enough credit," Walker said. "She's a defensive machine and she does all the little things for us to win. She gets offensive boards, she's all over the place.
"I love that we have Mya and Kyra back. They really help us with ball handling and they're just aggressive players. We're able to play that aggressive defense with them. Sidney Harris, she's clutch when the game is on the line. Desire'e and Kyleigh are my vocal leaders. They are in the right place at the right time all the time and Natalie, she's a stud. So we've got the right mixture of what makes up a great team and I think they're playing really well together."
Thomas also had a double-double on Monday as she scored 10 points and pulled in 11 rebounds. Toombs scored 13 points, Brown tallied eight points and Bulger and Harris each scored three points.