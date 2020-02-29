Sitting behind a desk in a cluttered, tiny office adjacent to the locker room, South Charleston girls basketball coach Gary Greene was in the middle of talking about mortality, adversity and the life he and his family have led for the better part of 20 years.
His team had just finished a Monday practice in preparation for a sectional semifinal against Capital, one the Black Eagles would win 57-43. The minute he’s off the floor, his mind is back to reality.
Yet as the sound of the Black Eagles filing into the locker room on the other side of the wall filled the room, he couldn’t hide a grin, one that shone through the solemn subject matter of the heavy conversation being had.
“They’re really a boost,” Greene said. “That’s the way they are. You come in here trying to fight what’s going on mentally and you see them and … it’s just a boost.”
Like most teams, this Black Eagles squad — and the program as a whole over the course of Greene’s 12 years at the helm — has taken on the personality of its coach.
There are no banners hanging from the walls or rafters in the gym at South Charleston. No trophies or plaques are on display in the locker room, nothing that would give any indication of the level of success the Black Eagles have had in Greene’s tenure, which includes making nine state tournaments in the last 11 seasons, 10 of which came with him as coach.
On the court, there’s not much flashy about South Charleston. It’s a team predicated on defense and, even more so, mental toughness, grit and a knack for overcoming adversity.
Since 1999, the Greene family has had plenty of its own problems to push through. Greene’s wife Lois was diagnosed with breast cancer that year, and since she’s been through a series of remissions and new diagnoses, ups and downs, victories and setbacks.
“We were told several years ago that our life has a new normal and that’s the way we look at things,” Greene said.
Part of that normalcy has come with Greene on the sidelines, continuing a coaching career that began in the late 1980s at George Washington. Like any coach doing it for the right reasons, Greene has taken pride in the young people he and his staff have guided, finding joy in the adults he’s helped develop.
But now, the benefits his players get from Greene are very much equaled by the positives he takes from them. Coaching is his escape, basketball his vehicle and the players a collective source of youth and life that temporarily lightens the load he carries away from the court.
“Lois is his first thought, always,” said Gerald Burgy, an assistant under Greene since his run at SC began in 2008. “His second thought is always about these girls. Family has always come first and then basketball second.”
•••
Inevitably, during a coaching career that has spanned more than 30 years, Greene has been on the bad end of a few calls. None were like the one he took on March 18, 1999.
This one came before he even led his team on the court. That day, Greene, then the Nitro boys basketball coach, was preparing to go to a pep rally and receive a police escort to the Charleston Civic Center in anticipation of a state tournament quarterfinal against North Marion. The Wildcats would go on to lose 59-51.
It remains the last state tournament appearance for the Nitro boys program. It’s hardly the last time Greene has made the trip. And while it is a date fans in Nitro remember well, it’s a game Greene has largely forgotten, mostly because of the phone call that came that morning.
“I knew she had been to the doctor and I was about to go meet the Nitro kids,” Greene recalled. “I intercepted a phone call meant for Lois and the doctor told me that a lump they had found and done a biopsy on was breast cancer and was going to require surgery and treatment. I went on to the game that night and I probably cheated the kids. I don’t remember a lot about that game. I know North Marion beat us. But that’s the way I found out initially about breast cancer.”
There was no way the Greenes could have known the ride they were in for from there. Lois would go into remission a few years later, holding a clean bill of health until smoldering myeloma, an early precursor to the blood cancer multiple myeloma, was discovered after a routine checkup nine years ago.
Stem cell treatments followed, as did another clean bill of health until breast cancer reappeared just two years ago, once again turning their lives upside down.
Now, Gary and Lois Greene are educated on just what they’re up against. Both said they’ve dedicated themselves to learning all they could, researching what treatments are best and, perhaps most importantly, attacking each day with a positive attitude and mindset.
But as Gary Greene hung up the phone on that day in 1999, he was filled with the dread that would likely befall anyone receiving such news.
“Back then, you’re not as knowledgeable as you are years later,” he said. “You’re thinking worst-case scenarios and I was living on the internet and talking to doctors to find out where we should go for the best treatment. Today, it’s still a constant thing.”
•••
The stretch of Interstate 79 that winds through the rural, mountainous heart of West Virginia between Charleston and Morgantown can be emotionally taxing itself.
With not much to look at other than hills and trees and often draped under a blanket of cloud-cover gray, it can be a downright depressing two-and-a-half-hour haul. Or, if kissed by the morning or evening sun, the quiet trek between the hills can be rejuvenating.
The ups and downs in elevation and mood have certainly been felt in the vehicle owned by the Greenes over the years. It’s a trip that’s become routine, one that leads to the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown and, more recently, the Hillman Cancer Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
The Greenes make the trip once every two weeks to one or the other, most of the time driving up and back in the same day. At one point, Gary Greene recalled 16 straight Mondays of making the drive up and back.
Alone together in the car, with the anxiety of the unknown riding up with them like an unwanted passenger and the news of the day — for better or worse — taking its place on the way back, those hours have presented nearly the full spectrum of emotion for the couple. It’s an experience most can’t imagine and one that has simply become routine for the Greenes.
“For three or four days before you go, you’re sitting there and you don’t know what’s going to happen or what the next line of treatment is going to be,” Gary Greene said. “You’re on an edge-of-life seat.
“Most of the time we’ve been fortunate that the reports have shown improvement and you get on a little emotional high, even though things are still tough on her. You’re looking for any positive sign you can get out of this. On the other side, we’ve come back with some pretty tough news and the phone rings off the hook in the car, your daughters and friends are wanting to know what’s going on.”
Those trips sometimes make it difficult for Greene to get back to practice or even to games. That happened earlier this year as the Black Eagles picked up a 51-47 road win over Class AA No. 2 Winfield. Assistant Ahmed Witten served as the head coach in that victory as Greene couldn’t make the return trip in time. It even has caused him to step away from coaching, most recently for the 2012-13 season.
If there’s a common thread in everything Greene said in that tiny office adjacent to the locker room, it’s crediting the support system his family has had through everything, particularly his daughters — Melisa and Sara — the couple’s three grandsons and Lois’ sisters and close friends.
Also included in that is the staff he’s assembled at South Charleston — Burgy, Witten and BJ Calabrese — all of whom also have years of head coaching experience under their belts. Between his assistants and players, a second family has formed for Greene, one that provides a safety net in the gym when circumstances force Greene away.
“A lot of times, the best thing for him is basketball,” Burgy said. “When he’s gone, we always try to give the kids an update on Lois’ condition. It’s a relief for him to be around these kids. They lift him up.”
•••
Greene stressed the importance of having escapes. His have been basketball, golf and most recently pickleball. Lois, a former avid tennis player and golfer herself, now finds that space in time spent with close friends or relatives.
But both have been there in each other’s endeavors as well. In past seasons, Lois cooked a yearly lasagna dinner for the team around Thanksgiving and was present as much as her health allowed. Former All-State guard Aaliyah Dunham, now a junior starter at Xavier, recalled those times fondly.
“She cooked for us and laughed and we hugged her, she watched us grow up,” Dunham said. “It was another grandma-figure type. She was good at cooking and we would talk and joke about that.”
In becoming a Division I athlete, Dunham discussed the adversity she has had to overcome and the hardships any basketball team must weather throughout the course of a season. In her four years at South Charleston, the Black Eagles were 4 for 4 in terms of state tournament appearances, all with Greene steering the ship.
Though Greene has always tried to keep life away from the court from becoming a distraction, Dunham said the team was fully aware of the situation. It fueled both the Black Eagles and her as she has continued her basketball career.
“It definitely inspired us with Coach Greene too,” Dunham said. “He had days where he had a lot going on and we would use those games, sort of a ‘Play for Mrs. Greene’ motivation.
“My biggest thing was knowing what they were going through was worse than what we were going through. It plays in the back of your head, like this could be way worse, why dwell on this situation? This one isn’t life threatening … it isn’t that bad.”
•••
Someday — and at age 72, likely sooner than later — Greene’s coaching run will come to an end. Whether that’s to attend fully to his wife or of his own accord, that remains to be seen.
But there certainly hasn’t been any decline to speak of as No. 7 South Charleston prepares for a win-and-get-in Class AAA Region 3 co-final at home against Greenbrier East on Tuesday. That despite losing starting point guard Kiki Terrell to a season-ending knee injury for the second straight season, just another obstacle the Black Eagles have met and overcome.
That resilience is the commonality you’ll find in conversations with Greene, whether about life or basketball. That sentiment is echoed in Lois as well, who provided a written statement for this story. Along with stressing the importance of holding to a healthy lifestyle and staying educated, she spoke to facing it all with determination.
“Remember, FEAR is False Evidence Appearing Real,” she wrote. “Fear of the unknown is part of the problem. Be positive and remember new research is continually being developed. Surround yourself with friends and family. They are your support system and will be your strength in times of stress.”
And for Greene, how could he not teach toughness? How could his teams not exude the grit for which they’ve become known over the years? He never has to look to find the example he has been to his players over the years.
Even with recent prognoses that haven’t always been the best, one thing is for sure: The Greenes will battle forward, as will the Black Eagles, win or lose.
“She’s going to fight. She’s fighting every day and we’re in this together,” Greene said. “She’s courageous and she’s my wife, but she’s also my best friend and sometimes I don’t know how she does this, the mental side of things.
“But if this story doesn’t do anything else, I hope that people realize, even when they’re going through hardships, there’s a ton of help out there. You don’t have to do this alone.”