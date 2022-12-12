South Charleston's girls basketball team is off to a good start this season.
If not for a 58-56 loss to Cabell Midland to open the season, the Black Eagles (3-1) would be undefeated after they handled Linsly 53-47 at home on Monday night.
South Charleston has won three games in a row and coach Karley Walker was happy with the result.
"A little sloppier at the end than I would have liked but my girls did a great job," Walker said. "We had a super-strong second quarter and were very strong into the third quarter. We just have to take care of the ball a little better at the end of the game. We did what we had to do to win."
South Charleston's defense was a factor all night and in the second quarter, Linsly (4-2) couldn't get anything going as the Cadets made just one field goal -- a 3-pointer -- late in the period as South Charleston outscored them 10-3 and took a 26-16 lead into halftime.
Walker talked about her team's defense.
"We like to play aggressive defense," Walker said. "You can ask any girl in the Valley. They don't like when they're getting pressured. We want to be that team that nobody wants to play. We focus on defense and conditioning a lot in practice. We have to keep working on those two things. That's how you win. We want to get to Charleston. That's how we're going to get there."
Two Black Eagles had double-doubles in the win. Natalie Smith scored 17 points and pulled in 11 rebounds and Desire'e Thomas scored 10 points with 11 rebounds. Smith also had three blocks and three assists while Thomas had three assists. Mya Tombs was also in double figures for the Black Eagles with 12 points.
Linsly was led by Miriam Martinez who had 16 points and Haylen Cook who had 15 points.
The first quarter was back-and-forth with South Charleston gaining a 15-13 advantage after the opening period.
With Linsly hitting just one shot in the second quarter, South Charleston pulled away and the lead swelled to as high as 16 when the Black Eagles took a 39-23 lead late in the third quarter.
Linsly didn't go away, though, positing 21 points in the fourth and at one point the Cadets pulled within six as when Cook hit a field goal to make it 48-42 in favor of the Black Eagles.
South Charleston, which struggled from the line, shooting 11 of 23 on the night, hit free throws when it mattered, though and the Black Eagles held on for the win .
Linsly tried to attack from long range all night but that strategy didn't work against the South Charleston defense as the Cadets were just 8 of 32 from beyond the arc. Linsly was 16 of 47 as a team from the field.
South Charleston was 19 of 45 as a team from the field.
South Charleston's next game is on Wednesday when the Black Eagles travel to Spring Valley for a 7 p.m. bout.