Both South Charleston and St. Albans had shooting struggles in their girls basketball matchup on Thursday.
Kyra Brown, however, had the hot hand as she led the Black Eagles with a game-high 18 points to help them to a 42-34 victory over the Class AAAA No. 10 Red Dragons at St. Albans High.
Brown hit three of South Charleston's (12-8) five 3-pointers as Kyleigh Bulger drained two 3-pointers to tally six points.
St. Albans (11-8) has dropped five games in a row, while South Charleston has won six of its last seven.
South Charleston coach Karley Walker acknowledged Brown's strong performance.
"Kyra Brown stepped up," Walker said. "She had a hell of a second half. She took care of the ball really well for us. All five on defense really stepped up, and our man-to-man was impressive the whole second half. We started actually boxing out and quit giving them second-chance opportunities. A little dicey taking care of the ball there toward the end, but we ended it up pulling it out and making free throws."
Natalie Smith was 5 of 7 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the game for the Black Eagles. Smith finished with 11 points, all of which were scored in the second half.
Walker praised Smith's rebounding effort down the stretch to supplement her free throw shooting.
"Natalie killed it on the boards," Walker said. "We had to keep [Shalya] Montgomery off the boards and get [Jaycee Elzy] off the boards as well. Natalie and Mya [Toombs] did a fantastic job on those two, and even little Kyra is getting in there and getting some boards. Kyleigh Bulger just hustles her butt off every game and is in the right place all the time. She had a bunch of big 50-50 ball plays for us. She hit a couple big 3-pointers as well. Everybody played well. The defensive pressure from Desire'e Thomas is unmatched."
The game was close the entire way and the first half was low-scoring as St. Albans held a 17-16 lead at the break.
The teams each had a nine-point third quarter and St. Albans was up 26-25 heading into the fourth.
Brown and Bulger started the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer each and the Black Eagles held a 31-26 edge.
South Charleston forged ahead 33-26 with 2:28 left in regulation and St. Albans was eventually forced to foul, allowing Smith to seal the deal at the line.
The Black Eagles hit just five field goals in the first half, compared to nine second-half field goals.
"From an offensive standpoint, we just needed to move the ball more and get open looks," Walker said. "We can't get in the up-and-down game with them or they'll run us off the court, so when we actually settled and moved the ball, we were getting wide open looks and knocking them down."
Walker said it was important to get a road win against an Associated Press top 10 Mountain State Athletic Conference foe.
"This is a huge win for us," Walker said. "St. Albans has been consistently ranked top 10 in the state for a reason. Coach [Rick] Steele has done a great job with this program. His girls played really hard and we knew it was going to be a battle coming in here. This is a huge win for our team."
St. Albans doesn't play again until Feb. 8, when it hosts Nitro, while South Charleston hosts Parkersburg Catholic on Feb. 7.
South Charleston 42, St. Albans 34
South Charleston;10;6;9;17;--;42
St. Albans;11;6;9;8;--;34
South Charleston (12-8)
Thomas 2, Brown 18, Smith 11, Bulger 6, Priest 2, Toombs 3
St. Albans (11-8)
Johnson 7, Ni. Pannell 2, Nu. Pannell 8, Elzy 10, Riggan 3, Montgomery 4