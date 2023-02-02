Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston's Kyra Brown (2) reaches for a rebound which went over St. Albans' NiNi Pannell (3).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Both South Charleston and St. Albans had shooting struggles in their girls basketball matchup on Thursday.

Kyra Brown, however, had the hot hand as she led the Black Eagles with a game-high 18 points to help them to a 42-34 victory over the Class AAAA No. 10 Red Dragons at St. Albans High. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

