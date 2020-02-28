When South Charleston has had success it has been a result of locking down on defense.
In doing so again on Friday night, the Black Eagles locked up a girls basketball sectional championship.
Using a man-to-man look with its best defender Maliha Witten stuffed in George Washington leading scorer Kalissa Lacy’s hip pocket, the visiting Black Eagles smothered the Patriots and made enough plays down the stretch to earn a hard-fought 51-44 victory in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 title tilt on The Hill.
With the win, the Black Eagles (17-6) will host Greenbrier East in a regional co-final on Tuesday while the Patriots hit the road bound to Beckley to face Woodrow Wilson in the other. The Flying Eagles defeated the Spartans 78-55 on Friday in Lewisburg.
The Patriots (14-10) led 26-24 at halftime on Friday but South Charleston came up with a 9-0 run to close the third quarter to go up by four, and through toughness, offensive rebounding and clutch free-throw shooting, was able to hold GW at bay.
“I think Maliha Witten is one of the best on-the-ball defenders in the state and not just because she plays for us,” SC coach Gary Greene said. “She did a phenomenal job.
“It was just an overall good team defensive effort. If the team doesn’t call out the screens and do what they’re supposed to do, they still score. I don’t think we backed down any minutes at all defensively and that’s what it’s going to take.”
Lacy finished with 18 points, seven below her season average, and Lauren Harmison, who entered averaging 14 points per game, was held scoreless on just three shot attempts, mostly while being manned by SC senior guard Myra Cuffee. The Patriots also turned the ball over 15 times, with 11 of them coming in the second half in crucial situations.
“They stepped their defense up in the second half and we were having trouble,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. “They were athletic and quite honestly were playing a little bit harder than we were. That’s a credit to Gary Greene, his staff and his players — they really came ready to play defensively tonight.”
Cuffee and Witten, SC’s two leading scorers, combined for 28 points, with Cuffee leading all scorers with 19 points and five rebounds.
Junior guard Genevieve Potter scored 13 of her 14 points in the second half, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. After an offensive rebound from Mia Terry, Potter was left open on the wing and buried a 3 with under five minutes to go to give SC a 42-35 lead.
Lacy cut it to two with 2:45 to go on a basket that was answered by a driving layup from Cuffee to make the score 44-40. From there, the teams traded free throws with Potter hitting 1 of 2 with 43.8 seconds to go to put SC up 47-44 with 43.8 seconds left. The Patriots had a couple of chances, but Vivian Ho lost the ball in the lane with under 20 seconds left and Kyra Brown and Cuffee netted four more free throws to account for the final margin.
Potter, who has had her offensive struggles at times this season, also had the final five points of the Black Eagles’ 9-0 third quarter spurt to give SC the lead for good.
“I just kind of took a deep breath and shot how I know to shoot,” Potter said of her free throws.
“Genevieve is now taking 2s instead of taking 3s all the time,” Greene said. “She has matured as an offensive ball player.”
The Patriots swept two games from Woodrow Wilson in the regular season. South Charleston and Greenbrier East did not play.
Ho finished with 17 points for GW with Aamyah Washington going for eight points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Lacy, Ho and Washington combined to score 43 of GW’s 44 points. Mia Terry contributed seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals for SC.