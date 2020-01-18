ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — With star point guard Kiki Terrell out with a knee injury, South Charleston coach Gary Greene said his chore is to prevent his team from trying to overcompensate.
On Saturday, Greene succeeded. His Black Eagles girls basketball team did just enough to edge Alexander 65-61 in the opening game of the Tri-State Hoops Throwdown at Fairland High School’s Carl York Center.
“Since Kiki went out, we’ve had to try to keep them from trying to do too much,” Greene said. “Losing her has been difficult, but our kids have been resilient. Today, they picked it up and played under control. They haven’t always played under control.”
South Charleston (8-2) trailed most of the way and was behind 47-45 heading into a fourth quarter that featured seven lead changes. Mia Toombs converted a 3-point play with 1:11 left to give the Black Eagles a 62-60 lead they never relinquished.
Marlee Grinstead, who led the Spartans (8-5) with 28 points, made a free throw to make it 62-61 with 58 seconds remaining. Maliha Witten hit a pair of foul shots with 21 seconds to play to extend South Charleston’s lead to 64-61.
Alexander’s Jadyn Mace put up a 3-point shot to tie with 10 seconds left, but the ball went in and came out. The Black Eagles rebounded and Myra Cuffee, who led her team with 20 points, made a free throw to set the score.
Witten scored 18 points, Genevieve Potter 11 and Toombs 10.
“It was a little raggedy, but to come in here and play a team of that caliber and win, we’ll take it,” said Greene, whose team trailed by nine early. “Maliha Witten moved to point guard and has guarded the other team’s primary ball handler. Her points may suffer, but her intangibles are invaluable.”
Greene also praised Toombs, a 5-foot-4 freshman. “She played really well,” Greene said.
Kara Meeks scored 15 points for Alexander.