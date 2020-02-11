For the second time in its last three games, the vaunted defense that the South Charleston girls basketball team has leaned on so often this season was less than stellar.
SC coach Gary Greene said that would change moving forward. Judging by Tuesday’s result, it will have to if the Black Eagles have any significant postseason aspirations.
Morgantown (9-10) buried its first seven 3-point attempts, built up a 19-point third-quarter lead and just held off a furious Black Eagles rally down the stretch to hold on for a 52-49 win in the Little General Shootout at the Big House Tuesday at West Virginia State University in Institute.
No. 7 SC scored 16 straight points starting with a 3 from Myra Cuffee at the end of the third quarter and got as close as one point of Morgantown with possession in the final minute. But a mid-range jump shot from Maliha Witten was off the mark, leading to a pair of Mohigan free throws on the other end.
Cuffee got off a 3 at the buzzer but it hit the side of the rim, ending things.
It marked a fourth straight win for a Morgantown team with no seniors of its roster.
“We needed one of those for our confidence,” Morgantown coach Jason White said of his team’s first win over a ranked opponent. “I think we’re starting to see this team grow up a little bit.”
The Mohigans went up 10-2 from the jump and never trailed. Led by 6-foot-3 post player Kaitlyn Ammons, a junior with significant Division I interest, the Mohigans had their way with SC’s defense for the better part of three quarters.
SC collapsed hard into the post on Ammons early in the game, allowing her to kick to open shooters who were red-hot from distance. Berit Johnson hit 3 triples in the first half and scored nine points as the Mohigans took a 29-22 advantage into the break.
As the Black Eagles started to stretch to protect the perimeter, Ammons got going down low, scoring 14 of her team-high 16 points in the second half. She had all eight Mohigan points in the fourth quarter, going 8 for 8 at the foul line.
“We weren’t supposed to be diving down in there that low, but we did,” Greene said. “The pressure on the ball is where we’re opening up and letting them drive, the person comes over to help and can’t get back out there. We tried to straighten it out, but we couldn’t get the defense to tighten up on dribble penetration. We thought we had them ready, we knew what they were going to do, but we didn’t execute defensively.”
After the half, Morgantown went on a 13-1 run and led 44-25 before Cuffee swished a 3-pointer just before the third-quarter horn.
In the moment, it seemed rather harmless, but it ignited SC (13-5), which suddenly couldn’t miss, scoring 16 straight to cut the deficit to 44-41 before a pair of Ammons free throws temporarily limited the damage.
From there, South Charleston kept within striking distance but couldn’t come up with the crucial basket or crucial stop when it needed it the most.
With teams getting into the final stretch of their seasons and sectionals looming in less than two weeks, there were very different outlooks from both coaches moving forward.
“The thing we’ve done all year is when we have a quarter [like the fourth], we’ve let it beat us,” White said. “I thought for the greater part of the quarter it did and then we kind of stared that adversity in the eye a little bit and said, ‘No.’”
“This won’t happen anymore,” Greene said. “There’ll be somebody coming off the bench that will play defense. I don’t know how far we’re going to go, but we’re going to play defense the way we’re supposed to play it. We have three games left, but we have two weeks. That’s the way I’m looking at it. Even our veterans now, there’s flashes where they don’t guard the ball the way they’re supposed to. We’ll get it straightened out or we’ll go home.”
Cuffee scored 17 to lead all scores with Witten adding 15 for South Charleston. Johnson added 13 points for the Mohigans.