ST. ALBANS -- Spring Valley did just enough to stave off St. Albans on Tuesday. 

The Class AAAA No. 1 Timberwolves walked away with a 52-49 victory at St. Albans High despite a 23-12 run by the Class AAAA No. 8 Red Dragons in the final eight minutes of play.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

