Nitro’s student body was treated to a nail-biter on Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Arena.
The homestanding Class AAA No. 5 Wildcats girls basketball team fell to St. Albans 48-45 in overtime in a rare school-time game in which Nitro’s students were dismissed from class to attend the 1:30 p.m. contest.
“I thought the students were outstanding,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “They gave us a lot of energy when I felt like we were slowly starting to go down. It’s electric in there. We need to do it again.”
“It’s crazy but I love it,” first-year St. Albans coach Rick Steele said. “When they offered the opportunity to play here in this environment, I said, ‘Why not?’ All the coaches thought I was crazy. These girls know each other — we’re right across the bridge. This is what it’s all about. They’re going to remember this for their lifetimes.”
Nitro (9-3) landed the first blow of the game as Danielle Ward hit two field goals in a row to put the Wildcats up 4-0. Patricia Ward, Ava Edwards and Lena Elkins then scored the next six points with a field goal apiece to give Nitro a quick 10-1 lead. Nitro led 12-3 after the first quarter.
Edwards started the second quarter with a pull-up 3-pointer that banked in and Nitro had its largest lead of the afternoon, up 15-3.
However, after St. Albans (9-5) started the game with just three field goals in 12 minutes of play, NyNy Pannell scored the next six points for the Red Dragons to put them right back in it. Pannell scored six of St. Albans’ first nine points.
Nitro suffered a big loss midway through the second quarter as Elkins left the game with a left ankle sprain and did not return.
“Losing Lena, that hurt us,” Jones said. “I don’t know how long she’ll be down for. She’s a confident one. She says a couple days, but you never know how it goes with kids.”
Without Elkins’ defensive presence, the Red Dragons were able to do more work inside and get to the basket. As a result, they outscored the Wildcats 11-5 in the second quarter and cut the Nitro lead to 17-14 at halftime.
In the second half, St. Albans looked like a different team and came out shooting. Midway through the third quarter, Jayden Doub hit a 3-pointer to put St. Albans within one, 27-26.
St. Albans didn’t take long to take the lead as Annaneisha Johnson hit her first field goal of the game and the Red Dragons had their first lead at 28-27. Johnson added a 3-pointer later in the quarter to give the Red Dragons a 33-31 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Early in the fourth, Doub forced a steal and got the bucket to give St. Albans a 37-33 lead with five minutes remaining in the game. St. Albans padded the lead as Pannell was fouled and hit both foul shots to take a 40-33 lead, its largest of the night.
Lancaster stepped up in Elkins’ absence, though. She responded to St. Albans’ scoring run with two field goals in a row to make the score 40-37. Then, Edwards was fouled, hit her first free throw and missed her second before Patricia Ward got the offensive rebound and dished it in to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Nitro was 1 of 7 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter while St. Albans was 5 of 8. Nitro shot 4 of 12 from the line in the game compared to St. Albans’ 4 of 8.
“That’s the thing we’ve been harping on all year,” Jones said. “If we’re gonna win games, we’ve gotta be able to knock down free throws at the end of the game. I think at one stretch we missed like six or eight in a row. We can’t do that.”
The first 2½ minutes of overtime were scoreless before St. Albans’ Laynie Binion hit a 3-pointer. Patricia Ward answered with a 2-pointer for Nitro and Doub’s floater put Nitro back up by one and Johnson hit three of her next four foul shots to give the Red Dragons the 48-45 win.
“The girls played hard, the coaches helped on the sidelines,” Steele said. “Annaneisha Johnson hit big field goals at the end of the game. She’s just a freshman, so for her to step up and want to shoot those free throws and want to step up is real key. That’s what we need.”
Lancaster was Nitro’s only double-figure scorer as she scored a game-high 20 points. St. Albans had three double-figure scorers as Johnson and Pannell scored 10 each and Doub scored 12.
Nitro’s next game will be on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Scott, and St. Albans returns home to face Huntington on Wednesday at 7 p.m.