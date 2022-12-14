Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

gw st albans6
St. Albans' Shayla Montgomery (20) goes after a rebound as George Washington's Zaniah Zellous tries to knock it away during Wednesday's girls basketball game at George Washington High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

St. Albans' girls basketball team flexed its muscles on Wednesday night. 

Jaycee Elzy and Nunu Pannell combined to score 12 of St. Albans' 15 fourth quarter points to help the Red Dragons to a 47-42 win over preseason Class AAAA No. 5 George Washington in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup at George Washington high. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

