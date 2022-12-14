St. Albans' girls basketball team flexed its muscles on Wednesday night.
Jaycee Elzy and Nunu Pannell combined to score 12 of St. Albans' 15 fourth quarter points to help the Red Dragons to a 47-42 win over preseason Class AAAA No. 5 George Washington in a Mountain State Athletic Conference matchup at George Washington high.
St. Albans improves to 6-1 and its only loss was against Boyd County (Ky.). George Washington starts its campaign 0-2.
St. Albans coach Rick Steele knows it's no easy task to beat George Washington on The Hill.
"Not by any means," Steele said. "We preach just playing hard and playing every quarter. That was one thing we saw today. When things got hard, when things got tough, we just had to stay together and play four quarters. That's what we did well today. It was a learning moment in our last game when we let the game get away from us but we did a good job. We played four quarters of St. Albans basketball."
It was a four-quarter effort for both teams, as neither team established a lead of more than 10 points.
The first quarter was low-scoring as St. Albans had a 7-5 lead after the end of the period.
In the second, St. Albans got out to a 19-12 lead but George Washington scored the final five points of the half and the score was 19-17 in favor of the Red Dragons at the break.
George Washington tied it up at 19 to start the second half but St. Albans once again pulled away with an 11-2 run to take a 30-21 lead -- the largest lead for either team all night -- midway through the third quarter.
GW stuck around, though, as a Zaniah Zellous bucket cut the lead to 32-29 in favor of St. Albans.
Zellous, who led the Patriots with 28 points, couldn't overcome three Elzy field goals and a 6 of 8 free throw shooting performance in the final quarter.
The Red Dragons got out to a 44-36 lead that was too much for the Patriots.
Elzy and Pannell each scored 12 points to lead St. Albans. The Red Dragons made 14 0f 20 free throws. Seven different Red Dragons scored in the win.
"We knew guard play would be the difference," Steele said. "Zellous is an excellent player. I think they did a good job. I don't think we shot it that well from the 3-point line but we did attack the rim, get downhill. We did a good job of finishing. Shalya Montgomery was the MVP for the night."
St. Albans plays at Wayne on Friday at 7 p.m. and George Washington doesn't play again until Parkersburg comes to town on Dec. 20.