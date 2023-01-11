Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane vs St Albans
Hurricane's Kendall Anderson (right) tries to shoot wile defended by St. Albans' Shayla Montgomery during Tuesday's game between the teams at Hurricane High.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

HURRICANE -- St. Albans' girls basketball team took a second-quarter lead and ran with it against Hurricane on Tuesday.

Hurricane had a 12-10 lead after the first quarter, but St. Albans outscored Hurricane 44-17 from the second quarter on, and the Red Dragons earned a convincing 54-29 road victory.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.