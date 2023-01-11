HURRICANE -- St. Albans' girls basketball team took a second-quarter lead and ran with it against Hurricane on Tuesday.
Hurricane had a 12-10 lead after the first quarter, but St. Albans outscored Hurricane 44-17 from the second quarter on, and the Red Dragons earned a convincing 54-29 road victory.
St. Albans (10-3) has won four games in a row and is 6-0 in the Mountain State Athletic Conference.
Hurricane (5-7) has dropped three in a row.
The St. Albans defense allowed 12 points in the first quarter but locked in after that. The Red Dragons allowed five Hurricane points in the second quarter, six points in the third and six points in the fourth.
St. Albans scored 10 or more points in every quarter, laying it on in the fourth with a tally of 21.
Nine of St. Albans 10 players scored.
Second-year St. Albans coach Rick Steele explained the adjustments his team made after the first half.
"If you don't box out and rebound and do the things that takes to win games, then you will pay for it," Steele said. "It doesn't matter who you're playing. At halftime that was our adjustment. We made some defensive adjustments. I think they scored six or eight points the rest of the second half, so the girls executed the game plan and they were able to have more fun."
The game was closer than the final score indicated as St. Albans took a 22-17 lead into halftime and didn't have complete control of the game until late in the third quarter.
With time running down in the third, Samyah Riggan, who came off the bench, scored her first points of the game with a 3-pointer to make the score 33-21. Early in the fourth, Riggan hit her second 3-pointer and St. Albans was out to a 36-23 lead that was too much for Hurricane.
Riggan finished with 10 points all of which came in the final 10 minutes of the game.
"Samyah Riggan is a stud," Steele said. "She was a starter for us in the beginning of the year and we challenged her and started to make her come off the bench. Now she's like a sixth or seventh man. She never gave up. She works harder now than she's ever worked before and she's been a big impact player off the bench. I think that's a good spot for her. "
Also in the middle of it all was Shayla Montgomery, who led all scorers with 13 points.
"Going forward, she has to play big-girl basketball in order to compete in our conference and around our state," Steele said of Montgomery. "We know that, she knows that, our coaching staff knows that. It's all up to her going out there and being able to execute and play at a high level. We know what she can do. She's a heck of a player."
The Red Dragons went 13-10 overall and 9-5 in conference last season. St. Albans is just three wins away from matching last year's overall win total after Tuesday's dominant road win.
Steele talked about what's working for his team this year.
"I just try to take it game by game," Steele said. "The girls, I can't say enough about how much they have embraced this year, this season, coming from last season where we felt like we could have done something. Embracing what we have, the offseason work, leading up until now, this is what it takes to change a culture. Hopefully when March comes around, we're still playing."
No Hurricane scorer was in double figures and Alex Anderson led Hurricane with eight points.
St. Albans is set to host Parkersburg on Friday at 7 p.m., while Hurricane hosts Bridgeport on Jan. 16.