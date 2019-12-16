hhoover allison dunbar
Buy Now

Herbert Hoover's Allison Dunbar is averaging 20.8 points per game through four contests this season.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic

SchoolConf.Overall
1. Parkersburg2-02-1
2. Huntington1-04-1
t-3. South Charleston0-04-0
t-3. Cabell Midland0-03-0
t-3. George Washington0-01-0
t-3. Riverside0-03-1
t-3. Capital0-01-1
t-3. Spring Valley0-01-1
t-3. St. Albans0-01-3
10. Woodrow Wilson0-11-1
11. Hurricane0-21-5

Cardinal

North Division

SchoolDiv.Conf.Overall
1. Winfield1-02-04-0
2. Nitro1-01-02-1
3. Herbert Hoover1-02-13-1
4. Sissonville0-10-20-2
5. Poca0-20-20-4

South Division

SchoolDiv.Conf.Overall
1. Wayne1-01-03-0
2. Mingo Central1-02-12-1
3. Chapmanville1-12-14-2
4. Scott0-10-12-4
5. Logan0-10-21-2

Other schools

Class AAA

TeamRecord
Greenbrier East4-0
Ripley2-1

Class AA

TeamRecord
Lincoln County2-0
PikeView2-2
Point Pleasant1-3
Roane County0-3

Class A

TeamRecord
Charleston Catholic3-1
Summers County3-1
Ravenswood3-2
Buffalo2-2
Sherman2-2
Tolsia2-2
Tug Valley1-1

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic Conference

Player, schoolGPts.Avg.
Kalissa Lacy, GW13131.0
Brea Saunders, SV24422.0
Bre Wilson, Park.35819.3
Jasmine Symns, Riv.46817.0
Maliha Witten, SC46716.8
Alezha Turner, Hunt.58116.2
Lauren Harmison, GW11616.0
Myra Cuffee, SC46315.8
Mary Lyle Smith, GW11515.0
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM34515.0
Madison Slash, Hunt.57414.8
Autumn Lewis, CM33913.0
Victoria Staunton, WW22613.0
Kaedlee Potter, CM33812.7
Latisha Jackson, Hunt.56312.6
Genevieve Potter, SC44812.0
Liz Cadle, WW22311.5
Jayda Allie, CM33411.3
Emma Parsons, SA44411.0
Alanna McKenzie, Riv.44310.8
Talayah Boxley, Cap.22110.5
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.22110.5
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.55110.2
Nadia Legros, Hurr.55110.2

Cardinal Conference

Player, schoolGPts.Avg.
Ziah Rhodes, MC37625.3
Baylee Goins, Nitro37525.0
Allison Dunbar, HH48320.8
Z.Z. Russell, Winf.47117.8
Alexis Bailey, Siss.23417.0
Ali Williamson, Chap.69515.8
Peyton Ilderton, Logan34615.3
Graci Brumfield, Chap.67813.0
Shea Miller, Scott67712.8
Lauren Hudson, Winf.45112.8
Jenna Butcher, Scott45012.5
Emily Hudson, Winf.45012.5
Taylor Ray, HH44812.0
Alana Eves, Wayne33511.7
Sydney Farmer, Siss.22311.5
Mara McGrew, Winf.44611.5
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne33411.3
Allie Farmer, Chap.66110.2

Other schools

Player, schoolGPts.Avg.
Haley McClure, GE411929.8
Taylor Isaac, SC410325.8
Amya Damon, GE47919.8
Hailea Skeens, Sherm.47919.8
Katlyn Sarver, Ripley35317.7
Gavin Pivont, SC46817.0
Kaylea Baisden, TV23417.0
Caraline Nelson, Sherm.46616.5
Annie Hunt, Rave.58016.0
Carly McComas, LC23015.0
Laken McKinney, PV46015.0
Abby Darnley, Buffalo45714.3
Allee Albright, LC22613.0
Natalie Fout, LC22512.5
Kenley Kveton, LC22412.0
Alyssa Newsome, TV22412.0
Shiloh Bailey, PV44611.5
Libby Hall, Rave.55711.4
Cadence Stewart, GE44411.0
Chloe Hale, Buffalo44210.5
Faith Mason, Roane33110.3

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.