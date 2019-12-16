Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic
|School
|Conf.
|Overall
|1. Parkersburg
|2-0
|2-1
|2. Huntington
|1-0
|4-1
|t-3. South Charleston
|0-0
|4-0
|t-3. Cabell Midland
|0-0
|3-0
|t-3. George Washington
|0-0
|1-0
|t-3. Riverside
|0-0
|3-1
|t-3. Capital
|0-0
|1-1
|t-3. Spring Valley
|0-0
|1-1
|t-3. St. Albans
|0-0
|1-3
|10. Woodrow Wilson
|0-1
|1-1
|11. Hurricane
|0-2
|1-5
Cardinal
North Division
|School
|Div.
|Conf.
|Overall
|1. Winfield
|1-0
|2-0
|4-0
|2. Nitro
|1-0
|1-0
|2-1
|3. Herbert Hoover
|1-0
|2-1
|3-1
|4. Sissonville
|0-1
|0-2
|0-2
|5. Poca
|0-2
|0-2
|0-4
South Division
|School
|Div.
|Conf.
|Overall
|1. Wayne
|1-0
|1-0
|3-0
|2. Mingo Central
|1-0
|2-1
|2-1
|3. Chapmanville
|1-1
|2-1
|4-2
|4. Scott
|0-1
|0-1
|2-4
|5. Logan
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
Other schools
Class AAA
|Team
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|4-0
|Ripley
|2-1
Class AA
|Team
|Record
|Lincoln County
|2-0
|PikeView
|2-2
|Point Pleasant
|1-3
|Roane County
|0-3
Class A
|Team
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|3-1
|Summers County
|3-1
|Ravenswood
|3-2
|Buffalo
|2-2
|Sherman
|2-2
|Tolsia
|2-2
|Tug Valley
|1-1
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts.
|Avg.
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|1
|31
|31.0
|Brea Saunders, SV
|2
|44
|22.0
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|3
|58
|19.3
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|4
|68
|17.0
|Maliha Witten, SC
|4
|67
|16.8
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|5
|81
|16.2
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|1
|16
|16.0
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|4
|63
|15.8
|Mary Lyle Smith, GW
|1
|15
|15.0
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|3
|45
|15.0
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|5
|74
|14.8
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|3
|39
|13.0
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|2
|26
|13.0
|Kaedlee Potter, CM
|3
|38
|12.7
|Latisha Jackson, Hunt.
|5
|63
|12.6
|Genevieve Potter, SC
|4
|48
|12.0
|Liz Cadle, WW
|2
|23
|11.5
|Jayda Allie, CM
|3
|34
|11.3
|Emma Parsons, SA
|4
|44
|11.0
|Alanna McKenzie, Riv.
|4
|43
|10.8
|Talayah Boxley, Cap.
|2
|21
|10.5
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|2
|21
|10.5
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|5
|51
|10.2
|Nadia Legros, Hurr.
|5
|51
|10.2
Cardinal Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts.
|Avg.
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|3
|76
|25.3
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|3
|75
|25.0
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|4
|83
|20.8
|Z.Z. Russell, Winf.
|4
|71
|17.8
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|2
|34
|17.0
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|6
|95
|15.8
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|3
|46
|15.3
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|6
|78
|13.0
|Shea Miller, Scott
|6
|77
|12.8
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|4
|51
|12.8
|Jenna Butcher, Scott
|4
|50
|12.5
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|4
|50
|12.5
|Taylor Ray, HH
|4
|48
|12.0
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|3
|35
|11.7
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|2
|23
|11.5
|Mara McGrew, Winf.
|4
|46
|11.5
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|3
|34
|11.3
|Allie Farmer, Chap.
|6
|61
|10.2
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts.
|Avg.
|Haley McClure, GE
|4
|119
|29.8
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|4
|103
|25.8
|Amya Damon, GE
|4
|79
|19.8
|Hailea Skeens, Sherm.
|4
|79
|19.8
|Katlyn Sarver, Ripley
|3
|53
|17.7
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|4
|68
|17.0
|Kaylea Baisden, TV
|2
|34
|17.0
|Caraline Nelson, Sherm.
|4
|66
|16.5
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|5
|80
|16.0
|Carly McComas, LC
|2
|30
|15.0
|Laken McKinney, PV
|4
|60
|15.0
|Abby Darnley, Buffalo
|4
|57
|14.3
|Allee Albright, LC
|2
|26
|13.0
|Natalie Fout, LC
|2
|25
|12.5
|Kenley Kveton, LC
|2
|24
|12.0
|Alyssa Newsome, TV
|2
|24
|12.0
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|4
|46
|11.5
|Libby Hall, Rave.
|5
|57
|11.4
|Cadence Stewart, GE
|4
|44
|11.0
|Chloe Hale, Buffalo
|4
|42
|10.5
|Faith Mason, Roane
|3
|31
|10.3