gw grnbr2 (copy)
Buy Now

George Washington's Kalissa Lacy (2) led the Mountain State Athletic Conference in scoring during the regular season, averaging 25 points per game.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic Conference

* denotes team won MSAC place-winner game

Place, teamConfAllPts
1. Parkersburg*10-017-575
2. George Washington8-213-954
3. South Charleston7-315-647
4. Woodrow Wilson*7-316-544
5. Cabell Midland7-316-544
6. Huntington*5-515-729
7. Spring Valley*4-612-1021
8. Hurricane3-78-1416
9. Capital2-86-168
10. Riverside*1-97-156
11. St. Albans*1-98-144

Cardinal Conference

North Division

TeamDiv.Conf.All
1. Winfield8-013-020-2
2. Nitro5-39-416-6
3. Herbert Hoover5-37-616-7
4. Sissonville2-63-107-15
5. Poca0-80-130-22

South Division

TeamDiv.Conf.All
1. Wayne7-111-218-4
2. Mingo Central6-49-416-6
3. Chapmanville5-38-516-6
4. Logan2-64-99-13
5. Scott0-81-125-18

Other schools

Class AAA

TeamRecord
Greenbrier East19-3
Ripley14-7
Parkersburg South8-14

Class AA

TeamRecord
Braxton County16-6
Lincoln County15-8
PikeView14-8
Roane County6-17
Point Pleasant3-18

Class A

TeamRecord
St. Joseph19-1
Pocahontas County18-4
Tug Valley17-6
Summers County16-6
Buffalo14-8
Charleston Catholic14-8
Tolsia13-10
Webster County10-12
Sherman9-14
Ravenswood6-17

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Kalissa Lacy, GW1947525.0
Myra Cuffee, SC2034917.5
Jasmine Symns, Riv.2235216.0
Alezha Turner, Hunt.2232114.6
Maliha Witten, SC2231214.2
Lauren Harmison, GW2230513.9
Liz Cadle, WW1825113.9
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.2228813.1
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.2228112.8
Autumn Lewis, CM1924212.7
Bre Wilson, Park.2227812.6
Brea Saunders, SV2227012.3
Rylee Allie, CM2125112.0
Madison Slash, Hunt.2225411.5
Victoria Staunton, WW1820511.4
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM2123811.3
Aleea Crites, Park.2224411.1
Maggie Odour, Hurr.2122910.9
Sidney Merdith, SV2222810.4
KK Potter, CM2020610.3
Maddi Leggett, Park.20205

10.3

Cardinal Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Baylee Goins, Nitro2252924.0
Allison Dunbar, HH2352122.7
Ziah Rhodes, MC2246621.2
Peyton Ilderton, Logan2144621.2
ZZ Russell, Winf.2237216.9
Scarlett Thomason, MC2234615.7
Lauren Hudson, Winf.2233415.2
Alana Eves, Wayne2231214.2
Ali Williamson, Chap.2230714.0
Haley Carroll, Nitro2129213.9
Graci Brumfield, Chap.2228813.1
Sydney Farmer, Siss.2227112.3
Emily Hudson, Winf.2226812.2
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne2226512.0
Sara Hooks, Wayne2226412.0
Shea Miller, Scott2327211.8
Hollie Blair, Chap.2223310.6
Alexis Bailey, Siss.2223010.5
Taylor Ray, HH2323410.2
Jill Tothe, Logan2222510.2
Jenna Butcher, Scott2121210.1
Mara McGrew, Winf.2222210.1
Allie Farmer, Chap.22220

10.0

Other schools

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Jocelyn Abraham, BC2250923.1
Sydney Baird, WC2249822.6
Taylor Isaac, SC2247321.5
Grace Hutson, SJ2038719.4
Annie Hunt, Rave.2342218.3
Gavin Pivont, SC2137217.7
Laken McKinney, PV2238717.6
Makenna Winans, PS2236217.2
Caraline Nelson, Sher.2235816.3
Hailea Skeens, Sher.2337116.1
Laila Calhoun, PC2233815.4
Katlyn Sarver, Rip.2132315.4
Carly McComas, LC2329112.7
Faith Mason, Roane2329112.7
Abby Darnley, Buff.2227312.4
Erin Williams, PS2227112.3
Hannah Roberts, SJ2024412.2
Kira Bircher, PC2226712.1
Katie Marcum, Tolsia2327912.1
Dionna Gray, SJ2021610.8
Hannah Perdue, PV2020810.4
Shiloh Bailey, PV2222310.1

Note: No stats available for Greenbrier East or Tug Valley.

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.