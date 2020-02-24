Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic Conference
* denotes team won MSAC place-winner game
|Place, team
|Conf
|All
|Pts
|1. Parkersburg*
|10-0
|17-5
|75
|2. George Washington
|8-2
|13-9
|54
|3. South Charleston
|7-3
|15-6
|47
|4. Woodrow Wilson*
|7-3
|16-5
|44
|5. Cabell Midland
|7-3
|16-5
|44
|6. Huntington*
|5-5
|15-7
|29
|7. Spring Valley*
|4-6
|12-10
|21
|8. Hurricane
|3-7
|8-14
|16
|9. Capital
|2-8
|6-16
|8
|10. Riverside*
|1-9
|7-15
|6
|11. St. Albans*
|1-9
|8-14
|4
Cardinal Conference
North Division
|Team
|Div.
|Conf.
|All
|1. Winfield
|8-0
|13-0
|20-2
|2. Nitro
|5-3
|9-4
|16-6
|3. Herbert Hoover
|5-3
|7-6
|16-7
|4. Sissonville
|2-6
|3-10
|7-15
|5. Poca
|0-8
|0-13
|0-22
South Division
|Team
|Div.
|Conf.
|All
|1. Wayne
|7-1
|11-2
|18-4
|2. Mingo Central
|6-4
|9-4
|16-6
|3. Chapmanville
|5-3
|8-5
|16-6
|4. Logan
|2-6
|4-9
|9-13
|5. Scott
|0-8
|1-12
|5-18
Other schools
Class AAA
|Team
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|19-3
|Ripley
|14-7
|Parkersburg South
|8-14
Class AA
|Team
|Record
|Braxton County
|16-6
|Lincoln County
|15-8
|PikeView
|14-8
|Roane County
|6-17
|Point Pleasant
|3-18
Class A
|Team
|Record
|St. Joseph
|19-1
|Pocahontas County
|18-4
|Tug Valley
|17-6
|Summers County
|16-6
|Buffalo
|14-8
|Charleston Catholic
|14-8
|Tolsia
|13-10
|Webster County
|10-12
|Sherman
|9-14
|Ravenswood
|6-17
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|19
|475
|25.0
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|20
|349
|17.5
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|22
|352
|16.0
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|22
|321
|14.6
|Maliha Witten, SC
|22
|312
|14.2
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|22
|305
|13.9
|Liz Cadle, WW
|18
|251
|13.9
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|22
|288
|13.1
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|22
|281
|12.8
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|19
|242
|12.7
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|22
|278
|12.6
|Brea Saunders, SV
|22
|270
|12.3
|Rylee Allie, CM
|21
|251
|12.0
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|22
|254
|11.5
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|18
|205
|11.4
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|21
|238
|11.3
|Aleea Crites, Park.
|22
|244
|11.1
|Maggie Odour, Hurr.
|21
|229
|10.9
|Sidney Merdith, SV
|22
|228
|10.4
|KK Potter, CM
|20
|206
|10.3
|Maddi Leggett, Park.
|20
|205
10.3
Cardinal Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|22
|529
|24.0
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|23
|521
|22.7
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|22
|466
|21.2
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|21
|446
|21.2
|ZZ Russell, Winf.
|22
|372
|16.9
|Scarlett Thomason, MC
|22
|346
|15.7
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|22
|334
|15.2
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|22
|312
|14.2
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|22
|307
|14.0
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|21
|292
|13.9
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|22
|288
|13.1
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|22
|271
|12.3
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|22
|268
|12.2
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|22
|265
|12.0
|Sara Hooks, Wayne
|22
|264
|12.0
|Shea Miller, Scott
|23
|272
|11.8
|Hollie Blair, Chap.
|22
|233
|10.6
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|22
|230
|10.5
|Taylor Ray, HH
|23
|234
|10.2
|Jill Tothe, Logan
|22
|225
|10.2
|Jenna Butcher, Scott
|21
|212
|10.1
|Mara McGrew, Winf.
|22
|222
|10.1
|Allie Farmer, Chap.
|22
|220
10.0
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Jocelyn Abraham, BC
|22
|509
|23.1
|Sydney Baird, WC
|22
|498
|22.6
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|22
|473
|21.5
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|20
|387
|19.4
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|23
|422
|18.3
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|21
|372
|17.7
|Laken McKinney, PV
|22
|387
|17.6
|Makenna Winans, PS
|22
|362
|17.2
|Caraline Nelson, Sher.
|22
|358
|16.3
|Hailea Skeens, Sher.
|23
|371
|16.1
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|22
|338
|15.4
|Katlyn Sarver, Rip.
|21
|323
|15.4
|Carly McComas, LC
|23
|291
|12.7
|Faith Mason, Roane
|23
|291
|12.7
|Abby Darnley, Buff.
|22
|273
|12.4
|Erin Williams, PS
|22
|271
|12.3
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|20
|244
|12.2
|Kira Bircher, PC
|22
|267
|12.1
|Katie Marcum, Tolsia
|23
|279
|12.1
|Dionna Gray, SJ
|20
|216
|10.8
|Hannah Perdue, PV
|20
|208
|10.4
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|22
|223
|10.1
Note: No stats available for Greenbrier East or Tug Valley.