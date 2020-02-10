Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Team
|Conf.
|All
|Pts
|1. Parkersburg
|7-0
|12-5
|48
|2. George Washington
|6-1
|11-5
|40
|3. Woodrow Wilson
|6-2
|13-3
|35
|4. Cabell Midland
|6-3
|14-3
|34
|5. South Charleston
|5-3
|12-4
|29
|6. Huntington
|5-4
|12-6
|26
|7. Hurricane
|3-6
|6-12
|14
|8. Spring Valley
|3-3
|10-6
|12
|9. Riverside
|1-7
|5-11
|6
|t-10. Capital
|1-7
|5-13
|4
|t-10. St. Albans
|1-8
|6-13
|4
Cardinal Conference
North Division
|Team
|Div.
|Conf.
|All
|1. Winfield
|6-0
|9-0
|15-2
|2. Nitro
|4-2
|8-3
|14-5
|3. Herbert Hoover
|5-3
|7-6
|13-7
|4. Sissonville
|1-5
|2-9
|4-13
|5. Poca
|0-6
|0-11
|0-19
South Division
|Team
|Div.
|Conf.
|All
|1. Wayne
|5-0
|9-1
|15-2
|2. Chapmanville
|5-2
|8-3
|14-4
|3. Mingo Central
|3-2
|6-4
|13-6
|4. Logan
|2-5
|4-7
|8-10
|5. Scott
|0-6
|1-10
|4-15
Other teams
Class AAA
|Team
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|15-2
|Ripley
|12-4
|Parkersburg South
|4-12
Class AA
|Team
|Record
|Braxton County
|14-5
|Lincoln County
|13-6
|PikeView
|11-8
|Roane County
|4-16
|Point Pleasant
|3-15
Class A
|Team
|Record
|St. Joseph
|18-1
|Pocahontas County
|14-4
|Buffalo
|11-6
|Charleston Catholic
|11-6
|Summers County
|11-6
|Tug Valley
|11-6
|Tolsia
|10-8
|Sherman
|9-11
|Webster County
|7-11
|Ravenswood
|6-14
Scoring leaders
MSAC
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|14
|357
|25.5
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|16
|267
|16.7
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|15
|246
|16.4
|Maliha Witten, SC
|16
|240
|15.0
|Liz Cadle, WW
|15
|220
|14.7
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|18
|258
|14.3
|Brea Saunders, SV
|16
|218
|13.6
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|16
|215
|13.4
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|18
|235
|13.1
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|17
|221
|13.0
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|17
|218
|12.8
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|18
|228
|12.7
|Rylee Allie, CM
|17
|199
|11.7
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|17
|196
|11.5
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|15
|170
|11.3
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|18
|194
|10.8
|Sidney Meredith, SV
|16
|172
|10.8
|Talayah Boxley, Cap.
|17
|180
|10.6
|Vivian Ho, GW
|16
|170
|10.6
|LaTahia Jackson, Hunt.
|18
|185
|10.3
|Maggie Odour, Hurr.
|17
|175
|10.3
|KK Potter, CM
|16
|162
|10.1
|Aleea Crites, Park.
|17
|171
|10.1
|Maddi Leggett, Park.
|17
|170
|10.0
Cardinal Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|19
|443
|23.3
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|20
|443
|22.2
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|19
|409
|21.5
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|17
|355
|20.9
|ZZ Russell, Winf.
|17
|288
|16.9
|Scarlett Thomason, MC
|19
|296
|15.6
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|17
|265
|15.5
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|18
|267
|14.8
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|17
|241
|14.2
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|18
|252
|14.0
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|18
|242
|13.4
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|17
|214
|12.6
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|17
|211
|12.4
|Shea Miller, Scott
|19
|219
|11.5
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|17
|187
|11.0
|Mara McGrew, Winf.
|17
|185
|10.9
|Sara Hooks, Wayne
|17
|181
|10.6
|Hollie Blair, Chap.
|18
|189
|10.5
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|17
|178
|10.5
|Taylor Ray, HH
|20
|204
|10.2
|Jenna Butcher, Scott
|17
|170
|10.0
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Jocelyn Abraham, BC
|19
|428
|22.5
|Sydney Baird, WC
|18
|394
|21.9
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|17
|359
|21.1
|Kaylea Baisden, TV
|17
|355
|20.8
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|19
|385
|19.7
|Haley McClure, GE
|17
|332
|19.5
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|17
|314
|18.5
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|20
|365
|18.3
|Makenna Winans, PS
|16
|280
|17.5
|Laken McKinney, PV
|19
|328
|17.3
|Caraline Nelson, Sher.
|20
|340
|17.0
|Hailea Skeens, Sher.
|20
|331
|16.6
|Amya Damon, GE
|17
|272
|16.0
|Katlyn Sarver, Rip.
|16
|253
|15.8
|Makayla May, TV
|17
|226
|13.3
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|18
|238
|13.2
|Carly McComas, LC
|19
|247
|13.0
|Faith Mason, RC
|20
|251
|12.6
|Abby Darnley, Buff.
|17
|212
|12.5
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|19
|233
|12.3
|Katie Marcum, Tolsia
|18
|213
|11.8
|Kira Bircher, PC
|18
|205
|11.4
|Erin Williams, PS
|16
|180
|11.3
|Hannah Perdue, PV
|17
|190
|11.2
|Alyssa Newsome, TV
|17
|189
|11.1
|Dionna Gray, SJ
|19
|209
|11.0
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|19
|202
|10.6