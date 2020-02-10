Nitro vs Hoover 1 (copy)
Buy Now

Nitro's Baylee Goins (right) and Herbert Hoover's Allison Dunbar (3) currently rank first and second respectively in the Cardinal Conference scoring race. Goins is averaging 23.3 points per game while Dunbar is scoring at a 22.2-points-per-game clip.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON/Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic Conference

TeamConf.AllPts
1. Parkersburg7-012-548
2. George Washington6-111-540
3. Woodrow Wilson6-213-335
4. Cabell Midland6-314-334
5. South Charleston5-312-429
6. Huntington5-412-626
7. Hurricane3-66-1214
8. Spring Valley 3-310-612
9. Riverside1-75-116
t-10. Capital 1-75-134
t-10. St. Albans1-86-134

Cardinal Conference

North Division

TeamDiv.Conf.All
1. Winfield6-09-015-2
2. Nitro4-28-314-5
3. Herbert Hoover5-37-613-7
4. Sissonville1-52-94-13
5. Poca0-60-110-19

South Division

TeamDiv.Conf.All
1. Wayne5-09-115-2
2. Chapmanville5-28-314-4
3. Mingo Central3-26-413-6
4. Logan2-54-78-10
5. Scott0-61-104-15

Other teams

Class AAA

TeamRecord
Greenbrier East15-2
Ripley12-4
Parkersburg South4-12

Class AA

TeamRecord
Braxton County14-5
Lincoln County13-6
PikeView11-8
Roane County4-16
Point Pleasant3-15

Class A

TeamRecord
St. Joseph18-1
Pocahontas County14-4
Buffalo11-6
Charleston Catholic11-6
Summers County11-6
Tug Valley11-6
Tolsia10-8
Sherman9-11
Webster County7-11
Ravenswood6-14

Scoring leaders

MSAC

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Kalissa Lacy, GW1435725.5
Jasmine Symns, Riv.1626716.7
Myra Cuffee, SC1524616.4
Maliha Witten, SC1624015.0
Liz Cadle, WW1522014.7
Alezha Turner, Hunt.1825814.3
Brea Saunders, SV1621813.6
Lauren Harmison, GW1621513.4
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.1823513.1
Bre Wilson, Park.1722113.0
Autumn Lewis, CM1721812.8
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.1822812.7
Rylee Allie, CM1719911.7
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM1719611.5
Victoria Staunton, WW1517011.3
Madison Slash, Hunt.1819410.8
Sidney Meredith, SV1617210.8
Talayah Boxley, Cap.1718010.6
Vivian Ho, GW1617010.6
LaTahia Jackson, Hunt.1818510.3
Maggie Odour, Hurr.1717510.3
KK Potter, CM1616210.1
Aleea Crites, Park.1717110.1
Maddi Leggett, Park.1717010.0

Cardinal Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Baylee Goins, Nitro1944323.3
Allison Dunbar, HH2044322.2
Ziah Rhodes, MC1940921.5
Peyton Ilderton, Logan1735520.9
ZZ Russell, Winf.1728816.9
Scarlett Thomason, MC1929615.6
Alana Eves, Wayne1726515.5
Ali Williamson, Chap.1826714.8
Lauren Hudson, Winf.1724114.2
Haley Carroll, Nitro1825214.0
Graci Brumfield, Chap.1824213.4
Sydney Farmer, Siss.1721412.6
Emily Hudson, Winf.1721112.4
Shea Miller, Scott1921911.5
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne1718711.0
Mara McGrew, Winf.1718510.9
Sara Hooks, Wayne1718110.6
Hollie Blair, Chap.1818910.5
Alexis Bailey, Siss.1717810.5
Taylor Ray, HH2020410.2
Jenna Butcher, Scott1717010.0

Other schools

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Jocelyn Abraham, BC1942822.5
Sydney Baird, WC1839421.9
Taylor Isaac, SC1735921.1
Kaylea Baisden, TV1735520.8
Grace Hutson, SJ1938519.7
Haley McClure, GE1733219.5
Gavin Pivont, SC1731418.5
Annie Hunt, Rave.2036518.3
Makenna Winans, PS1628017.5
Laken McKinney, PV1932817.3
Caraline Nelson, Sher.2034017.0
Hailea Skeens, Sher.2033116.6
Amya Damon, GE1727216.0
Katlyn Sarver, Rip.1625315.8
Makayla May, TV1722613.3
Laila Calhoun, PC1823813.2
Carly McComas, LC1924713.0
Faith Mason, RC2025112.6
Abby Darnley, Buff.1721212.5
Hannah Roberts, SJ1923312.3
Katie Marcum, Tolsia1821311.8
Kira Bircher, PC1820511.4
Erin Williams, PS1618011.3
Hannah Perdue, PV1719011.2
Alyssa Newsome, TV1718911.1
Dionna Gray, SJ1920911.0
Shiloh Bailey, PV1920210.6

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.