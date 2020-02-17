Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|School
|Conf
|All
|Pts
|1. Parkersburg
|10-0
|15-5
|72
|2. George Washington
|8-2
|13-7
|52
|3. Woodrow Wilson
|7-2
|14-4
|42
|4. South Charleston
|6-3
|14-5
|36
|5. Cabell Midland
|6-3
|14-5
|35
|6. Huntington
|5-5
|13-7
|27
|7. Spring Valley
|4-5
|11-8
|20
|8. Hurricane
|3-7
|7-13
|15
|9. Riverside
|1-8
|6-13
|6
|10. Capital
|1-8
|5-14
|4
|11. St. Albans
|1-9
|7-14
|4
Cardinal
North Division
|School
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Winfield
|8-0
|12-0
|19-2
|2. Nitro
|5-3
|9-4
|16-6
|3. Herbert Hoover
|5-3
|7-6
|15-7
|4. Sissonville
|2-6
|3-10
|6-14
|5. Poca
|0-8
|0-13
|0-21
South Division
|School
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Wayne
|7-1
|11-2
|17-3
|2. Mingo Central
|5-2
|8-4
|15-6
|3. Chapmanville
|5-3
|8-4
|15-5
|4. Logan
|2-5
|4-8
|8-12
|5. Scott
|0-8
|1-12
|4-17
Other schools
Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|16-3
|Ripley
|13-6
|Parkersburg South
7-12
Class AA
|School
|Record
|Braxton County
|15-5
|Lincoln County
|14-7
|PikeView
|13-8
|Roane County
|5-17
|Point Pleasant
|3-16
Class A
|School
|Record
|St. Joseph
|18-1
|Pocahontas County
|15-4
|Summers County
|14-6
|Tug Valley
|14-6
|Charleston Catholic
|13-7
|Buffalo
|12-7
|Tolsia
|11-10
|Sherman
|9-12
|Webster County
|9-12
|Ravenswood
|6-15
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|17
|435
|25.6
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|18
|305
|16.9
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|19
|308
|16.2
|Maliha Witten, SC
|19
|285
|15.0
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|20
|286
|14.3
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|20
|283
|14.2
|Liz Cadle, WW
|16
|226
|14.1
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|19
|257
|13.5
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|20
|263
|13.2
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|20
|258
|12.9
|Brea Saunders, SV
|19
|243
|12.8
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|19
|242
|12.7
|Rylee Allie, CM
|19
|229
|12.1
|Sydney Meredith, SV
|19
|220
|11.6
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|19
|210
|11.1
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|16
|176
|11.0
|Aleea Crites, Park.
|20
|214
|10.7
|Talayah Boxley, Cap.
|18
|190
|10.6
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|20
|212
|10.6
|Maddi Leggett, Park.
|19
|200
|10.5
|Maggie Odour, Hurr.
|20
|208
|10.4
|KK Potter, CM
|18
|186
|10.3
|Caroline Asbury, SV
|19
|194
|10.2
|Vivian Ho, GW
|20
|200
|10.0
Cardinal Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|22
|529
|24.0
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|22
|490
|22.3
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|21
|454
|21.6
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|19
|409
|21.5
|ZZ Russell, Winf.
|21
|354
|16.9
|Scarlett Thomason, MC
|21
|338
|16.1
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|21
|316
|15.0
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|20
|291
|14.6
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|20
|283
|14.2
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|21
|292
|13.9
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|20
|262
|13.1
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|20
|241
|12.1
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|21
|247
|11.8
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|20
|233
|11.7
|Sara Hooks, Wayne
|20
|230
|11.5
|Hollie Blair, Chap.
|20
|213
|10.7
|Jill Tothe, Logan
|20
|213
|10.7
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|20
|209
|10.5
|Allie Farmer, Chap.
|20
|205
|10.3
|Taylor Ray, HH
|22
|221
|10.0
|Mara McGrew, Winf.
|21
|211
|10.0
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Jocelyn Abraham, BC
|20
|457
|22.9
|Sydney Baird, WC
|21
|457
|21.8
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|20
|429
|21.5
|Kaylea Baisden, TV
|20
|404
|20.2
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|19
|385
|19.7
|Haley McClure, GE
|19
|371
|19.5
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|21
|385
|18.3
|Laken McKinney, PV
|21
|374
|17.8
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|20
|356
|17.8
|Makenna Winans, South
|19
|314
|17.4
|Caraline Nelson, Sher.
|21
|358
|17.0
|Hailea Skeens, Sher.
|21
|339
|16.1
|Amya Damon, GE
|19
|297
|15.6
|Katlyn Sarver, Rip.
|19
|291
|15.3
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|19
|257
|13.5
|Carly McComas, LC
|21
|279
|13.3
|Makayla May, TV
|20
|258
|12.9
|Faith Mason, Roane
|22
|277
|12.6
|Abby Darnley, Buff.
|19
|236
|12.4
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|19
|233
|12.3
|Katie Marcum, Tolsia
|21
|256
|12.2
|Erin Williams, South
|19
|226
|11.9
|Kira Bircher, PC
|19
|216
|11.4
|Alyssa Newsome, TV
|20
|223
|11.2
|Dionna Gray, SJ
|19
|209
|11.0
|Hannah Perdue, PV
|19
|200
|10.5
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|21
|219
|10.4
|Hannah Rahin, CC
|20
|200
|10.0