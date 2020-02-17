SCvsParkb 3 (copy)
South Charleston's Myra Cuffee (10) moved into second place in the Mountain State Athletic Conference scoring race as she is averaging 16.9 points per game. Only George Washington's Kalissa Lacy (25.6) is averaging higher.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON/Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic Conference

SchoolConfAllPts
1. Parkersburg10-015-572
2. George Washington8-213-752
3. Woodrow Wilson7-214-442
4. South Charleston6-314-536
5. Cabell Midland6-314-535
6. Huntington5-513-727
7. Spring Valley4-511-820
8. Hurricane3-77-1315
9. Riverside1-86-136
10. Capital1-85-144
11. St. Albans1-97-144

Cardinal

North Division

SchoolDivConfAll
1. Winfield8-012-019-2
2. Nitro5-39-416-6
3. Herbert Hoover5-37-615-7
4. Sissonville2-63-106-14
5. Poca0-80-130-21

South Division

SchoolDivConfAll
1. Wayne7-111-217-3
2. Mingo Central5-28-415-6
3. Chapmanville5-38-415-5
4. Logan2-54-88-12
5. Scott0-81-124-17

Other schools

Class AAA

SchoolRecord
Greenbrier East16-3
Ripley13-6
Parkersburg South

7-12

Class AA

SchoolRecord
Braxton County15-5
Lincoln County14-7
PikeView13-8
Roane County5-17
Point Pleasant3-16

Class A

SchoolRecord
St. Joseph18-1
Pocahontas County15-4
Summers County14-6
Tug Valley14-6
Charleston Catholic13-7
Buffalo12-7
Tolsia11-10
Sherman9-12
Webster County9-12
Ravenswood6-15

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Kalissa Lacy, GW1743525.6
Myra Cuffee, SC1830516.9
Jasmine Symns, Riv.1930816.2
Maliha Witten, SC1928515.0
Alezha Turner, Hunt.2028614.3
Lauren Harmison, GW2028314.2
Liz Cadle, WW1622614.1
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.1925713.5
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.2026313.2
Bre Wilson, Park.2025812.9
Brea Saunders, SV1924312.8
Autumn Lewis, CM1924212.7
Rylee Allie, CM1922912.1
Sydney Meredith, SV1922011.6
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM1921011.1
Victoria Staunton, WW1617611.0
Aleea Crites, Park.2021410.7
Talayah Boxley, Cap.1819010.6
Madison Slash, Hunt.2021210.6
Maddi Leggett, Park.1920010.5
Maggie Odour, Hurr.2020810.4
KK Potter, CM1818610.3
Caroline Asbury, SV1919410.2
Vivian Ho, GW2020010.0

Cardinal Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Baylee Goins, Nitro2252924.0
Allison Dunbar, HH2249022.3
Ziah Rhodes, MC2145421.6
Peyton Ilderton, Logan1940921.5
ZZ Russell, Winf.2135416.9
Scarlett Thomason, MC2133816.1
Lauren Hudson, Winf.2131615.0
Alana Eves, Wayne2029114.6
Ali Williamson, Chap.2028314.2
Haley Carroll, Nitro2129213.9
Graci Brumfield, Chap.2026213.1
Sydney Farmer, Siss.2024112.1
Emily Hudson, Winf.2124711.8
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne2023311.7
Sara Hooks, Wayne2023011.5
Hollie Blair, Chap.2021310.7
Jill Tothe, Logan2021310.7
Alexis Bailey, Siss.2020910.5
Allie Farmer, Chap.2020510.3
Taylor Ray, HH2222110.0
Mara McGrew, Winf.2121110.0

Other schools

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Jocelyn Abraham, BC2045722.9
Sydney Baird, WC2145721.8
Taylor Isaac, SC2042921.5
Kaylea Baisden, TV2040420.2
Grace Hutson, SJ1938519.7
Haley McClure, GE1937119.5
Annie Hunt, Rave.2138518.3
Laken McKinney, PV2137417.8
Gavin Pivont, SC2035617.8
Makenna Winans, South1931417.4
Caraline Nelson, Sher.2135817.0
Hailea Skeens, Sher.2133916.1
Amya Damon, GE1929715.6
Katlyn Sarver, Rip.1929115.3
Laila Calhoun, PC1925713.5
Carly McComas, LC2127913.3
Makayla May, TV2025812.9
Faith Mason, Roane2227712.6
Abby Darnley, Buff.1923612.4
Hannah Roberts, SJ1923312.3
Katie Marcum, Tolsia2125612.2
Erin Williams, South1922611.9
Kira Bircher, PC1921611.4
Alyssa Newsome, TV2022311.2
Dionna Gray, SJ1920911.0
Hannah Perdue, PV1920010.5
Shiloh Bailey, PV2121910.4
Hannah Rahin, CC2020010.0

