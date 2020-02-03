Nitro vs Chap 4
Chapmanville’s Hollie Blair, left, has averaged 18.3 points per game over the Tigers' last three contests and reached a double-figure scoring average for the season this week at 10.1 points per game.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON/Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

SchoolConfAllPts
1. Parkersburg6-011-540
t-2. George Washington5-110-528
t-2. Cabell Midland5-213-228
t-2. Woodrow Wilson5-212-328
5. South Charleston5-211-326
6. Huntington4-410-617
7. Spring Valley3-210-512
8. Hurricane2-65-128
9. Riverside1-65-105
t-10. Capital1-65-124
t-10. St. Albans1-75-124

Cardinal

North Division

TeamDivConfAll
1. Winfield6-09-015-1
2. Nitro3-27-312-5
3. Herbert Hoover5-36-611-7
4. Sissonville1-51-74-11
5. Poca0-50-100-17

South Division

TeamDivConfAll
1. Wayne5-08-113-2
2. Chapmanville4-27-313-4
3. Mingo Central3-26-412-6
4. Logan2-44-67-8
5. Scott0-61-94-14

Other schools

Class AAA

TeamRecord
Greenbrier East13-2
Ripley10-3
Parkersburg South4-11

Class AA

TeamRecord
Braxton County13-4
Lincoln County12-5
PikeView10-8
Roane County4-14
Point Pleasant2-13

Class A

TeamRecord
St. Joseph17-1
Van10-3
Pocahontas County13-4
Summers County11-5
Charleston Catholic10-6
Tug Valley10-6
Buffalo9-6
Sherman8-10
Webster County7-9
Ravenswood6-12

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Kalissa Lacy, GW1334126.2
Jasmine Symns, Riv.1526117.4
Myra Cuffee, SC1421515.4
Alezha Turner, Hunt.1624215.1
Liz Cadle, WW1522014.7
Maliha Witten, SC1521414.3
Brea Saunders, SV1521014.0
Autumn Lewis, CM1520613.7
Lauren Harmison, GW1520613.7
Bre Wilson, Park.1620612.9
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.1721212.5
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.1619312.1
Rylee Allie, CM1518012.0
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM1517611.7
Victoria Staunton, WW1517011.3
Talayah Boxley, Cap.1617110.7
Madison Slash, Hunt.1616910.6
Vivian Ho, GW1515810.5
KK Potter, CM1414210.1

Cardinal Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Baylee Goins, Nitro1740023.5
Ziah Rhodes, MC1839021.7
Allison Dunbar, HH1838621.4
Peyton Ilderton, Logan1527618.4
ZZ Russell, Winf.1626916.8
Scarlett Thomason, MC1828415.8
Alana Eves, Wayne1523415.6
Ali Williamson, Chap.1725114.8
Lauren Hudson, Winf.1622814.3
Graci Brumfield, Chap.1723313.7
Haley Carroll, Nitro1722713.4
Emily Hudson, Winf.1620212.6
Sydney Farmer, Siss.1518412.3
Shea Miller, Scott1820511.4
Mara McGrew, Winf.1618211.4
Jill Tothe, Logan1516511.0
Alexis Bailey, Siss.1516210.8
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne1516210.8
Taylor Ray, HH1819210.7
Sara Hooks, Wayne1516010.7
Jenna Butcher, Scott1616110.1
Hollie Blair, Chap.1717110.1

Other schools

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Jocelyn Abraham, BC1737522.1
Taylor Isaac, SC1634921.8
Sydney Baird, WC1634021.3
Karlie LaFauci, Van1326920.7
Kaylea Baisden, TV1632820.5
Grace Hutson, SJ1835419.7
Gavin Pivont, SC1630719.2
Haley McClure, GE1527918.6
Annie Hunt, Rave.1833318.5
Makenna Winans, PS1525917.3
Caraline Nelson, Sher.1831017.2
Laken McKinney, PV1830717.1
Hailea Skeens, Sher.1830216.8
Amya Damon, GE1524516.3
Katlyn Sarver, Ripley1321016.2
Laila Calhoun, PC1723313.7
Makayla May, TV1621513.4
Carly McComas, LC1722113.0
Faith Mason, Roane1821712.1
Abby Darnley, Buff.1518112.1
Hannah Roberts, SJ1821411.9
Kira Bircher, PC1720111.8
Hannah Perdue, PV1618411.5
Dionna Gray, SJ1820511.4
Erin Williams, PS1516911.3
Alyssa Newsome, TV1617410.9
McKennen Hall, Ripley1313610.5
Shiloh Bailey, PV1818810.4

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.