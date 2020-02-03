Conference standings
Mountain State Athletci
|School
|Conf
|All
|Pts
|1. Parkersburg
|6-0
|11-5
|40
|t-2. George Washington
|5-1
|10-5
|28
|t-2. Cabell Midland
|5-2
|13-2
|28
|t-2. Woodrow Wilson
|5-2
|12-3
|28
|5. South Charleston
|5-2
|11-3
|26
|6. Huntington
|4-4
|10-6
|17
|7. Spring Valley
|3-2
|10-5
|12
|8. Hurricane
|2-6
|5-12
|8
|9. Riverside
|1-6
|5-10
|5
|t-10. Capital
|1-6
|5-12
|4
|t-10. St. Albans
|1-7
|5-12
|4
Cardinal
North Division
|Team
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Winfield
|6-0
|9-0
|15-1
|2. Nitro
|3-2
|7-3
|12-5
|3. Herbert Hoover
|5-3
|6-6
|11-7
|4. Sissonville
|1-5
|1-7
|4-11
|5. Poca
|0-5
|0-10
|0-17
South Division
|Team
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Wayne
|5-0
|8-1
|13-2
|2. Chapmanville
|4-2
|7-3
|13-4
|3. Mingo Central
|3-2
|6-4
|12-6
|4. Logan
|2-4
|4-6
|7-8
|5. Scott
|0-6
|1-9
|4-14
Other schools
Class AAA
|Team
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|13-2
|Ripley
|10-3
|Parkersburg South
|4-11
Class AA
|Team
|Record
|Braxton County
|13-4
|Lincoln County
|12-5
|PikeView
|10-8
|Roane County
|4-14
|Point Pleasant
|2-13
Class A
|Team
|Record
|St. Joseph
|17-1
|Van
|10-3
|Pocahontas County
|13-4
|Summers County
|11-5
|Charleston Catholic
|10-6
|Tug Valley
|10-6
|Buffalo
|9-6
|Sherman
|8-10
|Webster County
|7-9
|Ravenswood
|6-12
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|13
|341
|26.2
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|15
|261
|17.4
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|14
|215
|15.4
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|16
|242
|15.1
|Liz Cadle, WW
|15
|220
|14.7
|Maliha Witten, SC
|15
|214
|14.3
|Brea Saunders, SV
|15
|210
|14.0
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|15
|206
|13.7
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|15
|206
|13.7
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|16
|206
|12.9
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|17
|212
|12.5
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|16
|193
|12.1
|Rylee Allie, CM
|15
|180
|12.0
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|15
|176
|11.7
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|15
|170
|11.3
|Talayah Boxley, Cap.
|16
|171
|10.7
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|16
|169
|10.6
|Vivian Ho, GW
|15
|158
|10.5
|KK Potter, CM
|14
|142
|10.1
Cardinal Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|17
|400
|23.5
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|18
|390
|21.7
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|18
|386
|21.4
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|15
|276
|18.4
|ZZ Russell, Winf.
|16
|269
|16.8
|Scarlett Thomason, MC
|18
|284
|15.8
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|15
|234
|15.6
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|17
|251
|14.8
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|16
|228
|14.3
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|17
|233
|13.7
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|17
|227
|13.4
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|16
|202
|12.6
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|15
|184
|12.3
|Shea Miller, Scott
|18
|205
|11.4
|Mara McGrew, Winf.
|16
|182
|11.4
|Jill Tothe, Logan
|15
|165
|11.0
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|15
|162
|10.8
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|15
|162
|10.8
|Taylor Ray, HH
|18
|192
|10.7
|Sara Hooks, Wayne
|15
|160
|10.7
|Jenna Butcher, Scott
|16
|161
|10.1
|Hollie Blair, Chap.
|17
|171
|10.1
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Jocelyn Abraham, BC
|17
|375
|22.1
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|16
|349
|21.8
|Sydney Baird, WC
|16
|340
|21.3
|Karlie LaFauci, Van
|13
|269
|20.7
|Kaylea Baisden, TV
|16
|328
|20.5
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|18
|354
|19.7
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|16
|307
|19.2
|Haley McClure, GE
|15
|279
|18.6
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|18
|333
|18.5
|Makenna Winans, PS
|15
|259
|17.3
|Caraline Nelson, Sher.
|18
|310
|17.2
|Laken McKinney, PV
|18
|307
|17.1
|Hailea Skeens, Sher.
|18
|302
|16.8
|Amya Damon, GE
|15
|245
|16.3
|Katlyn Sarver, Ripley
|13
|210
|16.2
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|17
|233
|13.7
|Makayla May, TV
|16
|215
|13.4
|Carly McComas, LC
|17
|221
|13.0
|Faith Mason, Roane
|18
|217
|12.1
|Abby Darnley, Buff.
|15
|181
|12.1
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|18
|214
|11.9
|Kira Bircher, PC
|17
|201
|11.8
|Hannah Perdue, PV
|16
|184
|11.5
|Dionna Gray, SJ
|18
|205
|11.4
|Erin Williams, PS
|15
|169
|11.3
|Alyssa Newsome, TV
|16
|174
|10.9
|McKennen Hall, Ripley
|13
|136
|10.5
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|18
|188
|10.4