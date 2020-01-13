nitro winf7 (copy)
Winfield's Lauren Hudson is averaging 13.4 points per game this season, second on the Generals next to point guard ZZ Russell (15.6).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic

SchoolConfAll
Parkersburg3-07-5
Cabell Midland2-010-0
South Charleston2-07-1
George Washington2-05-3
Huntington2-17-2
Woodrow Wilson1-15-1
Spring Valley1-25-4
Hurricane1-33-9
Riverside0-23-5
Capital0-22-6
St. Albans0-33-8

Cardinal

North Division

SchoolDivConfAll
Winfield3-04-08-1
Herbert Hoover4-14-37-4
Nitro3-15-18-3
Poca0-30-60-12
Sissonville0-41-53-7

South Division

SchoolDivConfAll
Wayne2-04-09-1
Chapmanville3-14-19-2
Mingo Central2-14-35-4
Logan1-22-34-5
Scott0-41-64-9

Other schools

Class AAA

SchoolRecord
Greenbrier East9-1
Ripley8-1

Class AA

SchoolRecord
Braxton County10-2
Lincoln County9-3
PikeView6-4
Roane County3-9
Point Pleasant1-9

Class A

SchoolRecord
St. Joseph12-0
Pocahontas County9-3
Summers County8-3
Buffalo6-3
Charleston Catholic5-5
Sherman4-4
Ravenswood3-7

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Kalissa Lacy, GW820425.5
Alezha Turner, Hunt.916318.1
Jasmine Symns, Riv.814017.5
Myra Cuffee, SC813617.0
Brea Saunders, SV913214.7
Maliha Witten, SC811614.5
Victoria Staunton, WW68714.5
Liz Cadle, WW68614.3
Autumn Lewis, CM1014214.2
Bre Wilson, Park.1216413.7
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM1013213.2
Madison Slash, Hunt.911913.2
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.89311.6
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.910211.3
Lauren Harmison, GW88911.1
Vivian Ho, GW88710.9
Latisha Jackson, Hunt.99710.8
Rylee Allie, CM1010510.5
Genevieve Potter, SC88410.5
Kaedlee Potter, CM1010410.4
Aleea Crites, Park.1212510.4

Cardinal Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Baylee Goins, Nitro1124722.5
Peyton Ilderton, Logan919822.0
Allison Dunbar, HH1123621.5
Ziah Rhodes, MC918820.9
ZZ Russell, Winf.914015.6
Alana Eves, Wayne1015415.4
Ali Williamson, Chap.1116214.7
Haley Carroll, Nitro1115714.3
Graci Brumfield, Chap.1115414.0
Lauren Hudson, Winf.912113.4
Emily Hudson, Winf.911813.1
Mara McGrew, Winf.911012.2
Scarlett Thomason, MC910912.1
Alexis Bailey, Siss.1012112.1
Jill Tothe, Logan910611.8
Shea Miller, Scott1315411.8
Taylor Ray, HH1112611.5
Sydney Farmer, Siss.1011311.3
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne1010210.2

Other schools

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Jocelyn Abraham, BC1226522.1
Taylor Isaac, SC1123821.6
Haley McClure, GE1020620.6
Grace Hutson, SJ1223019.2
Annie Hunt, Rave.1018918.9
Katlyn Sarver, Ripley916718.6
Gavin Pivont, SC1120118.3
Hailea Skeens, Sherman813717.1
Laken McKinney, PV1016316.3
Caraline Nelson, Sherman812615.8
Amya Damon, GE1015715.7
Kira Bircher, PC1215913.3
Laila Calhoun, PC1215613.0
Carly McComas, LC1215112.6
Faith Mason, Roane1213811.5
Shiloh Bailey, PV1011311.3
Abby Darnley, Buff.910211.3
Hannah Roberts, SJ1213411.2
McKennen Hall, Ripley99410.4
Peyton Smith, BC1212310.3
Hannah Rahin, CC1010010.0