Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic
|School
|Conf
|All
|Parkersburg
|3-0
|7-5
|Cabell Midland
|2-0
|10-0
|South Charleston
|2-0
|7-1
|George Washington
|2-0
|5-3
|Huntington
|2-1
|7-2
|Woodrow Wilson
|1-1
|5-1
|Spring Valley
|1-2
|5-4
|Hurricane
|1-3
|3-9
|Riverside
|0-2
|3-5
|Capital
|0-2
|2-6
|St. Albans
|0-3
|3-8
Cardinal
North Division
|School
|Div
|Conf
|All
|Winfield
|3-0
|4-0
|8-1
|Herbert Hoover
|4-1
|4-3
|7-4
|Nitro
|3-1
|5-1
|8-3
|Poca
|0-3
|0-6
|0-12
|Sissonville
|0-4
|1-5
|3-7
South Division
|School
|Div
|Conf
|All
|Wayne
|2-0
|4-0
|9-1
|Chapmanville
|3-1
|4-1
|9-2
|Mingo Central
|2-1
|4-3
|5-4
|Logan
|1-2
|2-3
|4-5
|Scott
|0-4
|1-6
|4-9
Other schools
Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|9-1
|Ripley
|8-1
Class AA
|School
|Record
|Braxton County
|10-2
|Lincoln County
|9-3
|PikeView
|6-4
|Roane County
|3-9
|Point Pleasant
|1-9
Class A
|School
|Record
|St. Joseph
|12-0
|Pocahontas County
|9-3
|Summers County
|8-3
|Buffalo
|6-3
|Charleston Catholic
|5-5
|Sherman
|4-4
|Ravenswood
|3-7
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|8
|204
|25.5
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|9
|163
|18.1
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|8
|140
|17.5
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|8
|136
|17.0
|Brea Saunders, SV
|9
|132
|14.7
|Maliha Witten, SC
|8
|116
|14.5
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|6
|87
|14.5
|Liz Cadle, WW
|6
|86
|14.3
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|10
|142
|14.2
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|12
|164
|13.7
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|10
|132
|13.2
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|9
|119
|13.2
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|8
|93
|11.6
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|9
|102
|11.3
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|8
|89
|11.1
|Vivian Ho, GW
|8
|87
|10.9
|Latisha Jackson, Hunt.
|9
|97
|10.8
|Rylee Allie, CM
|10
|105
|10.5
|Genevieve Potter, SC
|8
|84
|10.5
|Kaedlee Potter, CM
|10
|104
|10.4
|Aleea Crites, Park.
|12
|125
|10.4
Cardinal Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|11
|247
|22.5
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|9
|198
|22.0
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|11
|236
|21.5
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|9
|188
|20.9
|ZZ Russell, Winf.
|9
|140
|15.6
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|10
|154
|15.4
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|11
|162
|14.7
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|11
|157
|14.3
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|11
|154
|14.0
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|9
|121
|13.4
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|9
|118
|13.1
|Mara McGrew, Winf.
|9
|110
|12.2
|Scarlett Thomason, MC
|9
|109
|12.1
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|10
|121
|12.1
|Jill Tothe, Logan
|9
|106
|11.8
|Shea Miller, Scott
|13
|154
|11.8
|Taylor Ray, HH
|11
|126
|11.5
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|10
|113
|11.3
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|10
|102
|10.2
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Jocelyn Abraham, BC
|12
|265
|22.1
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|11
|238
|21.6
|Haley McClure, GE
|10
|206
|20.6
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|12
|230
|19.2
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|10
|189
|18.9
|Katlyn Sarver, Ripley
|9
|167
|18.6
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|11
|201
|18.3
|Hailea Skeens, Sherman
|8
|137
|17.1
|Laken McKinney, PV
|10
|163
|16.3
|Caraline Nelson, Sherman
|8
|126
|15.8
|Amya Damon, GE
|10
|157
|15.7
|Kira Bircher, PC
|12
|159
|13.3
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|12
|156
|13.0
|Carly McComas, LC
|12
|151
|12.6
|Faith Mason, Roane
|12
|138
|11.5
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|10
|113
|11.3
|Abby Darnley, Buff.
|9
|102
|11.3
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|12
|134
|11.2
|McKennen Hall, Ripley
|9
|94
|10.4
|Peyton Smith, BC
|12
|123
|10.3
|Hannah Rahin, CC
|10
|100
|10.0