Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic
|School
|Conf.
|All
|Parkersburg
|2-0
|6-5
|Huntington
|1-0
|6-1
|Spring Valley
|1-0
|5-2
|Cabell Midland
|0-0
|8-0
|South Charleston
|0-0
|5-1
|George Washington
|0-0
|3-0
|Riverside
|0-0
|3-3
|Capital
|0-0
|2-4
|Woodrow Wilson
|0-1
|4-1
|St. Albans
|0-1
|3-6
|Hurricane
|0-2
|2-7
Cardinal
North Division
|School
|Div.
|Conf.
|All
|Nitro
|3-0
|4-0
|6-2
|Winfield
|2-0
|3-0
|6-1
|Herbert Hoover
|2-1
|3-2
|6-3
|Sissonville
|0-3
|1-4
|3-5
|Poca
|0-3
|0-5
|0-9
South Division
|School
|Div.
|Conf.
|All
|Mingo Central
|2-0
|4-1
|5-2
|Wayne
|1-0
|2-0
|6-1
|Chapmanville
|1-1
|2-1
|6-2
|Logan
|1-2
|1-3
|2-5
|Scott
|0-2
|0-4
|3-7
Other schools
Class AAA
|School
|All
|Greenbrier East
|9-1
|Ripley
|6-1
|Parkersburg South
|1-6
Class AA
|School
|All
|Lincoln County
|7-2
|PikeView
|5-4
|Roane County
|3-7
|Point Pleasant
|1-7
Class A
|School
|All
|St. Joseph
|11-0
|Summers County
|7-2
|Pocahonats County
|7-3
|Tug Valley
|5-2
|Van
|4-2
|Charleston Catholic
|5-3
|Buffalo
|4-3
|Sherman
|3-4
|Ravenswood
|3-6
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic
|Player, school
|G
|Pts.
|Avg.
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|6
|141
|23.5
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|7
|125
|17.9
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|6
|107
|17.8
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|6
|100
|16.7
|Brea Saunders, SV
|7
|114
|16.3
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|7
|111
|15.9
|Maliha Witten, SC
|6
|90
|15.0
|Liz Cadle, WW
|5
|72
|14.2
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|8
|110
|13.8
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|8
|110
|13.8
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|5
|69
|13.8
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|11
|151
|13.7
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|6
|77
|12.8
|Latisha Jackson, Hunt.
|7
|84
|12.0
|Rylee Allie, CM
|8
|92
|11.5
|Genevieve Potter, SC
|6
|69
|11.5
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|6
|66
|11.0
|Kaedlee Potter, CM
|8
|83
|10.4
|Aleea Crites, Park.
|11
|114
|10.4
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|7
|72
|10.3
|Alanna McKenzie, Riv.
|6
|62
|10.3
Cardinal
|Player, school
|G
|Pts.
|Avg.
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|8
|194
|24.3
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|9
|204
|22.7
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|7
|144
|20.6
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|7
|141
|20.1
|ZZ Russell, Winfield
|7
|116
|16.6
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|8
|122
|15.3
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|8
|117
|14.6
|Emily Hudson, Winfield
|7
|95
|13.6
|Kierstin Stroud, Wayne
|7
|94
|13.4
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|8
|107
|13.4
|Lauren Hudson, Winfield
|7
|89
|12.7
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|7
|88
|12.6
|Shea Miller, Scott
|10
|121
|12.1
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|8
|97
|12.1
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|8
|95
|11.9
|Taylor Ray, HH
|9
|101
|11.2
|Scarlett Thomason, MC
|7
|77
|11.0
|Jill Tothe, Logan
|7
|76
|10.9
|Mara McGrew, Winfield
|7
|74
|10.6
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts.
|Avg.
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|9
|200
|22.2
|Haley McClure, GE
|10
|206
|20.6
|Katlyn Sarver, Ripley
|7
|140
|20.0
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|9
|174
|19.3
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|11
|211
|19.2
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|9
|170
|18.9
|Karlie LaFauci, Van
|6
|108
|18.0
|Hailea Skeens, Sherman
|7
|119
|17.0
|Laken McKinney, PV
|9
|147
|16.3
|Amya Damon, GE
|10
|157
|15.7
|Caraline Nelson, Sherman
|7
|107
|15.3
|Makenna Winans, PS
|7
|105
|15.0
|Kaylea Baisden, TV
|7
|118
|14.8
|Erin Williams, PS
|7
|97
|13.9
|Carly McComas, LC
|9
|123
|13.7
|Makayla May, TV
|7
|96
|13.7
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|10
|128
|12.8
|Kira Bircher, PC
|10
|124
|12.4
|Abby Darnley, Buffalo
|7
|82
|11.7
|Faith Mason, Roane
|10
|114
|11.4
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|9
|97
|10.8
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|11
|115
|10.5
|Hannah Perdue, PV
|7
|72
|10.3
|Dionna Gray, SJ
|11
|111
|10.1
|Natalie Fout, LC
|9
|90
|10.0
|Alyssa Newsome, TV
|7
|70
|10.0