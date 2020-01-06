nitro hurr5 (copy)
Buy Now

Nitro's Baylee Goins leads the Kanawha Valley in scoring with a 24.3-points-per-game average.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic

SchoolConf.All
Parkersburg2-06-5
Huntington1-06-1
Spring Valley1-05-2
Cabell Midland0-08-0
South Charleston0-05-1
George Washington0-03-0
Riverside0-03-3
Capital0-02-4
Woodrow Wilson0-14-1
St. Albans0-13-6
Hurricane0-22-7

Cardinal

North Division

SchoolDiv.Conf.All
Nitro3-04-06-2
Winfield2-03-06-1
Herbert Hoover2-13-26-3
Sissonville0-31-43-5
Poca0-30-50-9

South Division

SchoolDiv.Conf.All
Mingo Central2-04-15-2
Wayne1-02-06-1
Chapmanville1-12-16-2
Logan1-21-32-5
Scott0-20-43-7

Other schools

Class AAA

SchoolAll
Greenbrier East9-1
Ripley6-1
Parkersburg South1-6

Class AA

SchoolAll
Lincoln County7-2
PikeView5-4
Roane County3-7
Point Pleasant1-7

Class A

SchoolAll
St. Joseph11-0
Summers County7-2
Pocahonats County7-3
Tug Valley5-2
Van4-2
Charleston Catholic5-3
Buffalo4-3
Sherman3-4
Ravenswood3-6

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic

Player, schoolGPts.Avg.
Kalissa Lacy, GW614123.5
Alezha Turner, Hunt.712517.9
Jasmine Symns, Riv.610717.8
Myra Cuffee, SC610016.7
Brea Saunders, SV711416.3
Madison Slash, Hunt.711115.9
Maliha Witten, SC69015.0
Liz Cadle, WW57214.2
Autumn Lewis, CM811013.8
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM811013.8
Victoria Staunton, WW56913.8
Bre Wilson, Park.1115113.7
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.67712.8
Latisha Jackson, Hunt.78412.0
Rylee Allie, CM89211.5
Genevieve Potter, SC66911.5
Lauren Harmison, GW66611.0
Kaedlee Potter, CM88310.4
Aleea Crites, Park.1111410.4
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.77210.3
Alanna McKenzie, Riv.66210.3

Cardinal

Player, schoolGPts.Avg.
Baylee Goins, Nitro819424.3
Allison Dunbar, HH920422.7
Ziah Rhodes, MC714420.6
Peyton Ilderton, Logan714120.1
ZZ Russell, Winfield711616.6
Ali Williamson, Chap.812215.3
Graci Brumfield, Chap.811714.6
Emily Hudson, Winfield79513.6
Kierstin Stroud, Wayne79413.4
Haley Carroll, Nitro810713.4
Lauren Hudson, Winfield78912.7
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne78812.6
Shea Miller, Scott1012112.1
Sydney Farmer, Siss.89712.1
Alexis Bailey, Siss.89511.9
Taylor Ray, HH910111.2
Scarlett Thomason, MC77711.0
Jill Tothe, Logan77610.9
Mara McGrew, Winfield77410.6

Other schools

Player, schoolGPts.Avg.
Taylor Isaac, SC920022.2
Haley McClure, GE1020620.6
Katlyn Sarver, Ripley714020.0
Annie Hunt, Rave.917419.3
Grace Hutson, SJ1121119.2
Gavin Pivont, SC917018.9
Karlie LaFauci, Van610818.0
Hailea Skeens, Sherman711917.0
Laken McKinney, PV914716.3
Amya Damon, GE1015715.7
Caraline Nelson, Sherman710715.3
Makenna Winans, PS710515.0
Kaylea Baisden, TV711814.8
Erin Williams, PS79713.9
Carly McComas, LC912313.7
Makayla May, TV79613.7
Laila Calhoun, PC1012812.8
Kira Bircher, PC1012412.4
Abby Darnley, Buffalo78211.7
Faith Mason, Roane1011411.4
Shiloh Bailey, PV99710.8
Hannah Roberts, SJ1111510.5
Hannah Perdue, PV77210.3
Dionna Gray, SJ1111110.1
Natalie Fout, LC99010.0
Alyssa Newsome, TV77010.0

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.