Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic
|Pos.-Team
|Conf
|All
|Pts
|1. Parkersburg
|5-0
|10-5
|27
|2. George Washington
|5-0
|8-4
|25
|3. Cabell Midland
|5-1
|13-1
|23
|4. Woodrow Wilson
|4-2
|10-2
|20
|t-5. South Charleston
|3-2
|9-3
|12
|t-5. Huntington
|3-3
|9-5
|12
|7. Spring Valley
|3-2
|9-4
|10
|8. Hurricane
|2-4
|5-10
|7
|9. St. Albans
|1-6
|4-11
|3
|t-10. Capital
|0-5
|4-10
|0
|t-10. Riverside
|0-6
|3-9
|0
Cardinal
North Division
|Pos.-Team
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Winfield
|5-0
|8-0
|13-1
|2. Herbert Hoover
|5-2
|6-4
|10-5
|3. Nitro
|3-2
|6-2
|10-4
|4. Sissonville
|1-5
|1-7
|4-11
|5. Poca
|0-5
|0-9
|0-15
South Division
|Pos.-Team
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Wayne
|4-0
|6-1
|11-2
|2. Chapmanville
|4-2
|6-2
|11-3
|3. Mingo Central
|3-2
|5-4
|10-5
|4. Logan
|1-3
|3-5
|6-7
|5. Scott
|0-5
|1-8
|4-13
Other schools
Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|11-2
|Ripley
|10-3
|Parkersburg South
|3-11
Class AA
|School
|Record
|Braxton County
|12-4
|Lincoln County
|11-5
|PikeView
|9-6
|Roane County
|3-13
|Point Pleasant
|2-11
Class A
|School
|Record
|St. Joseph
|17-0
|Pocahontas County
|12-3
|Summers County
|11-3
|Tug Valley
|10-3
|Charleston Catholic
|10-5
|Buffalo
|8-5
|Sherman
|7-7
|Tolsia
|7-7
|Webster County
|5-9
|Ravenswood
|6-10
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|12
|311
|25.9
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|12
|220
|18.3
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|11
|184
|16.7
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|14
|218
|15.8
|Liz Cadle, WW
|12
|183
|15.3
|Maliha Witten, SC
|12
|181
|15.1
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|14
|194
|13.6
|Brea Saunders, SV
|13
|176
|13.5
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|15
|200
|13.3
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|12
|152
|12.7
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|14
|174
|12.4
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|14
|169
|12/1
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|14
|166
|11.9
|Rylee Allie, CM
|14
|162
|11.6
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|12
|139
|11.6
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|14
|152
|10.9
|Vivian Ho, GW
|12
|127
|10.6
|Caroline Asbury, SV
|13
|136
|10.5
|Talayah Boxley, Cap.
|14
|142
|10.1
|LaTahia Jackson, Hunt.
|14
|142
|10.1
|KK Potter, CM
|14
|142
|10.1
|Aleea Crites, Park.
|15
|151
|10.1
|Sydney Meredith, SV
|13
|130
|10.0
Cardinal
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|14
|318
|22.7
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|15
|322
|21.5
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|15
|321
|21.4
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|12
|244
|20.3
|ZZ Russell, Winf.
|14
|233
|16.6
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|13
|200
|15.4
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|14
|212
|15.1
|Scarlett Thomason, MC
|15
|226
|15.1
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|14
|204
|14.6
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|14
|189
|13.5
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|14
|184
|13.1
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|15
|184
|12.3
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|14
|172
|12.3
|Jill Tothe, Logan
|13
|154
|11.8
|Taylor Ray, HH
|15
|170
|11.3
|Shea Miller, Scott
|17
|189
|11.1
|Mara McGrew, Winf.
|14
|156
|11.1
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|13
|142
|10.9
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|15
|162
|10.8
|Sara Hooks, Wayne
|13
|137
|10.5
|Jenna Butcher, Scott
|15
|153
|10.3
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|14
|319
|22.8
|Jocelyn Abraham, BC
|16
|353
|22.1
|Kaylea Baisden, TV
|13
|263
|20.2
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|17
|335
|19.8
|Sydney Baird, WC
|14
|275
|19.6
|Haley McClure, GE
|13
|245
|18.8
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|14
|261
|18.6
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|16
|296
|18.5
|Caraline Nelson, Sherm.
|14
|246
|17.6
|Hailea Skeens, Sherm.
|14
|242
|17.3
|Laken McKinney, PV
|14
|241
|17.2
|Makenna Winans, South
|14
|232
|16.6
|Katlyn Sarver, Ripley
|13
|210
|16.2
|Amya Damon, GE
|13
|206
|15.8
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|15
|208
|13.9
|Makayla May, TV
|13
|171
|13.2
|Carly McComas, LC
|16
|210
|13.1
|Kira Bircher, PC
|15
|194
|12.9
|Abby Darnley, Buff.
|13
|163
|12.5
|Katie Marcum, Tolsia
|14
|170
|12.1
|Erin Williams, South
|14
|167
|11.9
|Faith Mason, Roane
|16
|186
|11.6
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|17
|195
|11.5
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|15
|168
|11.2
|Dionna Gray, SJ
|17
|188
|11.1
|Alyssa Newsome, TV
|13
|139
|10.7
|Hannah Perdue, PV
|13
|136
|10.5
|McKennen Hall, Ripley
|13
|136
|10.5
|Peyton Smith, BC
|16
|162
|10.1
|Hannah Rahin, CC
|15
|150
|10.0