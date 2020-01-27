Winf vs Wayne 4
Emily Hudson (12.3 points per game) is one of four Winfield players averaging double figures in scoring this season.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON/Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic

Pos.-TeamConfAllPts
1. Parkersburg5-010-527
2. George Washington5-08-425
3. Cabell Midland5-113-123
4. Woodrow Wilson4-210-220
t-5. South Charleston3-29-312
t-5. Huntington3-39-512
7. Spring Valley3-29-410
8. Hurricane2-45-107
9. St. Albans1-64-113
t-10. Capital0-54-100
t-10. Riverside0-63-90

Cardinal

North Division

Pos.-TeamDivConfAll
1. Winfield5-08-013-1
2. Herbert Hoover5-26-410-5
3. Nitro3-26-210-4
4. Sissonville1-51-74-11
5. Poca0-50-90-15

South Division

Pos.-TeamDivConfAll
1. Wayne4-06-111-2
2. Chapmanville4-26-211-3
3. Mingo Central3-25-410-5
4. Logan1-33-56-7
5. Scott0-51-84-13

Other schools

Class AAA

SchoolRecord
Greenbrier East11-2
Ripley10-3
Parkersburg South3-11

Class AA

SchoolRecord
Braxton County12-4
Lincoln County11-5
PikeView9-6
Roane County3-13
Point Pleasant2-11

Class A

SchoolRecord
St. Joseph17-0
Pocahontas County12-3
Summers County11-3
Tug Valley10-3
Charleston Catholic10-5
Buffalo8-5
Sherman 7-7
Tolsia7-7
Webster County5-9
Ravenswood6-10

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Kalissa Lacy, GW1231125.9
Jasmine Symns, Riv.1222018.3
Myra Cuffee, SC1118416.7
Alezha Turner, Hunt.1421815.8
Liz Cadle, WW1218315.3
Maliha Witten, SC1218115.1
Autumn Lewis, CM1419413.6
Brea Saunders, SV1317613.5
Bre Wilson, Park.1520013.3
Lauren Harmison, GW1215212.7
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.1417412.4
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM1416912/1
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.1416611.9
Rylee Allie, CM1416211.6
Victoria Staunton, WW1213911.6
Madison Slash, Hunt.1415210.9
Vivian Ho, GW1212710.6
Caroline Asbury, SV1313610.5
Talayah Boxley, Cap.1414210.1
LaTahia Jackson, Hunt.1414210.1
KK Potter, CM1414210.1
Aleea Crites, Park.1515110.1
Sydney Meredith, SV1313010.0

Cardinal

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Baylee Goins, Nitro1431822.7
Ziah Rhodes, MC1532221.5
Allison Dunbar, HH1532121.4
Peyton Ilderton, Logan1224420.3
ZZ Russell, Winf.1423316.6
Alana Eves, Wayne1320015.4
Ali Williamson, Chap.1421215.1
Scarlett Thomason, MC1522615.1
Lauren Hudson, Winf.1420414.6
Haley Carroll, Nitro1418913.5
Graci Brumfield, Chap.1418413.1
Sydney Farmer, Siss.1518412.3
Emily Hudson, Winf.1417212.3
Jill Tothe, Logan1315411.8
Taylor Ray, HH1517011.3
Shea Miller, Scott1718911.1
Mara McGrew, Winf.1415611.1
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne1314210.9
Alexis Bailey, Siss.1516210.8
Sara Hooks, Wayne1313710.5
Jenna Butcher, Scott1515310.3

Other schools

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Taylor Isaac, SC1431922.8
Jocelyn Abraham, BC1635322.1
Kaylea Baisden, TV1326320.2
Grace Hutson, SJ1733519.8
Sydney Baird, WC1427519.6
Haley McClure, GE1324518.8
Gavin Pivont, SC1426118.6
Annie Hunt, Rave.1629618.5
Caraline Nelson, Sherm.1424617.6
Hailea Skeens, Sherm.1424217.3
Laken McKinney, PV1424117.2
Makenna Winans, South1423216.6
Katlyn Sarver, Ripley1321016.2
Amya Damon, GE1320615.8
Laila Calhoun, PC1520813.9
Makayla May, TV1317113.2
Carly McComas, LC1621013.1
Kira Bircher, PC1519412.9
Abby Darnley, Buff.1316312.5
Katie Marcum, Tolsia1417012.1
Erin Williams, South1416711.9
Faith Mason, Roane1618611.6
Hannah Roberts, SJ1719511.5
Shiloh Bailey, PV1516811.2
Dionna Gray, SJ1718811.1
Alyssa Newsome, TV1313910.7
Hannah Perdue, PV1313610.5
McKennen Hall, Ripley1313610.5
Peyton Smith, BC1616210.1
Hannah Rahin, CC1515010.0

