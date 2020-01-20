SC vs SV 1 (copy)
Buy Now

South Charleston's Myra Cuffee is currently third in the Mountain State Athletic Conference in scoring, averaging 17.4 points per game.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON/Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic

SchoolConfAllPts
t-1. George Washington4-07-319
t-1. Parkersburg4-09-519
3. Cabell Midland4-012-016
4. Huntington3-28-411
t-5. South Charleston2-18-28
t-5. Woodrow Wilson2-27-28
t-7. Spring Valley2-27-46
t-7. Hurricane2-44-106
t-9. Capital0-34-80
t-9. Riverside0-43-70
t-9. St. Albans0-53-100

Cardinal

North Division

SchoolDivConfAll
1. Winfield5-06-011-1
2. Nitro3-16-19-3
3. Herbert Hoover5-25-48-5
4. Poca0-40-70-13
5. Sissonville0-51-63-9

South Division

SchoolDivConfAll
1. Wayne4-06-011-1
2. Chapmanville3-24-29-3
3. Mingo Central2-24-47-5
4. Logan1-22-45-6
5. Scott0-41-64-11

Other schools

Class AAA

SchoolRecord
Greenbrier East9-1
Ripley8-3
Parkersburg South2-10

Class AA

SchoolRecord
Braxton County13-2
Lincoln County10-4
PikeView7-6
Roane County3-11

Class A

SchoolRecord
St. Joseph15-0
Tug Valley9-2
Pocahontas County11-3
Summers County10-3
Buffalo7-3
Charleston Catholic7-5
Tolsia6-6
Sherman5-5
Webster County4-8
Ravenswood4-9

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Kalissa Lacy, GW1025825.8
Jasmine Symns, Riv.1018518.5
Myra Cuffee, SC1017417.4
Alezha Turner, Hunt.1218315.3
Maliha Witten, SC1014814.8
Liz Cadle, WW913214.7
Autumn Lewis, CM1216814.0
Bre Wilson, Park.1419513.9
Brea Saunders, SV1115113.7
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM1214912.4
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.1214612.2
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.1214512.1
Lauren Harmison, GW1012112.1
Victoria Staunton, WW910511.7
Madison Slash, Hunt.1213911.6
Vivian Ho, GW1011411.4
Rylee Allie, CM1212910.8
KK Potter, CM1212610.5
Latisha Jackson, Hunt.1212410.3
Aleea Crites, Park.1414410.3
Talayah Boxley, Cap.1212110.1
Genevieve Potter, SC1010110.1

Cardinal Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Ziah Rhodes, Mingo1226221.8
Baylee Goins, Nitro1226121.8
Peyton Ilderton, Logan1123121.0
Allison Dunbar, HH1326720.7
ZZ Russell, Winf.1219516.3
Alana Eves, Wayne1219115.9
Ali Williamson, Chap.1218015.0
Lauren Hudson, Winf.1217814.8
Haley Carroll, Nitro1217214.3
Graci Brumfield, Chap.1216713.9
Jill Tothe, Logan1113912.6
Scarlett Thomason, Mingo1214512.1
Emily Hudson, Winf.1214512.1
Sydney Farmer, Siss.1214211.8
Mara McGrew, Winf.1214211.8
Taylor Ray, HH1315311.8
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne1213611.3
Alexis Bailey, Siss.1212810.7
Sara Hooks, Wayne1212410.3

Other schools

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Taylor Isaac, SC1329822.9
Jocelyn Abraham, BC1533122.1
Haley McClure, GE1020620.6
Kaylea Baisden, TV1122120.1
Grace Hutson, SJ1528418.9
Gavin Pivont, SC1324618.9
Annie Hunt, Rave.1323918.4
Sydney Baird, WC1221618.0
Hailea Skeens, Sher.1017517.5
Katlyn Sarver, Rip.1118416.7
Laken McKinney, PV1319616.3
Caraline Nelson, Sher.1016216.2
Makenna Winans, South1219316.1
Amya Damon, GE1015715.7
Laila Calhoun, PC1419313.8
Kira Bircher, PC1418913.5
Carly McComas, LC1418513.2
Makayla May, TV1114513.2
Katie Marcum, Tolsia1215212.7
Abby Darnley, Buffalo1012012.0
Faith Mason, Roane1416812.0
Erin Williams, South1213911.6
Hannah Roberts, SJ1517211.5
Hannah Perdue, PV1112411.3
McKennen Hall, Rip. 1112211.1
Bailee Adkins, SJ1213110.9
Shiloh Bailey, PV1314010.8
Autumn Block, Tolsia1212510.4
Alyssa Newsome, TV1111410.4
Sydney Bolles, CC1212410.3
Peyton Smith, BC1515310.2
Hannah Rahin, CC1212110.1

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.