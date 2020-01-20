Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic
|School
|Conf
|All
|Pts
|t-1. George Washington
|4-0
|7-3
|19
|t-1. Parkersburg
|4-0
|9-5
|19
|3. Cabell Midland
|4-0
|12-0
|16
|4. Huntington
|3-2
|8-4
|11
|t-5. South Charleston
|2-1
|8-2
|8
|t-5. Woodrow Wilson
|2-2
|7-2
|8
|t-7. Spring Valley
|2-2
|7-4
|6
|t-7. Hurricane
|2-4
|4-10
|6
|t-9. Capital
|0-3
|4-8
|0
|t-9. Riverside
|0-4
|3-7
|0
|t-9. St. Albans
|0-5
|3-10
|0
Cardinal
North Division
|School
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Winfield
|5-0
|6-0
|11-1
|2. Nitro
|3-1
|6-1
|9-3
|3. Herbert Hoover
|5-2
|5-4
|8-5
|4. Poca
|0-4
|0-7
|0-13
|5. Sissonville
|0-5
|1-6
|3-9
South Division
|School
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Wayne
|4-0
|6-0
|11-1
|2. Chapmanville
|3-2
|4-2
|9-3
|3. Mingo Central
|2-2
|4-4
|7-5
|4. Logan
|1-2
|2-4
|5-6
|5. Scott
|0-4
|1-6
|4-11
Other schools
Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|9-1
|Ripley
|8-3
|Parkersburg South
|2-10
Class AA
|School
|Record
|Braxton County
|13-2
|Lincoln County
|10-4
|PikeView
|7-6
|Roane County
|3-11
Class A
|School
|Record
|St. Joseph
|15-0
|Tug Valley
|9-2
|Pocahontas County
|11-3
|Summers County
|10-3
|Buffalo
|7-3
|Charleston Catholic
|7-5
|Tolsia
|6-6
|Sherman
|5-5
|Webster County
|4-8
|Ravenswood
|4-9
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|10
|258
|25.8
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|10
|185
|18.5
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|10
|174
|17.4
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|12
|183
|15.3
|Maliha Witten, SC
|10
|148
|14.8
|Liz Cadle, WW
|9
|132
|14.7
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|12
|168
|14.0
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|14
|195
|13.9
|Brea Saunders, SV
|11
|151
|13.7
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|12
|149
|12.4
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|12
|146
|12.2
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|12
|145
|12.1
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|10
|121
|12.1
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|9
|105
|11.7
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|12
|139
|11.6
|Vivian Ho, GW
|10
|114
|11.4
|Rylee Allie, CM
|12
|129
|10.8
|KK Potter, CM
|12
|126
|10.5
|Latisha Jackson, Hunt.
|12
|124
|10.3
|Aleea Crites, Park.
|14
|144
|10.3
|Talayah Boxley, Cap.
|12
|121
|10.1
|Genevieve Potter, SC
|10
|101
|10.1
Cardinal Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Ziah Rhodes, Mingo
|12
|262
|21.8
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|12
|261
|21.8
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|11
|231
|21.0
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|13
|267
|20.7
|ZZ Russell, Winf.
|12
|195
|16.3
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|12
|191
|15.9
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|12
|180
|15.0
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|12
|178
|14.8
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|12
|172
|14.3
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|12
|167
|13.9
|Jill Tothe, Logan
|11
|139
|12.6
|Scarlett Thomason, Mingo
|12
|145
|12.1
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|12
|145
|12.1
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|12
|142
|11.8
|Mara McGrew, Winf.
|12
|142
|11.8
|Taylor Ray, HH
|13
|153
|11.8
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|12
|136
|11.3
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|12
|128
|10.7
|Sara Hooks, Wayne
|12
|124
|10.3
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|13
|298
|22.9
|Jocelyn Abraham, BC
|15
|331
|22.1
|Haley McClure, GE
|10
|206
|20.6
|Kaylea Baisden, TV
|11
|221
|20.1
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|15
|284
|18.9
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|13
|246
|18.9
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|13
|239
|18.4
|Sydney Baird, WC
|12
|216
|18.0
|Hailea Skeens, Sher.
|10
|175
|17.5
|Katlyn Sarver, Rip.
|11
|184
|16.7
|Laken McKinney, PV
|13
|196
|16.3
|Caraline Nelson, Sher.
|10
|162
|16.2
|Makenna Winans, South
|12
|193
|16.1
|Amya Damon, GE
|10
|157
|15.7
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|14
|193
|13.8
|Kira Bircher, PC
|14
|189
|13.5
|Carly McComas, LC
|14
|185
|13.2
|Makayla May, TV
|11
|145
|13.2
|Katie Marcum, Tolsia
|12
|152
|12.7
|Abby Darnley, Buffalo
|10
|120
|12.0
|Faith Mason, Roane
|14
|168
|12.0
|Erin Williams, South
|12
|139
|11.6
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|15
|172
|11.5
|Hannah Perdue, PV
|11
|124
|11.3
|McKennen Hall, Rip.
|11
|122
|11.1
|Bailee Adkins, SJ
|12
|131
|10.9
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|13
|140
|10.8
|Autumn Block, Tolsia
|12
|125
|10.4
|Alyssa Newsome, TV
|11
|114
|10.4
|Sydney Bolles, CC
|12
|124
|10.3
|Peyton Smith, BC
|15
|153
|10.2
|Hannah Rahin, CC
|12
|121
|10.1