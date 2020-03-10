Conference standings
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|School
|Conf
|All
|Pts
|1. Parkersburg*
|10-0
|19-5
|75
|2. George Washington
|8-2
|14-11
|54
|3. South Charleston
|7-3
|17-7
|47
|4. Woodrow Wilson*
|7-3
|19-5
|44
|5. Cabell Midland
|7-3
|18-6
|44
|6. Huntington*
|5-5
|16-9
|29
|7. Spring Valley*
|4-6
|12-11
|21
|8. Hurricane
|3-7
|8-15
|16
|9. Capital
|2-8
|6-17
|8
|10. Riverside*
|1-9
|7-16
|6
|11. St. Albans*
|1-9
|8-15
|4
* Denotes team won MSAC place-winner game
Cardinal Conference
North Division
|School
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Winfield
|8-0
|13-0
|23-2
|2. Nitro
|5-3
|9-4
|19-7
|3. Herbert Hoover
|5-3
|7-6
|16-8
|4. Sissonville
|2-6
|3-10
|8-16
|5. Poca
|0-8
|0-13
|0-23
South Division
|School
|Div
|Conf
|All
|1. Wayne
|7-1
|11-2
|18-5
|2. Mingo Central
|6-2
|9-4
|16-7
|3. Chapmanville
|5-3
|8-5
|16-7
|4. Logan
|2-6
|4-9
|10-15
|5. Scott
|0-8
|1-12
|5-18
Other schools
Class AAA
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|21-4
|Ripley
|14-8
|Parkersburg South
|9-16
Class AA
|School
|Record
|Braxton County
|19-7
|PikeView
|17-8
|Lincoln County
|17-9
|Roane County
|6-18
|Point Pleasant
|3-19
Class A
|School
|Record
|St. Joseph
|22-1
|Pocahontas County
|21-4
|Summers County
|19-6
|Tug Valley
|18-8
|Buffalo
|14-9
|Charleston Catholic
|15-10
|Tolsia
|13-11
|Webster County
|11-13
|Sherman
|9-14
|Ravenswood
|6-17
Scoring leaders
Mountain State Athletic Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|22
|542
|24.6
|Myra Cuffee, SC
|23
|397
|17.3
|Jasmine Symns, Riv.
|23
|359
|15.6
|Liz Cadle, WW
|21
|300
|14.3
|Maliha Witten, SC
|24
|338
|14.1
|Alezha Turner, Hunt.
|25
|344
|13.8
|Autumn Lewis, CM
|22
|293
|13.3
|Natalyia Sayles, Cap.
|23
|302
|13.1
|Lauren Harmison, GW
|25
|324
|13.0
|Bre Wilson, Park.
|24
|309
|12.9
|Kaiti Swann, Hunt.
|25
|314
|12.6
|Madison Slash, Hunt.
|25
|311
|12.4
|Brea Saunders, SV
|23
|283
|12.3
|Victoria Staunton, WW
|21
|254
|12.1
|Aleea Crites, Park.
|24
|279
|11.6
|Rylee Allie, CM
|24
|272
|11.3
|Jazmyn Wheeler, CM
|24
|268
|11.2
|Sidney Meredith, SV
|23
|254
|11.0
|Maggie Odour, Hurr.
|22
|240
|10.9
|KK Potter, CM
|23
|241
|10.5
|Vivian Ho, GW
|25
|261
|10.4
|Ravyn Goodson, Hunt.
|25
|254
|10.2
Cardinal Conference
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Baylee Goins, Nitro
|26
|676
|26.0
|Allison Dunbar, HH
|24
|540
|22.5
|Ziah Rhodes, MC
|23
|490
|21.3
|Peyton Ilderton, Logan
|24
|505
|21.0
|ZZ Russell, Winf.
|25
|451
|18.0
|Scarlett Thomason, MC
|23
|360
|15.7
|Lauren Hudson, Winf.
|25
|373
|14.9
|Alana Eves, Wayne
|23
|330
|14.3
|Ali Williamson, Chap.
|23
|321
|14.0
|Haley Carroll, Nitro
|25
|324
|13.0
|Graci Brumfield, Chap.
|23
|293
|12.7
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|24
|300
|12.5
|Jasmine Tabor, Wayne
|23
|284
|12.3
|Sara Hooks, Wayne
|23
|281
|12.2
|Emily Hudson, Winf.
|25
|297
|11.9
|Shea Miller, Scott
|23
|272
|11.8
|Hollie Blair, Chap.
|23
|243
|10.6
|Alexis Bailey, Siss.
|24
|253
|10.5
|Taylor Ray, HH
|24
|244
|10.2
|Jenna Butcher, Scott
|21
|212
|10.1
Other schools
|Player, school
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Sydney Baird, WC
|24
|543
|22.6
|Jocelyn Abraham, BC
|26
|583
|22.4
|Taylor Isaac, SC
|25
|535
|21.4
|Kaylea Baisden, TV
|26
|516
|19.8
|Grace Hutson, SJ
|23
|448
|19.5
|Annie Hunt, Rave.
|23
|422
|18.3
|Gavin Pivont, SC
|24
|418
|17.4
|Laken McKinney, PV
|25
|430
|17.2
|Caraline Nelson, Sherm.
|22
|358
|16.3
|Hailea Skeens, Sherm.
|23
|371
|16.1
|Laila Calhoun, PC
|25
|394
|15.8
|Katlyn Sarver, Rip.
|22
|326
|14.8
|Carly McComas, LC
|26
|340
|13.1
|Faith Mason, RC
|24
|299
|12.5
|Hannah Roberts, SJ
|23
|286
|12.4
|Abby Darnley, Buff.
|23
|281
|12.2
|Katie Marcum, Tolsia
|24
|293
|12.2
|Makayla May, TV
|26
|318
|12.2
|Alyssa Newsome, TV
|26
|314
|12.1
|Kira Bircher, PC
|25
|289
|11.6
|Dionna Gray, SJ
|23
|261
|11.3
|Shiloh Bailey, PV
|25
|262
|10.5
|Hannah Perdue, PV
|23
|241
|10.5
|Bailee Adkins, SJ
|20
|205
|10.3
|McKennen Hall, Rip.
|22
|220
|10.0
Note: No stats received from Greenbrier East or Parkersburg South.