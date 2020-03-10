Nitro vs Chap 3
Buy Now

Nitro’s Baylee Goins (23) led the Kanawha Valley and state in scoring, averaging 26 points per game.

 F. BRIAN FERGUSON/Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

Mountain State Athletic Conference

SchoolConfAllPts
1. Parkersburg*10-019-575
2. George Washington8-214-1154
3. South Charleston7-317-747
4. Woodrow Wilson*7-319-544
5. Cabell Midland7-318-644
6. Huntington*5-516-929
7. Spring Valley*4-612-1121
8. Hurricane3-78-1516
9. Capital2-86-178
10. Riverside*1-97-166
11. St. Albans*1-98-154

* Denotes team won MSAC place-winner game

Cardinal Conference

North Division

SchoolDivConfAll
1. Winfield8-013-023-2
2. Nitro5-39-419-7
3. Herbert Hoover5-37-616-8
4. Sissonville2-63-108-16
5. Poca0-80-130-23

South Division

SchoolDivConfAll
1. Wayne7-111-218-5
2. Mingo Central6-29-416-7
3. Chapmanville5-38-516-7
4. Logan2-64-910-15
5. Scott0-81-125-18

Other schools

Class AAA

SchoolRecord
Greenbrier East21-4
Ripley14-8
Parkersburg South9-16

Class AA

SchoolRecord
Braxton County19-7
PikeView17-8
Lincoln County17-9
Roane County6-18
Point Pleasant3-19

Class A

SchoolRecord
St. Joseph22-1
Pocahontas County21-4
Summers County19-6
Tug Valley18-8
Buffalo14-9
Charleston Catholic15-10
Tolsia13-11
Webster County11-13
Sherman9-14
Ravenswood6-17

Scoring leaders

Mountain State Athletic Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Kalissa Lacy, GW2254224.6
Myra Cuffee, SC2339717.3
Jasmine Symns, Riv.2335915.6
Liz Cadle, WW2130014.3
Maliha Witten, SC2433814.1
Alezha Turner, Hunt.2534413.8
Autumn Lewis, CM2229313.3
Natalyia Sayles, Cap.2330213.1
Lauren Harmison, GW2532413.0
Bre Wilson, Park.2430912.9
Kaiti Swann, Hunt.2531412.6
Madison Slash, Hunt.2531112.4
Brea Saunders, SV2328312.3
Victoria Staunton, WW2125412.1
Aleea Crites, Park.2427911.6
Rylee Allie, CM2427211.3
Jazmyn Wheeler, CM2426811.2
Sidney Meredith, SV2325411.0
Maggie Odour, Hurr.2224010.9
KK Potter, CM2324110.5
Vivian Ho, GW2526110.4
Ravyn Goodson, Hunt.2525410.2

Cardinal Conference

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Baylee Goins, Nitro2667626.0
Allison Dunbar, HH2454022.5
Ziah Rhodes, MC2349021.3
Peyton Ilderton, Logan2450521.0
ZZ Russell, Winf.2545118.0
Scarlett Thomason, MC2336015.7
Lauren Hudson, Winf.2537314.9
Alana Eves, Wayne2333014.3
Ali Williamson, Chap.2332114.0
Haley Carroll, Nitro2532413.0
Graci Brumfield, Chap.2329312.7
Sydney Farmer, Siss.2430012.5
Jasmine Tabor, Wayne2328412.3
Sara Hooks, Wayne2328112.2
Emily Hudson, Winf.2529711.9
Shea Miller, Scott2327211.8
Hollie Blair, Chap.2324310.6
Alexis Bailey, Siss.2425310.5
Taylor Ray, HH2424410.2
Jenna Butcher, Scott2121210.1

Other schools

Player, schoolGPtsAvg
Sydney Baird, WC2454322.6
Jocelyn Abraham, BC2658322.4
Taylor Isaac, SC2553521.4
Kaylea Baisden, TV2651619.8
Grace Hutson, SJ2344819.5
Annie Hunt, Rave.2342218.3
Gavin Pivont, SC2441817.4
Laken McKinney, PV2543017.2
Caraline Nelson, Sherm.2235816.3
Hailea Skeens, Sherm.2337116.1
Laila Calhoun, PC2539415.8
Katlyn Sarver, Rip.2232614.8
Carly McComas, LC2634013.1
Faith Mason, RC2429912.5
Hannah Roberts, SJ2328612.4
Abby Darnley, Buff.2328112.2
Katie Marcum, Tolsia 2429312.2
Makayla May, TV2631812.2
Alyssa Newsome, TV2631412.1
Kira Bircher, PC2528911.6
Dionna Gray, SJ2326111.3
Shiloh Bailey, PV2526210.5
Hannah Perdue, PV2324110.5
Bailee Adkins, SJ2020510.3
McKennen Hall, Rip.2222010.0

Note: No stats received from Greenbrier East or Parkersburg South.

Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.