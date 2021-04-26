An often-delayed prep basketball season will reach its conclusion this week at the Charleston Coliseum as the girls state tournament tips off on Tuesday, with teams in four classes vying for titles for the first time.
A year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic reached the shut-down level during the girls basketball state tournament quarterfinals. A delay became a full-on cancellation, with no state champion being crowned.
This year, the tournament is back with an extra class in the first of two test seasons. Play gets started with a Class A quarterfinal between No. 3 Calhoun County and No. 6 River View at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and will run through the four state championship tilts on Saturday.
Class AAAA
Not much other than the label has changed as the big schools that once comprised Class AAA have, for the most part, all moved up.
That’s where you’ll find much of the area flavor as the top three seeds — No. 1 Huntington, No. 2 Cabell Midland and No. 3 George Washington — all hail from the Charleston/Huntington areas. All four Class AAAA quarterfinals well be held on Thursday, starting with the Patriots, who take on No. 6 Woodrow Wilson at 9:30 a.m. Midland plays No. 7 Jefferson at 1 p.m. with the Highlanders taking on No. 8 Martinsburg at 5:30. No. 4 Morgantown and No. 5 Wheeling Park will play in the nightcap at 9 p.m.
With Midland’s win over Parkersburg in the regional co-final round, a new big-school champion will be crowned for the first time since 2017 as the Big Reds earned Class AAA titles in 2018 and 2019 and were also the No. 1 seed a year ago before the tournament was nixed.
Unlike those seasons when Parkersburg was a clear-cut favorite entering the state tournament, this year could be much more open with the top six seeds all holding wins over one another.
“Yeah, it’s pretty wide open,” GW coach Jamie LaMaster said. “This field is deep and competitive as well, there’s a lot of quality teams in this year’s tournament.”
GW (13-3) owns the only win over Huntington (13-1) yet lost twice to Midland (12-3), which in turn fell to the Highlanders in its sectional final.
The Patriots, however, will open play in their first state tournament since 2018 with a Flying Eagles team (13-4) they defeated 62-55 earlier in the season. Woodrow will be without guard Cloey Frantz, who was injured in a regional co-final win against Capital, but there’s still plenty to worry LaMaster.
“From a defensive standpoint, we’ve got to be aware of what they’ve got in their post game,” LaMaster said. “They’re big, they’re strong — we’re going to have to be dialed in defensively, not getting stuck behind their post players. If you let [Jamara] Walton catch the ball down there, it’s over.”
The Patriots are led by reigning Mary Ostrowski Award winner Kalissa Lacy. The senior enters the state tournament averaging 23 points, five rebounds and five assists while freshman Finley Lohan contributes 10 points, 6.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game.
Semifinals in Class AAAA are scheduled for 5:30 and 9 p.m. on Friday with the title game tipping off at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Class AAA
Class AAA is where many of the notable differences with the new four-class system present themselves. For instance, No. 3 Nitro, a Class AA state tournament team a year ago, takes on No. 6 Midland Trail, a former Class-A participant. That game, starting at 9:30 a.m., begins Wednesday’s slate, which includes all four AAA quarterfinals.
Nitro (15-1) fell in a 63-55 decision to Lincoln in a quarterfinal a year ago before the tournament was nixed, and the hope for the Wildcats is that the experience pays dividends this time around.
“I think it makes a big difference,” Nitro coach Pat Jones said. “Last year you could see the nerves in all of them. This year, they all seem calm. Practices are being ran very smooth, there’s no goofing off or joking around or anything. I think last year we made it and we were happy; this year we’ve made it now we have a point to prove.”
The Wildcats are led by three-time first-team All-State guard Baylee Goins, who averages 20.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Senior combo player Brooklyn Bowen (11.8 points per game) and sophomore guard Taylor Maddox (10.6 points) also add scoring punch.
No. 2 North Marion will take on No. 7 Hampshire at 1 p.m., No. 1 Fairmont Senior and No. 8 Lewis County will meet at 5:30 and No. 4 Logan and No. 5 PikeView are set to square off at 9 to complete Wednesday’s AAA quarterfinals. Both Class AAA semifinals will be held on Friday (11:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m.) with the title tilt set for 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Class AA
While GW will snap a state-tournament drought of two seasons on Wednesday, so too will Charleston Catholic, which is scheduled for the game right after the Patriots and Flying Eagles finish up. The No. 3 Irish will meet No. 6 Petersburg at 11:15 a.m.
The Class AA quarterfinals are split over two days. On Tuesday, it’s No. 4 Frankfort and No. 5 Williamstown playing at 11:15 a.m. and No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic takes on No. 8 Ravenswood at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday’s othr AA quarterfinal pits No. 2 Wyoming East vs. No. 7 Mingo Central at 7:15 p.m.
Charleston Catholic (9-4) last appeared in the state tournament in 2018 as the No. 8 seed in Class A, where the Irish were pummeled 67-18 by top-seeded St. Joseph. A couple of seniors — Hannah Rahin and Sydney Bolles — were a part of that Charleston Catholic squad, and the two are the main scoring cogs of this season’s team with Bolles averaging 17 points and 7.4 rebounds and Rahin adding 9.8 points per contest.
But, as usual, Catholic makes its living on the defensive end, where it is yielding just 38.8 points per game. While the confines of the Charleston Coliseum often negate good shooting, good defense is a trait that can show up anywhere.
“Our general philosophy when it comes to how we play is that our defense usually generates our offense anyway,” Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. “Defense is the one thing you can bring every night because it generally consists of effort. It’s one of those things we can generally rely on. We know the level of effort our girls give each night and that usually translates into offense.”
Class AA semifinals are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday with the championship game starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Class A
After Calhoun and River View start things off at 9:30 on Tuesday morning, the rest of the Class A quarterfinals will be played by the end of the day. No. 2 Cameron will play No. 7 Madonna at 1 p.m., No. 1 Tug Valley takes on No. 8 Pendleton County at 5:30 and No. 4 Tucker County and No. 5 Webster County finish off the opening day at 9 p.m.
Class A semifinals will be contested at 11:15 a.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Friday with the championship game opening play on Saturday at 10 a.m.