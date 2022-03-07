Buffalo and Charleston Catholic are the two Class AA teams representing the Kanawha Valley in the girls basketball state tournament, which begins Tuesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum.
Buffalo (14-6, seeded No. 8) will play No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic (22-0) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinal round while No. 7 Charleston Catholic (10-10) will face No. 2 Wyoming East (14-3), the defending Class AA state champion, at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s Buffalo’s first state tournament appearance since 1991.
“I guess we’re the big underdogs, maybe the Cinderella,” Buffalo coach Mike Kelly said. “It’s gonna be a hard challenge. [Parkersburg Catholic is] very good. They’re long and tall. They have shooters. Hopefully we don’t get caught up in the moment of being in the Coliseum.”
Kelly said getting back to the state tournament is a big achievement.
“The community is really tight. The school is excited, I’m excited,” Kelly said. “The girls are overwhelmed, excited. It’s just been a great achievement for them and I’m really proud of them.
In regional co-finals last week, the Bison defeated Ravenswood 52-41 and the Irish defeated Roane County 37-33 to earn berths in the state tournament.
Charleston Catholic is making its second state tournament appearance in a row.
“Wyoming East, they got a really good team,” Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. “They apply a lot of pressure for a good majority of the game. They’re very talented. They got some guards. Their post players are really good. A lot of it is ‘Can we handle that pressure?’”
Class A
There are no Kanawha Valley teams in the Class A tournament, but four quarterfinal games are set to get the tournament started Tuesday.
No. 6 Tucker County will play No. 3 Tug Valley at 9:30 a.m. to start the day, followed by No. 7 River View against No. 2 Cameron at 1 p.m. At 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Union will face No. 1 Gilmer County and No. 5 Webster County matches up with No. 4 Doddridge County at 9 p.m. to cap the day.