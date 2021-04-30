George Washington picked a bad time for its worst offensive output of the season.
Of course, Cabell Midland’s denying defense had a lot to do with that. Quite a lot.
Jazmyn Wheeler turned in a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots) and the Knights held GW to 27.9% shooting from the floor Friday night to take a 49-35 victory in the Class AAAA girls basketball tournament semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum. It’s the third time this season Cabell Midland has beaten GW.
Midland (14-3), the No. 2 seed, heads into Saturday’s 8 p.m. finals against Mountain State Athletic Conference rival and No. 1 seed Huntington (15-1).
“It’s just a big win for us,’’ said Midland coach Matt Adkins. “The girls set this goal early in the season and we were ready to go tonight.’’
Jayda Allie added 10 points and played tough defense against GW senior guard Kalissa Lacy, the state’s player of the year last season. Lacy scored 17 points but was 5 of 19 shooting overall and 1 of 7 from 3-point range one game after lighting up the Coliseum for 37 points in a quarterfinal win against Woodrow Wilson.
For GW (14-4), the No. 3 seed, it marked the lowest-scoring game of the season. The previous low came in an opening 51-36 loss to Rowan County, Kentucky, which had already played 13 games. That was the lone time the Patriots were held under 47 points.
“It wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t our night tonight,’’ said GW coach Jamie LaMaster.
“We didn’t shoot well tonight, but we took the shots we normally take. We didn’t make any changes. We didn’t take anything special. They just didn’t go down for us tonight … We just didn’t play well as a group. I didn’t coach well. It happens.’’
The Patriots were 12 of 43 from the floor, 4 of 20 from 3-point distance and were saddled with 14 turnovers. They were behind 17-16 at halftime, but Midland started the third quarter with a 9-0 burst and GW was never again within eight points.
GW and Midland had played a pair of close games during the regular season, with the Knights winning 52-49 and 54-53, the latter in the MSAC championship game.
Adkins credit some halftime changes following his team’s three-point second quarter that included a 1 of 12 shooting effort.
“What they were doing,’’ Adkins said, “was that we were attacking and they were plugging the inside. Basically, we went to a high-low set and that started opening up the outside to where they had to guard our inside players … We got some easy backdoors on the overplays.
“They made a couple of runs, but our girls kept their composure and stuck to the game plan, and that won the game for us.’’
Midland actually shot well much of the way. By eliminating the lackluster second quarter, the Knights were 17 of 30 for 57%.
With the way GW was shooting all night, that was more than enough. Allie’s defense on Lacy helped prevent the Patriots from storming back.
“Jayda Allie’s strength is defense,’’ Adkins said. “Sometimes, [Lacy] got by, but our help was great. We knew we had to make Lacy work for her points because if you let her set her feet, she’s going to kill you. We had to make her put the ball on the floor and create.’’
LaMaster was upbeat after the game, enjoying the journey that took GW back to the state tournament and into the semifinals.
“I want to thank our seniors for an amazing run,’’ LaMaster said. “It’s a blessing to even get the season in, and to end in the semifinals, there’s a lot of things for this group to be proud of. We represented our program well, and I felt we were relevant in a lot of [areas], a lot of accomplishments.’’
Huntington, Midland’s opponent in Saturday’s finals, is also a Cabell County rival. In their only previous meeting this season, the Highlanders won 60-47 in the sectional finals.
“I think our girls are hungry from the last game,’’ Adkins said. “Huntington will be ready to play; our girls will be ready to play. It’ll be like two sisters fighting. Mom better lock up the China and get ready for a battle.’’