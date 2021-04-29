All season long, Cabell Midland’s offensive balance has led the team to success.
The Knights stuck to their strengths on Thursday, getting four players in double-figure scoring while forcing 24 turnovers in a 59-46 win over Jefferson in the Class AAAA girls basketball state quarterfinals at Charleston Coliseum.
“I thought we did well,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said. “There were times where Jefferson made a run at us when we had a lead, but the girls held their composure.”
With the win, No. 2 seed Cabell Midland (13-3) advances to face No. 3 George Washington in Friday’s 9 p.m. semifinal. That matchup will be the third meeting between the schools this season.
The Knights won both meetings this season with GW — a 52-49 victory early in the season and a 54-53 win in the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game on April 10.
Autumn Lewis led the Knights against Jefferson with 16 points and nine rebounds while Jazmyn Wheeler and Rylee Allie each had 12. Jayda Allie added 10 for Midland.
Just how tough is it to prepare for Cabell Midland’s balance? Perhaps Jefferson coach Damon Smith said it best when discussing the game plan coming in.
“No. 1 is Wheeler — I think it’s her last name — that was one of the people I was really keying on because I knew their offense ran through her,” Smith said. “We did a good job on her, but it was just everybody else. They had a good night shooting.”
All of Wheeler’s points came in the second half. Jayda Allie perhaps had the biggest points in the contest late in the first half.
Jefferson had gained momentum and cut the Cabell Midland lead to as low as one point in the second quarter, but Jayda Allie hit a pair of 3-pointers within the final minute of the half, including a shot from the top of the key with two seconds left that gave the Knights momentum going into the break.
“We thought we had a little momentum going and then those two 3s right at the end, it hurt,” Smith said. “It blew the wind out of our sail right there.”
While the Knights got the offense going, Cabell Midland’s defense — led by eight Rylee Allie steals — got Jefferson out of its rhythm.
“I love defense more than anything,” Rylee Allie said.
The game started strong for Lewis, who scored the game’s first 10 points.
Lewis hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, which seemed to get the Knights in a good shooting rhythm. Cabell Midland finished the game with nine 3-pointers.
Jefferson (12-1) got 18 points from Catrina Myers while Macie Chrisman added 12 points and 16 rebounds.
The Cougars outrebounded Cabell Midland 45-32.