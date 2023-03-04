Thirty-two girls basketball teams are still alive in the Mountain State and they are set to play for a state title this week in the 2023 state tournament at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center starting on Tuesday.
Two of those teams, Charleston Catholic and Sissonville, won't have to travel far for their state tournament matchups as they are the Kanawha Valley's remaining girls squads in championship contention.
The tournament runs from Tuesday to Saturday, when four championship games will be played.
Class AAA
Sissonville has now earned two state tournament berths in as many years. Sissonville is the No. 7 seed and will play No. 2 Wayne in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 1 p.m.
The Cardinal Conference foes met once this season, with Wayne (24-1) earning a 65-37 home win on Jan. 21.
Sissonville (14-10) is hot of late as it has won eight of its last 10 games, including a 55-31 Region 3 co-final victory over Westside on March 1.
"The girls have really given us a lot of commitment in the offseason," Sissonville coach Chad McClanahan said. "It's carried over into the regular season. Playing in the Cardinal Conference allows us to really be prepared for this time of the year."
Wayne's lone loss this season was a 64-38 result against Ripley on Feb. 4, but the Pioneers have been unstoppable other than that.
"They're long, they're strong and they're athletic," McClanahan said of the Pioneers. "They're well-coached. They do present a lot of problems for any of their opponents. We just have to take care of the ball and rebound. They're so long and they're getting their hands on everything on the defensive side of the ball."
Sissonville was drubbed in the first round of last year's tournament by eventual runner-up Fairmont Senior, 93-24. McClanahan said, despite the quick exit last year, prior state tournament experience will be useful.
"I think the mindset going in is that's a big environment," McClanahan said. "I think the experience of getting there last year should pay dividends. It's a different time to practice and it's a whole different ball game, but we're just trying to make it as normal as we can."
Sissonville is led by sophomore Kynadee Britton, who averages 20 points per game and has a 45% field goal percentage.
Seniors Madison McCutcheon and Haley Jarrett average eight points per game.
Prior to Sissonville's quarterfinal matchup, No. 3 East Fairmont takes on No. 6 Philip Barbour at 9:30 a.m. in a quarterfinal. No. 1 North Marion faces No. 8 Hampshire at 5:30 p.m. and No. 4 Ripley takes on No. 5 Lewis County at 9 p.m.
Semifinals are Friday and the championship game is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Charleston Catholic, the No. 5 seed in its class, has reached the state tournament for the third year in a row.
The Irish (15-10) will face off against No. 4 Wheeling Central Catholic (19-6) on Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Catholic earned a 42-30 Region 4 co-championship over Roane County and the Irish have won four of their last five.
Catholic and Wheeling Central Catholic met once this season. The Maroon Knights won 56-44.
"They got a good basketball team," Catholic coach Wes Hevener said. "Their point guard [Brooklyn Edge] shoots the ball well. They have a lot of perimeter players that can put the ball in the basket. They have really solid post players. It's going to be a solid matchup. We're going to have to be prepared."
Catholic was eliminated in the first round of last season's state tournament by eventual runner-up Wyoming East, 55-37.
"We have to continue to play the game the way we play it, defense first," Hevener said. "Make sure on the defensive side of the ball that we're fundamental and we box out. Then, just continue offensively to be patient with the basketball."
Catholic's leading scorer is Mary Rushworth, a freshman, who averages 11 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
Molly Messer adds 10.8 points per game and Annie Cimino contributes 6.7 points per game.
Catholic's quarterfinal is the last game of the four on Wednesday.
No. 3 St. Marys will take on No. 6 Petersburg at 9:30 a.m., No. 2 Wyoming East faces No. 7 Ravenswood at 1 p.m. and No. 1 Summers County bouts with No. 8 Frankfort at 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals will be Friday and the championship is set for Saturday at 5 p.m.
Class AAAA
No Kanawha Valley teams made the Class AAAA tournament, which features the first game of the week as No. 3 Spring Valley takes on No. 6 Woodrow Wilson Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the first of four quarterfinals on the day.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, No. 2 Morgantown faces No. 7 Princeton, followed by No. 1 Wheeling Park taking on No. 8 Washington at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap is a 9 p.m. bout between No. 4 Cabell Midland and No. 5 Spring Mills.
Semifinals are on Thursday and the championship is Saturday at 10 a.m.
Class A
The Class A tournament kicks off on Tuesday as No. 4 Greenbrier West faces No. 5 Webster County at 11:15 a.m. in a quarterfinal.
The only other quarterfinal on Tuesday is a 7:15 p.m. matchup between No. 1 Cameron and No. 8 Pendleton County.
The next two quarterfinal matchups are on Wednesday as No. 6 Gilmer County faces No. 3 Doddridge County at 11:15 a.m. followed by a 7:15 matchup between No. 2 Tucker County and No. 7 Tolsia.
Semifinals are on Friday and the championship is on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.