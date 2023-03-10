When Charleston's Catholic's season came to an end on Friday afternoon, so did the basketball careers of the Irish's seniors.
No. 5-seeded Catholic (16-11) made its first state semifinal since 2016, but the Irish fell to No. 1 Cameron 39-35 at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Catholic's five seniors didn't end their careers on the mountaintop of high school basketball. But they came close, just one win away from their first state championship game appearance since 2009.
At a postgame press conference, Catholic coach Wes Hevener choked up when asked about his seniors.
"The seniors mean so much to Charleston Catholic and they mean so much to me," Hevener said. "We talk about family all the time, about how everybody in that locker room is a family. We break on it every single day and we truly mean it. I tell people all the time, I have 14 or 16 daughters I gain every November. And I love them like my own kids.
"This group of seniors -- the success that they've had throughout their careers, whether it's in soccer or basketball or tennis -- I don't know that there's been that much success from a global perspective of soccer and tennis and basketball. The number of state championships that these girls have, they work so hard that it's almost hard to not be good."
Three of Catholic's senior leaders -- Claire Mullen, Annie Cimino and Katherine Skinner -- won four Class AA-A state soccer titles and made the state basketball tournament three times. Cimino also has individual titles in tennis and Mullen was part of last season's state champion tennis team.
With the departure of seniors, there is a need for underclassmen to step up.
Two Catholic underclassmen -- sophomore Molly Messer sophomore and freshman Mary Rushworth -- had a good showing in their state tournament debuts.
In Catholic's semifinal loss, Messer and Rushworth each scored 13 points, tying for the team high.
Messer hit four 3-pointers and Rushworth shot 4 of 9 overall and 5 of 6 from the line.
"I'm so happy to have made it to this point," Rushworth said, thanking the graduating Irish seniors and the coaches. "I felt so supported through the whole thing. When the seniors leave next year it's going to be so different."
Messer said it will be a tall task to lead, but she and her teammates will be up for it.
"It's definitely big shoes to fill, but every single one of us put in work every single day and never give up," Messer said. "I just want to thank [Mullen] and [Cimino]. They're my two best friends."
Mullen said she has confidence in the young group.
"I have full faith in what they are capable of doing," Mullen said. "We looked up to the seniors above us, and once they were gone, we filled those shoes. And I think they see how we did that, and I think they know what they have to do to put the team in this position again."
Cimino said it was especially good for the young players to get state tournament experience early in their careers.
"For Mary especially," Cimino said. "Claire and I didn't get to play [in the state tournament] our freshman year. I think it's so amazing and it's going to help her a lot in the long run that she gets to be here so young and know what it feels like. Hopefully they can take this feeling with them in the next two or three years. They way they showed up on Wednesday and [Friday], it speaks to their character. We have complete faith in them."
Messer and Rushworth were Catholic's top scorers this season. Messer averaged 10.8 points per game and Rushworth netted 11 points per game.
Another contributing Catholic underclassman was sophomore Aurelia Kirby, who was sidelined with an injury during the playoffs. She averaged 5.2 points per game this season.
Hevener, who has coached the Irish for five years, was impressed with Messer and Rushworth's performance.
"I thought [Mary] was able to come in and handle the speed and physicality of the game," Hevener said. "She looked really good from the first game. I think it was kind of a learning process for her along the way. She never backed down and she worked hard.
"We knew what [Molly] can do offensively," Hevener said. "I think she really dedicated herself defensively to getting better and I think she has grown leaps and bounds. I think the future is bright with those two."